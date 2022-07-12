Power Five College Fantasy Draft Expert Review

Eric Froton
·76 min read

Each year NBC Sports Edge gathers 16 college football enthusiasts to conduct the deepest CFF drafts in the industry. Here are the results and each drafter's analysis of their teeam and the league itself.

Round 1

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

RB

Bijan Robinson (Jr) - Tex

1

Travis May

2

RB

TreVeyon Henderson (So) - OHSt

2

Greg Brandt

3

WR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Jr) - OHSt

3

Joe DiSalvo

4

QB

Malik Cunningham (Sr) - Lou

4

Tyler Forness

5

QB

Bryce Young (Jr) - Ala

5

Andrew Katz

6

RB

Zach Charbonnet (Jr) - UCLA

6

Scott Bogman

7

WR

A.T. Perry (So) - Wake

7

Eric Froton

8

WR

Xavier Worthy (So) - Tex

8

Mike Bainbridge

9

RB

Jahmyr Gibbs (Jr) - Ala

9

Mike Huesmann

10

QB

C.J. Stroud (So) - OHSt

10

Scott Bell

11

RB

Deuce Vaughn (So) - K St

11

Brady McCollough

12

QB

Caleb Williams (So) - USC

12

Chris Kay

13

WR

Jordan Addison (Jr) - USC

13

Joe Capozzi

14

WR

Cedric Tillman (Sr) - Tenn

14

Thor Nystrom

15

WR

Josh Downs (Jr) - UNC

15

Alfred Fernandez

16

RB

Braelon Allen (Fr) - Wisc

16

Round 2

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

WR

Jermaine Burton (Jr) - Ala

17

Thor Nystrom

2

QB

Sam Hartman (So) - Wake

18

Joe Capozzi

3

QB

Quinn Ewers (Fr) - OHSt

19

Chris Kay

4

WR

Myles Price (Jr) - TxTch

20

Brady McCollough

5

RB

Tavion Thomas (So) - Utah

21

Scott Bell

6

QB

Hendon Hooker (Sr) - Tenn

22

Mike Huesmann

7

WR

Quentin Johnston (Jr) - TCU

23

Mike Bainbridge

8

WR

Marvin Harrison (So) - OHSt

24

Eric Froton

9

RB

Zach Evans (Jr) - Miss

25

Scott Bogman

10

TE

Brock Bowers (So) - UGA

26

Andrew Katz

11

TE

Michael Mayer (Jr) - ND

27

Tyler Forness

12

RB

Sean Tucker (Fr) - Syr

28

Joe DiSalvo

13

RB

Blake Corum (So) - Mich

29

Greg Brandt

14

RB

Devon Achane (So) - TxAM

30

Travis May

15

RB

Will Shipley (So) - Clem

31

Zach Hall

16

WR

Marvin Mims (So) - Okla

32

Round 3

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

QB

Dillon Gabriel (Jr) - Okla

33

Travis May

2

QB

Will Rogers (So) - MisSt

34

Greg Brandt

3

RB

Tank Bigsby (Jr) - Aub

35

Joe DiSalvo

4

RB

Donovan Edwards (Fr) - Mich

36

Tyler Forness

5

QB

Dontayvion Wicks (Jr) - UVA

37

Andrew Katz

6

QB

Mohamed Ibrahim (Sr) - Minn

38

Scott Bogman

7

QB

Brennan Armstrong (Sr) - UVA

39

Eric Froton

8

RB

Travis Dye (Sr) - USC

40

Mike Bainbridge

9

QB

Michael Trigg (So) - Miss

41

Mike Huesmann

10

WR

Kayshon Boutte (Jr) - LSU

42

Scott Bell

11

WR

Jayden Reed (Jr) - MSU

43

Brady McCollough

12

RB

Dominic Richardson (Jr) - OK St.

44

Chris Kay

13

RB

45

Joe Capozzi

14

WR

Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Jr) - Kent

46

Thor Nystrom

15

RB

Jirehl Brock (So) - IA St.

47

Alfred Fernandez

16

WR

Tayvion Robinson (Sr) - KY

48

Round 4

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

QB

Anthony Richardson (Fr) - Fla

49

Thor Nystrom

2

QB

Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Sr) - UCLA

50

Joe Capozzi

3

RB

Keytaon Thompson (Sr) - UVA

51

Chris Kay

4

RB

Byron Cardwell (So) - Oreg

52

Brady McCollough

5

WR

Zay Flowers (Jr) - BC

53

Scott Bell

6

RB

Nathaniel Peat (Sr) - Mizzu

54

Mike Huesmann

7

QB

Cameron Ward (So) - WaSt

55

Mike Bainbridge

8

WR

Jaden Bray (So) - OkSt

56

Eric Froton

9

QB

Aidan O'Connell (Sr) - Purd

57

Scott Bogman

10

QB

Tyler Shough (Sr) - TxTch

58

Andrew Katz

11

WR

Trey Palmer (Jr) - Neb

59

Tyler Forness

12

WR

Jacob Cowing (So) - Ariz

60

Joe DiSalvo

13

QB

Jordan Travis (Jr) - FlaSt

61

Greg Brandt

14

WR

De'Zhaun Stribling (Fr) - WaSt

62

Travis May

15

QB

Devin Leary (Jr) - NCSt

63

Zach Hall

16

QB

Garrett Shrader (So) - Syr

64

Round 5

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

RB

Chase Brown (So) - Ill

65

Travis May

2

WR

Dontay Demus Jr. (Sr) - MD

66

Greg Brandt

3

TE

Sam LaPorta (Sr) - Iowa

67

Joe DiSalvo

4

RB

E.J. Smith (Jr) - Stan

68

Tyler Forness

5

RB

Montrell Johnson (Fr) - Fla

69

Andrew Katz

6

WR

Puka Nacua (So) - BYU

70

Scott Bogman

7

RB

Christopher Brooks (Sr) - BYU

71

Eric Froton

8

RB

Nick Singleton (Fr) - PSU

72

Mike Bainbridge

9

RB

Kendre Miller (Jr) - TCU

73

Mike Huesmann

10

RB

Taye McWilliams (So) - Bayl

74

Scott Bell

11

QB

Jaxson Dart (So) - Miss

75

Brady McCollough

12

WR

Broc Thompson (Sr) - Purd

76

Chris Kay

13

QB

Spencer Sanders (Sr) - OkSt

77

Joe Capozzi

14

RB

Jabari Small (Jr) - Tenn

78

Thor Nystrom

15

RB

Gavin Williams (Fr) - Iowa

79

Alfred Fernandez

16

WR

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (Jr) - Purd

80

Round 6

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

RB

Chris Tyree (Jr) - ND

81

Thor Nystrom

2

WR

Chris Autman-Bell (Sr) - Minn

82

Joe Capozzi

3

QB

Tyler Van Dyke (So) - MiaFL

83

Chris Kay

4

QB

Jaren Hall (So) - BYU

84

Brady McCollough

5

QB

Tyler Buchner (So) - ND

85

Scott Bell

6

WR

Jaylon Robinson (Jr) - Miss

86

Mike Huesmann

7

RB

Eric Gray (Jr) - Okla

87

Mike Bainbridge

8

RB

Raheim Sanders (So) - Ark

88

Eric Froton

9

QB

Taulia Tagovailoa (Jr) - MD

89

Scott Bogman

10

RB

Jarek Broussard (So) - MSU

90

Andrew Katz

11

QB

Adrian Martinez (Jr) - K St

91

Tyler Forness

12

RB

Jo'Quavious Marks (So) - MisSt

92

Joe DiSalvo

13

WR

Isaiah Neyor (Jr) - Tex

93

Greg Brandt

14

QB

KJ Jefferson (Jr) - Ark

94

Travis May

15

WR

Parker Washington (So) - PSU

95

Zach Hall

16

TE

Brant Kuithe (Jr) - Utah

96

Round 7

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

RB

British Brooks (Sr) - UNC

97

Travis May

2

WR

Konata Mumpfield (So) - Pitt

98

Greg Brandt

3

WR

Xavier Hutchinson (Sr) - IASt

99

Joe DiSalvo

4

QB

JT Daniels - (N/A)

100

Tyler Forness

5

WR

Emeka Egbuka (Fr) - OHSt

101

Andrew Katz

6

RB

Damien Martinez (Fr) - OreSt

102

Scott Bogman

7

WR

Mitchell Tinsley (Sr) - PSU

103

Eric Froton

8

WR

Ja'Corey Brooks (So) - Ala

104

Mike Bainbridge

9

WR

Luther Burden (Fr) - Mizzu

105

Mike Huesmann

10

WR

Jaden Walley (So) - MisSt

106

Scott Bell

11

TE

Michael Ezeike (Sr) - UCLA

107

Brady McCollough

12

RB

Jaylan Knighton (So) - MiaFL

108

Chris Kay

13

RB

Devin Neal (Fr) - Kans

109

Joe Capozzi

14

WR

Rakim Jarrett (Jr) - MD

110

Thor Nystrom

15

WR

Jadon Haselwood (Jr) - Ark

111

Alfred Fernandez

16

RB

Kendall Milton (Jr) - UGA

112

Round 8

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

QB

Will Levis (Sr) - KY

113

Thor Nystrom

2

QB

Spencer Rattler (Jr) - SCar

114

Joe Capozzi

3

WR

Mario Williams (So) - USC

115

Chris Kay

4

RB

Trevion Cooley (So) - Lou

116

Brady McCollough

5

WR

Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Sr) - WVU

117

Scott Bell

6

RB

Xazavian Valladay (Jr) - AzSt

118

Mike Huesmann

7

TE

Arik Gilbert (So) - UGA

119

Mike Bainbridge

8

WR

Kaden Prather (So) - WVU

120

Eric Froton

9

WR

Tyler Harrell - (N/A)

121

Scott Bogman

10

WR

Jonathan Mingo (Sr) - Miss

122

Andrew Katz

11

QB

Chandler Morris (Fr) - TCU

123

Tyler Forness

12

QB

Cameron Rising (So) - Utah

124

Joe DiSalvo

13

WR

Lorenzo Styles (So) - ND

125

Greg Brandt

14

RB

Evan Hull (Jr) - NW

126

Travis May

15

RB

Pat Garwo III (So) - BC

127

Zach Hall

16

WR

Renard Bell (Sr) - WaSt

128

Round 9

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

WR

Jerand Bradley (Fr) - TxTch

129

Travis May

2

TE

Charlie Kolar - (N/A)

130

Greg Brandt

3

QB

Sean Clifford (Sr) - PSU

131

Joe DiSalvo

4

TE

Payne Durham (Sr) - Purd

132

Tyler Forness

5

RB

Dylan McDuffie (Jr) - GATec

133

Andrew Katz

6

QB

Casey Thompson (Jr) - Neb

134

Scott Bogman

7

WR

Rara Thomas (Fr) - MisSt

135

Eric Froton

8

WR

Jalen McMillan (So) - Wash

136

Mike Bainbridge

9

QB

Phil Jurkovec (Jr) - BC

137

Mike Huesmann

10

QB

Tanner McKee (Jr) - Stan

138

Scott Bell

11

QB

Payton Thorne (So) - MSU

139

Brady McCollough

12

QB

Emory Jones - (N/A)

140

Chris Kay

13

WR

Antonio Harmon (Fr) - MisSt

141

Joe Capozzi

14

RB

Tony Mathis Jr. (Jr) - WVU

142

Thor Nystrom

15

RB

Daniyel Ngata (So) - AzSt

143

Alfred Fernandez

16

QB

Drake Maye (Fr) - UNC

144

Round 10

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

RB

Jordan Houston (Jr) - NCSt

145

Thor Nystrom

2

TE

Marshon Ford (Jr) - Lou

146

Joe Capozzi

3

TE

Jaheim Bell (So) - SCar

147

Chris Kay

4

RB

Cartevious Norton (Fr) - IASt

148

Brady McCollough

5

TE

Cameron Latu (Sr) - Ala

149

Scott Bell

6

QB

Hunter Dekkers (So) - IASt

150

Mike Huesmann

7

WR

Thayer Thomas (Jr) - NCSt

151

Mike Bainbridge

8

RB

Ramon Jefferson (Jr) - KY

152

Eric Froton

9

QB

Behren Morton (So) - TxTch

153

Scott Bogman

10

QB

Kedon Slovis (Sr) - Pitt

154

Andrew Katz

11

QB

Stetson Bennett (Sr) - UGA

155

Tyler Forness

12

WR

Tahj Washington (So) - USC

156

Joe DiSalvo

13

RB

MarShawn Lloyd (Fr) - SCar

157

Greg Brandt

14

RB

John Emery Jr. (Sr) - LSU

158

Travis May

15

WR

Taj Harris (Sr) - Rut

159

Zach Hall

16

RB

Israel Abanikanda (Jr) - Pitt

160

Round 11

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

QB

Blake Shapen (Fr) - Bayl

161

Travis May

2

RB

Trey Benson (So) - FlaSt

162

Greg Brandt

3

WR

Josh Vann (Sr) - SCar

163

Joe DiSalvo

4

TE

Bryson Nesbit (So) - UNC

164

Tyler Forness

5

RB

Ky Thomas (So) - Kans

165

Andrew Katz

6

RB

Jordan Waters (Jr) - Duke

166

Scott Bogman

7

RB

Nakia Watson (Jr) - WaSt

167

Eric Froton

8

QB

Jayden de Laura (So) - Ariz

168

Mike Bainbridge

9

QB

Bo Nix (Jr) - Oreg

169

Mike Huesmann

10

RB

Ulysses Bentley (Jr) - Miss

170

Scott Bell

11

WR

Ronnie Bell (Sr) - Mich

171

Brady McCollough

12

WR

Ainias Smith (Jr) - TxAM

172

Chris Kay

13

QB

Jeff Sims (So) - GATec

173

Joe Capozzi

14

WR

Taylor Morin (Fr) - Wake

174

Thor Nystrom

15

RB

Justice Ellison (Fr) - Wake

175

Alfred Fernandez

16

QB

Michael Penix Jr. (Jr) - Wash

176

Round 12

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

WR

Rome Odunze (So) - Wash

177

Thor Nystrom

2

RB

Re'Mahn Davis (Sr) - Vand

178

Joe Capozzi

3

QB

D.J. Uiagalelei (Jr) - Clem

179

Chris Kay

4

WR

Jake Bobo (Sr) - UCLA

180

Brady McCollough

5

RB

Jovantae Barnes (Fr) - Okla

181

Scott Bell

6

WR

Bru McCoy (Jr) - Tenn

182

Mike Huesmann

7

WR

Andre Greene - (N/A)

183

Mike Bainbridge

8

RB

Dillon Johnson (So) - MisSt

184

Eric Froton

9

QB

Jalon Daniels (So) - Kans

185

Scott Bogman

10

RB

Jalen Berger (Fr) - MSU

186

Andrew Katz

11

WR

Donavon Greene (Fr) - Wake

187

Tyler Forness

12

WR

Gary Bryant Jr. (So) - USC

188

Joe DiSalvo

13

WR

Jalin Hyatt (Jr) - Tenn

189

Greg Brandt

14

QB

Jacolby Criswell (So) - UNC

190

Travis May

15

RB

Tyler Allgeier - (N/A)

191

Zach Hall

16

WR

Theo Wease (Jr) - Okla

192

Round 13

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

WR

Damien Alford (Fr) - Syr

193

Travis May

2

WR

Brennan Presley (Jr) - OkSt

194

Greg Brandt

3

WR

Devin Carter (Jr) - NCSt

195

Joe DiSalvo

4

WR

Evan Stewart (Fr) - TxAM

196

Tyler Forness

5

TE

Dalton Kincaid (Jr) - Utah

197

Andrew Katz

6

WR

Isaiah Williams (Fr) - Ill

198

Scott Bogman

7

QB

Max Duggan (Sr) - TCU

199

Eric Froton

8

WR

Tyler Hudson (Jr) - Lou

200

Mike Bainbridge

9

QB

Jack Plummer (Sr) - Cal

201

Mike Huesmann

10

QB

Grant Wells (So) - VaTec

202

Scott Bell

11

RB

Elijah Young (Jr) - Mizzu

203

Brady McCollough

12

RB

Malachi Thomas (So) - VaTec

204

Chris Kay

13

QB

Chance Nolan (So) - OreSt

205

Joe Capozzi

14

RB

Kenny McIntosh (Sr) - UGA

206

Thor Nystrom

15

QB

Max Johnson (So) - TxAM

207

Alfred Fernandez

16

TE

Austin Stogner (Sr) - SCar

208

Round 14

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

WR

Loic Fouonji (Jr) - TxTch

209

Thor Nystrom

2

QB

Tanner Morgan (Sr) - Minn

210

Joe Capozzi

3

QB

Cade Klubnik (Fr) - Clem

211

Chris Kay

4

RB

Kobe Lewis (Jr) - Pur

212

Brady McCollough

5

QB

Myles Brennan (Sr) - LSU

213

Scott Bell

6

TE

Erick All (Jr) - Mich

214

Mike Huesmann

7

TE

Jahleel Billingsley (Sr) - Tex

215

Mike Bainbridge

8

QB

Connor Bazelak (Jr) - Ind

216

Eric Froton

9

TE

Isaac Rex (Fr) - BYU

217

Scott Bogman

10

RB

Deshaun Fenwick (So) - OreSt

218

Andrew Katz

11

WR

Elijah Higgins (Sr) - Stan

219

Tyler Forness

12

RB

Colby McDonald (Fr) - MD

220

Joe DiSalvo

13

WR

Joseph Ngata (Sr) - Clem

221

Greg Brandt

14

TE

Gavin Bartholomew (So) - Pitt

222

Travis May

15

QB

Cade McNamara (Jr) - Mich

223

Zach Hall

16

TE

Ben Sims (Jr) - Bayl

224

Round 15

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

WR

Courtney Jackson (Fr) - Syr

225

Travis May

2

RB

Damien Moore (So) - Cal

226

Greg Brandt

3

RB

Lorenzo Lingard (Jr) - Fla

227

Joe DiSalvo

4

RB

Xavier White (Sr) - TxTch

228

Tyler Forness

5

QB

J.J. McCarthy (Fr) - Mich

229

Andrew Katz

6

RB

Aaron Dumas (So) - Wash

230

Scott Bogman

7

RB

Jalen Mitchell (So) - Lou

231

Eric Froton

8

RB

SaRodorick Thompson (Sr) - TxTch

232

Mike Bainbridge

9

RB

Seven McGee (So) - Oreg

233

Mike Huesmann

10

RB

Henry Parrish Jr. (So) - MiaFL

234

Scott Bell

11

WR

JoJo Earle (So) - Ala

235

Brady McCollough

12

WR

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (So) - Lou

236

Chris Kay

13

WR

Kaleb Smith (Jr) - VaTec

237

Joe Capozzi

14

WR

Antwane Wells Jr. - (N/A)

238

Thor Nystrom

15

TE

Will Mallory (Sr) - MiaFL

239

Alfred Fernandez

16

TE

Terrance Ferguson (So) - Oreg

240

Round 16

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

WR

Sam James (Sr) - WVU

241

Thor Nystrom

2

QB

Haynes King (Fr) - TxAM

242

Joe Capozzi

3

RB

Jase McClellan (Jr) - Ala

243

Chris Kay

4

TE

George Takacs (Jr) - BC

244

Brady McCollough

5

RB

Treshaun Ward (So) - FlaSt

245

Scott Bell

6

RB

Leshon Williams (So) - Iowa

246

Mike Huesmann

7

RB

Treyson Potts (Jr) - Minn

247

Mike Bainbridge

8

WR

Jaylin Noel (So) - IASt

248

Eric Froton

9

RB

Tahj Brooks (Jr) - TxTch

249

Scott Bogman

10

QB

Jayden Daniels (Jr) - LSU

250

Andrew Katz

11

QB

Mike Wright (Jr) - Vand

251

Tyler Forness

12

WR

Gunner Romney (Jr) - BYU

252

Joe DiSalvo

13

RB

Logan Diggs (So) - ND

253

Greg Brandt

14

QB

Kyle McCord (So) - OHSt

254

Travis May

15

WR

Jadan Blue (Sr) - VaTec

255

Zach Hall

16

WR

Austin Williams (Sr) - MisSt

256

Round 17

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

WR

Dont'e Thornton (So) - Oreg

257

Travis May

2

WR

Will Sheppard (Jr) - Vand

258

Greg Brandt

3

WR

Donovan Ollie (So) - WaSt

259

Joe DiSalvo

4

TE

AJ Barner (Jr) - Ind

260

Tyler Forness

5

RB

Mar'Keise Irving (Sr) - Ore

261

Andrew Katz

6

RB

Anthony Grant (Jr) - Neb

262

Scott Bogman

7

RB

JuTahn McClain (Jr) - KY

263

Eric Froton

8

RB

TreVonte Citizen (Fr) - Miami

264

Mike Bainbridge

9

QB

Garrett Nussmeier (Fr) - LSU

265

Mike Huesmann

10

QB

Zach Calzada (So) - Aub

266

Scott Bell

11

QB

Luke Altmyer (So) - Miss

267

Brady McCollough

12

QB

Brady Cook (So) - Mizzu

268

Chris Kay

13

RB

Keyvone Lee (So) - PSU

269

Joe Capozzi

14

TE

Davis Allen (Sr) - Clem

270

Thor Nystrom

15

QB

Riley Leonard (So) - Duke

271

Alfred Fernandez

16

QB

Tommy DeVito (Jr) - Ill

272

Round 18

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

TE

Elijah Arroyo (Fr) - MiaFL

273

Thor Nystrom

2

WR

Julian Fleming (Jr) - OHSt

274

Joe Capozzi

3

WR

Jordan Whittington (Jr) - Tex

275

Chris Kay

4

WR

Jacob Copeland (Jr) - MD

276

Brady McCollough

5

WR

Jacolby George (So) - MiaFL

277

Scott Bell

6

WR

Tre Mosley (So) - MSU

278

Mike Huesmann

7

QB

T.J. Finley (Jr) - Aub

279

Mike Bainbridge

8

RB

Craig Williams (So) - Bayl

280

Eric Froton

9

QB

Ty Thompson (Fr) - Oreg

281

Scott Bogman

10

RB

Roschon Johnson (Sr) - Tex

282

Andrew Katz

11

WR

Malik Knowles (Jr) - K St

283

Tyler Forness

12

RB

Chez Mellusi (So) - Wisc

284

Joe DiSalvo

13

QB

Conner Weigman (Fr) - TxAM

285

Greg Brandt

14

WR

Beaux Collins (So) - Clem

286

Travis May

15

RB

Noah Cain (Jr) - LSU

287

Zach Hall

16

RB

Jaylon Glover (Fr) - Utah

288

Round 19

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

QB

Zach Gibson (So) - GATec

289

Travis May

2

RB

Billy Kemp IV (Sr) - UVA

290

Greg Brandt

3

RB

Miyan Williams (So) - OHSt

291

Joe DiSalvo

4

RB

Raleek Brown (Fr) - USC

292

Tyler Forness

5

QB

DonoVan Smith (So) - TxTch

293

Andrew Katz

6

WR

JJ Sparkman (So) - TxTch

294

Scott Bogman

7

WR

Malachi Carter (Sr) - GATec

295

Eric Froton

8

WR

Adonai Mitchell (So) - UGA

296

Mike Bainbridge

9

TE

Corey Dyches (So) - MD

297

Mike Huesmann

10

RB

Christian Beal-Smith (Jr) - SCar

298

Scott Bell

11

RB

Shaun Shivers (Sr) - Ind

299

Brady McCollough

12

RB

Alex Fontenot (Sr) - Colo

300

Chris Kay

13

WR

Braden Lenzy (Sr) - ND

301

Joe Capozzi

14

WR

Lavel Davis Jr. (Jr) - UVA

302

Thor Nystrom

15

WR

Jalon Calhoun (Sr) - Duke

303

Alfred Fernandez

16

RB

Justin Williams (Fr) - Tenn

304

Round 20

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

WR

Derius Davis (Sr) - TCU

305

Thor Nystrom

2

RB

Cam Porter (Jr) - NW

306

Joe Capozzi

3

QB

Miller Moss (Fr) - USC

307

Chris Kay

4

RB

Austin Jones (Sr) - USC

308

Brady McCollough

5

QB

Drew Pyne (So) - ND

309

Scott Bell

6

WR

Quincy Brown (So) - TCU

310

Mike Huesmann

7

WR

Ricky Pearsall (Jr) - Fla

311

Mike Bainbridge

8

QB

Malik Hornsby (So) - Ark

312

Eric Froton

9

RB

Christian Turner (So) - Wake

313

Scott Bogman

10

TE

Baylor Cupp (So) - Tex Tech

314

Andrew Katz

11

TE

Travis Vokolek (Sr) - Neb

315

Tyler Forness

12

TE

Keon Zipperer (Jr) - Fla

316

Joe DiSalvo

13

RB

Amari Daniels (Fr) - TxAM

317

Greg Brandt

14

WR

Lincoln Victor (Jr) - WaSt

318

Travis May

15

QB

Gavin Wimsatt (So) - Rut

319

Zach Hall

16

QB

Spencer Petras (Sr) - Iowa

320

Round 21

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

RB

Josh McCray (Fr) - Ill

321

Travis May

2

WR

Jordan Watkins (Jr) - Miss

322

Greg Brandt

3

RB

Emani Bailey (Jr) - TCU

323

Joe DiSalvo

4

QB

Graham Mertz (So) - Wisc

324

Tyler Forness

5

RB

Jaylen Wright (So) - Tenn

325

Andrew Katz

6

WR

Monaray Baldwin (Fr) - Bayl

326

Scott Bogman

7

WR

Jack Bech (So) - LSU

327

Eric Froton

8

WR

Justin Shorter (Jr) - Fla

328

Mike Bainbridge

9

RB

Trey Sanders (Jr) - Ala

329

Mike Huesmann

10

RB

Nay'Quan Wright (So) - Fla

330

Scott Bell

11

TE

Daniel Barker (Jr) - MSU

331

Brady McCollough

12

WR

Jared Wayne (Sr) - Pitt

332

Chris Kay

13

QB

Jack Abraham (Sr) - Mizzu

333

Joe Capozzi

14

QB

Hudson Card (So) - Tex

334

Thor Nystrom

15

WR

Xavier Restrepo (So) - MiaFL

335

Alfred Fernandez

16

WR

Talyn Shettron (Fr) - OkSt

336

Round 22

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

RB

Audric Estime (So) - ND

337

Thor Nystrom

2

RB

Mike Hollins (Jr) - UVA

338

Joe Capozzi

3

RB

Tiyon Evans (Jr) - Lou

339

Chris Kay

4

WR

Matt Landers (Jr) - Ark

340

Brady McCollough

5

RB

Marcus Major (So) - Okla

341

Scott Bell

6

WR

TJ Sheffield (Jr) - Purd

342

Mike Huesmann

7

QB

Jalen Milroe (Fr) - Ala

343

Mike Bainbridge

8

WR

Devaughn Vele (Fr) - Utah

344

Eric Froton

9

RB

Rahmir Johnson (So) - Neb

345

Scott Bogman

10

TE

Devin Culp (Jr) - Wash

346

Andrew Katz

11

WR

Jalil Farooq (Fr) - Okla

347

Tyler Forness

12

WR

Ladd McConkey (So) - UGA

348

Joe DiSalvo

13

WR

Ke'Shawn Williams (Fr) - Wake

349

Greg Brandt

14

RB

Evan Pryor (Fr) - OHSt

350

Travis May

15

RB

Gabe Ervin (Fr) - Neb

351

Zach Hall

16

RB

D.J. Jones (Jr) - UNC

352

Round 23

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

QB

Justin Lamson (Fr) - Syr

353

Travis May

2

QB

Noah Vedral (Sr) - Rut

354

Greg Brandt

3

WR

Keagan Johnson (So) - Iowa

355

Joe DiSalvo

4

WR

Trey Cleveland (Jr) - TxTch

356

Tyler Forness

5

WR

Avery Davis (Sr) - ND

357

Andrew Katz

6

RB

Jarquez Hunter (So) - Aub

358

Scott Bogman

7

WR

Keyshawn Smith (So) - MiaFL

359

Eric Froton

8

WR

Tre'Shaun Harrison (Jr) - OreSt

360

Mike Bainbridge

9

WR

R.J. Sneed (Sr) - Colo

361

Mike Huesmann

10

TE

Ja'Tavion Sanders (So) - Tex

362

Scott Bell

11

WR

Zion Steptoe (Fr) - Purd

363

Brady McCollough

12

TE

Geor'quarius Spivey (Sr) - TCU

364

Chris Kay

13

QB

Jacob Conover (Fr) - BYU

365

Joe Capozzi

14

RB

Kavosiey Smoke (Sr) - KY

366

Thor Nystrom

15

RB

Kyle Monangai (So) - Rut

367

Alfred Fernandez

16

QB

Brendon Lewis (So) - Colo

368

Round 24

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

RB

AJ Green (So) - Ark

369

Thor Nystrom

2

RB

Dominique Johnson (Jr) - Ark

370

Joe Capozzi

3

WR

Malik Nabers (So) - LSU

371

Chris Kay

4

TE

Brenton Strange (Jr) - PSU

372

Brady McCollough

5

WR

Armani Winfield (Fr) - Bayl

373

Scott Bell

6

WR

Elijah Canion (So) - Purd

374

Mike Huesmann

7

WR

Warren Thompson (Sr) - Ark

375

Mike Bainbridge

8

WR

D.J. Matthews (Sr) - Ind

376

Eric Froton

9

QB

Ryan Hilinski (Jr) - NW

377

Scott Bogman

10

WR

Antoine Green (Sr) - UNC

378

Andrew Katz

11

RB

George Pettaway (Fr) - UNC

379

Tyler Forness

12

QB

Dylan Morris (So) - Wash

380

Joe DiSalvo

13

WR

Dylan Wright (Jr) - Minn

381

Greg Brandt

14

QB

J.T. Shrout (So) - Colo

382

Travis May

15

WR

Xzavier Henderson (So) - Fla

383

Zach Hall

16

WR

Brycen Tremayne (Sr) - Stan

384

Round 25

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

TE

Jack Eschenbach (Jr) - Wisc

385

Travis May

2

RB

Michael Wiley (So) - Ariz

386

Greg Brandt

3

TE

Maliq Carr (Fr) - MSU

387

Joe DiSalvo

4

WR

Shedrick Jackson (Sr) - Aub

388

Tyler Forness

5

WR

Phillip Brooks (Jr) - K St

389

Andrew Katz

6

WR

Brady Boyd (So) - TxTch

390

Scott Bogman

7

RB

Dontae Smith (Jr) - GATec

391

Eric Froton

8

TE

Brady Russell (Sr) - Colo

392

Mike Bainbridge

9

TE

Landen King (So) - Aub

393

Mike Huesmann

10

WR

Daniel Jackson (Jr) - Minn

394

Scott Bell

11

WR

Orion Peters (Fr) - WaSt

395

Brady McCollough

12

WR

Cornelius Johnson (Jr) - Mich

396

Chris Kay

13

WR

LV Bunkley-Shelton (Fr) - Okla

397

Joe Capozzi

14

RB

Phil Mafah (So) - Clem

398

Thor Nystrom

15

RB

King Doerue (Sr) - Purd

399

Alfred Fernandez

16

RB

Cameron Davis (So) - Wash

400

Round 26

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

WR

Ja'Lynn Polk (So) - Wash

401

Thor Nystrom

2

WR

Taye Barber (Sr) - TCU

402

Joe Capozzi

3

QB

Robby Ashford (Fr) - Aub

403

Chris Kay

4

WR

Keon Coleman (Fr) - MSU

404

Brady McCollough

5

RB

Darwin Barlow (So) - USC

405

Scott Bell

6

RB

LJ Johnson (Fr) - TxAM

406

Mike Huesmann

7

RB

Justin Johnson (So) - WVU

407

Mike Bainbridge

8

WR

KeAndre Lambert-Smith (So) - PSU

408

Eric Froton

9

TE

Brayden Willis (Sr) - Okla

409

Scott Bogman

10

WR

Hal Presley (Fr) - Bayl

410

Andrew Katz

11

WR

Tetairoa McMillan (Fr) - Ariz

411

Tyler Forness

12

QB

Jason Brown (Sr) - VaTec

412

Joe DiSalvo

13

TE

Mason Tharp (So) - TxTch

413

Greg Brandt

14

RB

Isaac Guerendo (Jr) - Wisc

414

Travis May

15

TE

Jacob Warren (Sr) - Tenn

415

Zach Hall

16

RB

Aaron Young (Jr) - Rut

416

Round 27

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

WR

Dane Key (Fr) - KY

417

Travis May

2

TE

Sammy Wheeler (Jr) - K St

418

Greg Brandt

3

WR

Mookie Cooper (So) - Mizzu

419

Joe DiSalvo

4

RB

Davion Primm (Fr) - MSU

420

Tyler Forness

5

RB

Juwuan Price (So) - Syr

421

Andrew Katz

6

TE

Darnell Washington (Jr) - UGA

422

Scott Bogman

7

WR

Bryan Thompson (Jr) - AzSt

423

Eric Froton

8

RB

Cody Brown (So) - UVA

424

Mike Bainbridge

9

RB

Jaydn Ott (Fr) - Cal

425

Mike Huesmann

10

RB

Jonah Coleman (Fr) - Ariz

426

Scott Bell

11

RB

Deion Smith (Jr) - Colo

427

Brady McCollough

12

WR

Omar Manning (Jr) - Neb

428

Chris Kay

13

RB

Jalen Holston (Sr) - VaTec

429

Joe Capozzi

14

TE

Kamari Morales (Jr) - UNC

430

Thor Nystrom

15

WR

Michael Wilson (Sr) - Stan

431

Alfred Fernandez

16

WR

Curtis Deville (Fr) - Purd

432

Round 28

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

RB

Kaleb Johnson (Fr) - Iowa

433

Thor Nystrom

2

WR

Ja'Varrius Johnson (So) - Aub

434

Joe Capozzi

3

WR

Brenden Rice (So) - USC

435

Chris Kay

4

RB

Noah Whittington (So) - Oreg

436

Brady McCollough

5

WR

Darius Clemons (Fr) - Mich

437

Scott Bell

6

RB

Reggie Love III (Fr) - Ill

438

Mike Huesmann

7

RB

Hassan Hall (Sr) - GATec

439

Mike Bainbridge

8

RB

Terry Moore (Fr) - Duke

440

Eric Froton

9

WR

Kris Hutson (So) - Oreg

441

Scott Bogman

10

WR

Milton Wright (Sr) - Purd

442

Andrew Katz

11

WR

Malik McClain (So) - FlaSt

443

Tyler Forness

12

TE

Malcolm Epps (Jr) - USC

444

Joe DiSalvo

13

WR

Jeremiah Hunter (So) - Cal

445

Greg Brandt

14

QB

Johnny Langan (Sr) - Rut

446

Travis May

15

TE

John Samuel Shenker (Sr) - Aub

447

Zach Hall

16

WR

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (Jr) - Neb

448

Zach Hall, CFF Champs

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

Bijan Robinson (Jr) - Tex

RB

1

1

2

Marvin Mims (So) - Okla

WR

32

16

3

Dillon Gabriel (Jr) - Okla

QB

33

1

4

Garrett Shrader (So) - Syr

QB

64

16

5

Chase Brown (So) - Ill

RB

65

1

6

Brant Kuithe (Jr) - Utah

TE

96

16

7

British Brooks (Sr) - UNC

RB

97

1

8

Renard Bell (Sr) - WaSt

WR

128

16

9

Jerand Bradley (Fr) - TxTch

WR

129

1

10

Israel Abanikanda (Jr) - Pitt

RB

160

16

11

Blake Shapen (Fr) - Bayl

QB

161

1

12

Theo Wease (Jr) - Okla

WR

192

16

13

Damien Alford (Fr) - Syr

WR

193

1

14

Ben Sims (Jr) - Bayl

TE

224

16

15

Courtney Jackson (Fr) - Syr

WR

225

1

16

Austin Williams (Sr) - MisSt

WR

256

16

17

Dont'e Thornton (So) - Oreg

WR

257

1

18

Jaylon Glover (Fr) - Utah

RB

288

16

19

Zach Gibson (So) - GATec

QB

289

1

20

Spencer Petras (Sr) - Iowa

QB

320

16

21

Josh McCray (Fr) - Ill

RB

321

1

22

D.J. Jones (Jr) - UNC

RB

352

16

23

Justin Lamson (Fr) - Syr

QB

353

1

24

Brycen Tremayne (Sr) - Stan

WR

384

16

25

Jack Eschenbach (Jr) - Wisc

TE

385

1

26

Aaron Young (Jr) - Rut

RB

416

16

27

Dane Key (Fr) - KY

WR

417

1

28

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (Jr) - Neb

WR

448

16

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?

The goal going in was to get as close to a top 8 QB, RB, and WR as I could through the first 3
rounds then just start going after best available without getting too heavy at one position.
Picking 1 st I wasn’t sure how my 2 nd and 3 rd round options would look with only P5 player pool
and 16 teams. I went back and forth between Bijan, JSN, and Caleb Williams with the first pick. I
was seconds away from hitting draft on Williams but at the last second went with Bijan. RBs
seem to dry up the fastest in these drafts and felt I could get a top 15 option at QB in the 2/3
round. I ended up getting Mims and Gabriel. Mims is borderline top 10 for me and Gabriel fits
inside my top 8 at the moment so I loved the start. After that I just started going for best
available. So really felt like I stayed true to my strategy going in but definitely wish I was strong
at WR. Feels like I have a lot of question marks but tried to minimize the risk by taking
teammates. Mims/Wease to stack with Gabriel. Alford/Jackson to stack with Shrader. Also tried
to get a WR in high volume passing offenses like Mississippi St (Austin Williams) and Texas Tech
(Bradley). My later draft picks I really just went after RB handcuffs and guys with favorable
matchups during bye weeks for my top guys. A guy like Petra is a pretty blah pick but I needed a
good week 6 matchup and he has Illinois. So really tried to target some guys like that.

- What was your favorite and least favorite pick that you made?

It’s a lame pick for my favorite but Bijan was my favorite pick in the draft. I love drafting RBs
early and getting a sure thing in a deep draft like this is a great start.

Least favorite pick:

TE
Kuithe in Rd 6. Kuithe hovers around a top 5 TE for me so I don’t think the pick itself was bad
but looking back I probably could’ve waited 2 rounds for a TE like Payne Durham and gone with
a WR in RD 6. I think that would’ve been a stronger start if I waited there.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

The Nebraska homer in me really wanted to get Trey Palmer. I think there is a potential he is
very undervalued in these drafts right now. When you look at Whipple and what he has done in
that slot position there is so much upside. Combine that with the fact that they are saying
Palmer won’t come off the field and teammates raved about his spring. Even if this offense isn’t
explosive it feels like he is the one guy worth rostering. Plus Katz continues to be my nemesis in
drafts this year. Seems like every pick of his is the top guy in my queue.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I really liked Dillon Johnson in RD 12. So right on the edge of eligibility but that just felt like such
a solid pick by Bainbridge in that spot. Johnson is a guy that had seven 15+ point games last
year. While he is the 1B in that RB room he was being picked around the same time guys like
Jalen Berger and Javontae Barnes were picked who could have good upside but Dillon Johnson
already has an established role that scores points. So he might not be an every week starter but
he’s going to be a guy that gets Bainbridge some points at the RB spot this year.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I really like Katz’s team and not just because it seemed like he went all in on the Huskers. There
were so many rounds he was getting the guys towards the top of my queue but even more than
that I think he built a really solid team top to bottom. The fact that he didn’t really get any QBs
inside my top 15 but I still like his group says a lot. He picked up guys that score points. Aidan
O’Connell is maybe the best pick outside the top 15 QBs when you look at what he did last year.
Martinez and Thompson are both guys that will get you points, maybe not consistently, but find
themselves in the top 10 with big weeks. Chandler Morris in the Sonny Dykes offense? Yes.
Looking at his RBs, Charbonnet is a top guy, Damien Martinez could be if he wins that job
outright in Oregon State. That RB in that system produces. If Mo Ibrahim comes back
healthy…is he a top 5 RB?? The rest of his guys fill out his RB room nicely too. Mayer is a top 2
TE and I think Vokolek is really undervalued this year. As far as WRs it’s the position group I like
the least but he just has a handful of guys that either play in WR friendly systems or should be a
top 1 or 2 receiver on the team. Never a bad strategy. He also has Palmer who I talked about
earlier.

Travis May, RotoViz

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

TreVeyon Henderson (So) - OHSt

RB

2

2

2

Will Shipley (So) - Clem

RB

31

15

3

Will Rogers (So) - MisSt

QB

34

2

4

Devin Leary (Jr) - NCSt

QB

63

15

5

Dontay Demus Jr. (Sr) - MD

WR

66

2

6

Parker Washington (So) - PSU

WR

95

15

7

Konata Mumpfield (So) - Pitt

WR

98

2

8

Pat Garwo III (So) - BC

RB

127

15

9

Kobe Pace (Jr) - Clemson

TE

130

2

10

Taj Harris (Sr) - Rut

WR

159

15

11

Trey Benson (So) - FlaSt

RB

162

2

12

Ramon Brown (Fr) - Mary

RB

191

15

13

Brennan Presley (Jr) - OkSt

WR

194

2

14

Cade McNamara (Jr) - Mich

QB

223

15

15

Damien Moore (So) - Cal

RB

226

2

16

Jadan Blue (Sr) - VaTec

WR

255

15

17

Will Sheppard (Jr) - Vand

WR

258

2

18

Noah Cain (Jr) - LSU

RB

287

15

19

Billy Kemp IV (Sr) - UVA

RB

290

2

20

Gavin Wimsatt (So) - Rut

QB

319

15

21

Jordan Watkins (Jr) - Miss

WR

322

2

22

Gabe Ervin (Fr) - Neb

RB

351

15

23

Noah Vedral (Sr) - Rut

QB

354

2

24

Xzavier Henderson (So) - Fla

WR

383

15

25

Michael Wiley (So) - Ariz

RB

386

2

26

Jacob Warren (Sr) - Tenn

TE

415

15

27

Sammy Wheeler (Jr) - K St

TE

418

2

28

John Samuel Shenker (Sr) - Aub

TE

447

15

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?

I went with a ZeroWR strat to lock in elite RB and QB volume and production, counting on WR value to fall. It worked perfectly because the WR value dropped in a huge way in rounds 5-10 so my team if fully balanced with elite upside at every position.

- What do you like and dislike about your team?

I love my team’s elite ceiling and depth at RB and WR. The QB depth could be a real issue as I kept stacking flex options.

- What was your favorite pick that you made?

Damien Moore of California in round 15 is likely going to be the best value pick of my entire draft. He had a couple key fumbles last year but should feature every week this season.

- Which pick do you regret?

Probably both QB picks early (Will Rogers & Devin Leary) just because several solid QBs kept falling go later rounds.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Mike Huesmann got Taye McWilliams in round 5. He’s every bit as good as Abram Smith last year, but he’s faster and surely a better receiving option.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

For me, Damien Moore. Every one else? Donovan Green at Wake Forest. So much projected volume to be had!

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Greg Brandt stacked a roster full of players I love that have huge CFF and NFL upside.

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Jr) - OHSt

WR

3

3

2

Devon Achane (So) - TxAM

RB

30

14

3

Tank Bigsby (Jr) - Aub

RB

35

3

4

De'Zhaun Stribling (Fr) - WaSt

WR

62

14

5

Sam LaPorta (Sr) - Iowa

TE

67

3

6

KJ Jefferson (Jr) - Ark

QB

94

14

7

Xavier Hutchinson (Sr) - IASt

WR

99

3

8

Evan Hull (Jr) - NW

RB

126

14

9

Sean Clifford (Sr) - PSU

QB

131

3

10

John Emery Jr. (Sr) - LSU

RB

158

14

11

Josh Vann (Sr) - SCar

WR

163

3

12

Jacolby Criswell (So) - UNC

QB

190

14

13

Devin Carter (Jr) - NCSt

WR

195

3

14

Gavin Bartholomew (So) - Pitt

TE

222

14

15

Lorenzo Lingard (Jr) - Fla

RB

227

3

16

Kyle McCord (So) - OHSt

QB

254

14

17

Donovan Ollie (So) - WaSt

WR

259

3

18

Beaux Collins (So) - Clem

WR

286

14

19

Miyan Williams (So) - OHSt

RB

291

3

20

Lincoln Victor (Jr) - WaSt

WR

318

14

21

Emani Bailey (Jr) - TCU

RB

323

3

22

Evan Pryor (Fr) - OHSt

RB

350

14

23

Keagan Johnson (So) - Iowa

WR

355

3

24

J.T. Shrout (So) - Colo

QB

382

14

25

Maliq Carr (Fr) - MSU

TE

387

3

26

Isaac Guerendo (Jr) - Wisc

RB

414

14

27

Mookie Cooper (So) - Mizzu

WR

419

3

28

Johnny Langan (Sr) - Rut

QB

446

14

Greg Brandt, Devy Watch

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

Didn’t enter the draft with much of a strategy. Was looking to just draft the best player available then fill in as needed. The combination of Sam LaPorta and Gavin Bartholomew was a great one-two punch at tight end. I cut it really close on quarterbacks is my biggest dislike of my team. I only drafted two sure starters at the QB spot in Sean Clifford and KJ Jefferson. Jacolby Criswell still has a good chance at being a starter but it's up in the air. My wildcard is Kyle McCord if something happens to CJ Stroud he’s in for a big season.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba at 1.03 was a steal in my opinion. He’s the no doubt 1.01 pick in my mind. Can’t say it's a big regret but it would have been nice to grab a quarterback over Sam LaPorta looking back at the draft.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Missing on Jordan Travis by one pick was disappointing. He’s my CFF breakout QB for the 2022 season.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I grabbed Lincoln Victor in the 20th round. He's still in a really nice spot to see a lot of targets for the Coogs this Fall.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Andrew Katz did a really great job assembling his team. He peppered in a lot of good QB options over the first 10 rounds of the draft. Zach Charbonnet at 1.06 was a great pick. He teamed him with true freshman breakout candidate Damien Martinez. His late round picks of two Texas Tech receivers gives me some potential great value that late in the draft.

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

Malik Cunningham (Sr) - Lou

QB

4

4

2

Blake Corum (So) - Mich

RB

29

13

3

Donovan Edwards (So) - Mich

RB

36

4

4

Jordan Travis (Jr) - FlaSt

QB

61

13

5

E.J. Smith (Jr) - Stan

RB

68

4

6

Isaiah Neyor (Jr) - Tex

WR

93

13

7

JT Daniels - (N/A)

QB

100

4

8

Lorenzo Styles (So) - ND

WR

125

13

9

Payne Durham (Sr) - Purd

TE

132

4

10

MarShawn Lloyd (Fr) - SCar

RB

157

13

11

Bryson Nesbit (So) - UNC

TE

164

4

12

Jalin Hyatt (Jr) - Tenn

WR

189

13

13

Evan Stewart (Fr) - TxAM

WR

196

4

14

Joseph Ngata (Sr) - Clem

WR

221

13

15

Xavier White (Sr) - TxTch

RB

228

4

16

Logan Diggs (So) - ND

RB

253

13

17

AJ Barner (Jr) - Ind

TE

260

4

18

Conner Weigman (Fr) - TxAM

QB

285

13

19

Raleek Brown (Fr) - USC

RB

292

4

20

Amari Daniels (Fr) - TxAM

RB

317

13

21

Graham Mertz (So) - Wisc

QB

324

4

22

Ke'Shawn Williams (Fr) - Wake

WR

349

13

23

Trey Cleveland (Jr) - TxTch

WR

356

4

24

Dylan Wright (Jr) - Minn

WR

381

13

25

Shedrick Jackson (Sr) - Aub

WR

388

4

26

Mason Tharp (So) - TxTch

TE

413

13

27

Davion Primm (Fr) - MSU

RB

420

4

28

Jeremiah Hunter (So) - Cal

WR

445

13

Joe DiSalvo, The CFF Site

1. What was your strategy?

In all of the drafts I had participated in throughout May and June, I found that if you did not get a preseason Top 10 quarterback or receiver early, you could wait on both and get really good value in the middle to late rounds. Plus, I had a feeling in this 16-team league, most owners would likely prioritize running backs early. All things considered, I never go into a draft with a steadfast strategy, as I believe you have to adjust and pivot at moments throughout a draft, and such decisions are dictated by value on the board and quality of depth remaining at a particular position. In this draft, I punted receivers and opted for 2 QBs and 3 RBs with my first five picks (league requires 2 starting QBs). My roster might be lacking consistent fantasy production at receiver, but the best ball format should help, and besides, the decision many owners had to make in this draft was deciding between building a balanced roster at the expense of depth, or establishing depth at one or two particular positions, while sacrificing balance. In this draft, it's difficult to do both. Thankfully, I waited on tight ends, because that was the one position in which you could get really good value late and I was able to go QB, RB, or WR with my first eight selections.

2. What was your favorite pick? Which pick do you most regret?

My favorite pick was Michigan RB Donovan Edwards in Round 3 because I was able to secure the Michigan backfield with both him and Blake Corum (Round 2). However, getting Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs in Round 16 may have been my best pick. Diggs had shoulder surgery in the spring, but should he only miss 1-2 games, he'll provide great fantasy value as my RB6.

The pick I regret the most was Purdue TE Payne Durham in Round 9. I like Durham, but with what was still on the board at tight end after Round 10, I would have been better off using that pick on another receiver.

3. Another owner's pick within 10 rounds that made you jealous?

I had high hopes for Nebraska WR Trey Palmer in Round 4, but Andrew Katz selected Palmer two picks before me. I am still feeling a bit salty. I would not at all be surprised if Katz hacked into my queue. Stories have been told about that guy doing such things in the past, and now I hear he's applied for a 'Katz Hackz' trademark.

4. Which player selected in Round 12 or later could potentially be a best ball regular in starting lineups?

This list could be long, but I like Zach Hall's pick of Syracuse WR Damien Alford in Round 13. Alford gives the Orange a big-play threat on the outside and I feel he could be a sleeper in new OC Robert Anae's offense. One or two big plays a game will likely land Alford in Zach's optimal best ball lineup on a weekly basis.

5. Most talented roster outside of mine?

These drafts are so deep that evaluating a roster through 28 rounds is tough. In this format, the rosters that initially standout to me are the ones that established a solid foundation of core players in Rounds 1-10, like the rosters of Mike Bainbridge and Mike Hausman. However, in this league depth is imperative, so from an overall build (Rounds 1-28), I like the rosters of Bainbridge and Scott Bell.

Tyler Forness, NBC Sports Edge

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

Bryce Young (Jr) - Ala

QB

5

5

2

Sean Tucker (Fr) - Syr

RB

28

12

3

Dontayvion Wicks (Jr) - UVA

QB

37

5

4

Jacob Cowing (So) - Ariz

WR

60

12

5

Montrell Johnson (Fr) - Fla

RB

69

5

6

Jo'Quavious Marks (So) - MisSt

RB

92

12

7

Emeka Egbuka (Fr) - OHSt

WR

101

5

8

Cameron Rising (So) - Utah

QB

124

12

9

Dylan McDuffie (Jr) - GATec

RB

133

5

10

Tahj Washington (So) - USC

WR

156

12

11

Ky Thomas (So) - Kans

RB

165

5

12

Gary Bryant Jr. (So) - USC

WR

188

12

13

Dalton Kincaid (Jr) - Utah

TE

197

5

14

Colby McDonald (Fr) - MD

RB

220

12

15

J.J. McCarthy (Fr) - Mich

QB

229

5

16

Gunner Romney (Jr) - BYU

WR

252

12

17

Mar'Keise Irving (Sr) - Ore

RB

261

5

18

Chez Mellusi (So) - Wisc

RB

284

12

19

DonoVan Smith (So) - TxTch

QB

293

5

20

Keon Zipperer (Jr) - Fla

TE

316

12

21

Jaylen Wright (So) - Tenn

RB

325

5

22

Ladd McConkey (So) - UGA

WR

348

12

23

Avery Davis (Sr) - ND

WR

357

5

24

Dylan Morris (So) - Wash

QB

380

12

25

Phillip Brooks (Jr) - K St

WR

389

5

26

Jason Brown (Sr) - VaTec

QB

412

12

27

Juwuan Price (So) - Syr

RB

421

5

28

Malcolm Epps (Jr) - USC

TE

444

12

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

At pick five, I knew I was missing out on both Bijan Robinson and TreVeyon Henderson, so I formed my strategy around getting a top QB and Syracuse RB Sean Tucker in round two. From then, I tried to craft a balanced team with dart throws at quarterback late, as Bryce Young should be the top scorer at the position just about every week.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret? Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Getting Gunner Romney in the 16th round felt like a steal. After losing Tyler Allgeier to the NFL and with Jaren Hall in his second year as a starter, I wouldn’t be shocked to see BYU throw the ball more often this season. Romney had a really nice season last year for the Cougars and they should expand upon that. In the same vein, Ladd McConkey in round 22 feels like a heavy sleeper.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Greg Brandt getting Beaux Collins in the 18th round is an underrated selection. Even with the issues that DJ Uiagalelei had last year, Collins had some really nice games for the Tigers. Pair that with Clemson losing some talent at the receiver position in Justyn Ross and Frank Ladson, Collins feels like the guy to step up.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Travis May has a fantastic team. Getting Hendeson and Will Shipley in the first two rounds gave him the flexibility to double down at QB with Will Rogers and Devin Leary. His receiver room ended up looking really nice, led by Dontay Demus. May’s squad will be a force to be reckoned with.

Andrew Katz, Burning The Redshirt Podcast

1

Zach Charbonnet (Jr) - UCLA

RB

6

6

2

Michael Mayer (Jr) - ND

TE

27

11

3

Mohammed Ibrahim (Sr) - Minn

QB

38

6

4

Trey Palmer (Jr) - Neb

WR

59

11

5

Puka Nacua (So) - BYU

WR

70

6

6

Adrian Martinez (Jr) - K St

QB

91

11

7

Damien Martinez (Fr) - OreSt

RB

102

6

8

Chandler Morris (Fr) - TCU

QB

123

11

9

Casey Thompson (Jr) - Neb

QB

134

6

10

Stetson Bennett (Sr) - UGA

QB

155

11

11

Jordan Waters (Jr) - Duke

RB

166

6

12

Donavon Greene (Fr) - Wake

WR

187

11

13

Isaiah Williams (Fr) - Ill

WR

198

6

14

Elijah Higgins (Sr) - Stan

WR

219

11

15

Aaron Dumas (So) - Wash

RB

230

6

16

Mike Wright (Jr) - Vand

QB

251

11

17

Anthony Grant (Jr) - Neb

RB

262

6

18

Malik Knowles (Jr) - K St

WR

283

11

19

JJ Sparkman (So) - TxTch

WR

294

6

20

Travis Vokolek (Sr) - Neb

TE

315

11

21

Monaray Baldwin (Fr) - Bayl

WR

326

6

22

Jalil Farooq (Fr) - Okla

WR

347

11

23

Jarquez Hunter (So) - Aub

RB

358

6

24

George Pettaway (Fr) - UNC

RB

379

11

25

Brady Boyd (So) - TxTch

WR

390

6

26

Tetairoa McMillan (Fr) - Ariz

WR

411

11

27

Darnell Washington (Jr) - UGA

TE

422

6

28

Malik McClain (So) - FlaSt

WR

443

11

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

Pretty similar to the G5 side in that I wanted to draft structurally, and target RBs pretty early, but in this case I definitely felt like I had a feel for specific players I wanted to land as well. QB I wanted to build a unit that would bring me a nice floor every week and have good depth, and I think I accomplished that. Grabbing Michael Mayer in Round 2 really just happened when I looked around and didn’t love the board - and in hindsight after seeing how many quality Tight Ends went many rounds later I would have changed that pick. WR shapes up a tad risky, but I’ll ride into battle with these guys and feel good about their chances of showing out this Fall. I wasn’t able to grab quite as many Week 0 guys here as I was in G5, but still have the most of any team, and I think I was able to do so without sacrificing quality when it came to decision making while on the clock. The squad definitely has some ways it can fall down - I didn’t play the handcuffing game (and don’t really have an interest in doing so), and I’m baking in many assumptions about position battles, usage, etc. (like we all do) that will probably end up proving false. Overall, I feel like we’re in good shape here, and can see dueling first place finishes coming my way as the most probable of outcomes.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Getting Adrian Martinez in the sixth round felt like I caught the end of the tier from which I wanted my QB1 to come from, so felt really satisfying. I was on the beach and panicked when I made my Mo Ibrahim pick. Betting a third round pick on him being a medical miracle doesn’t seem that smart, even if everything this offseason seems to be aligning for things to trend as positively as they can for him.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

The Jaden Bray - AOC - Tyler Shough three pack right before I made my fourth round pick was a bit demoralizing. Outside of that, you taking Zach Evans two picks before me in the second round really sent my draft in the direction that it ended up going.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

One of Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan has to pop, right? I feel like I’m leaning slightly toward Odunze if forced to choose presently, so we’ll give him a 51%+ chance of becoming an every week starter. Not bad for a 12th round pick.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

It pains me to say it, but Mike Bainbridge’s team looks pretty sweet. He was able to assemble a nice cast of RBs even though he waited to target the position after starting with Gibbs. I think you can quibble with how some of his position groups turned out, but I look up and down his draft and like a ton of the picks.

Scott Bogman, Fantasy Pros

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

A.T. Perry (So) - Wake

WR

7

7

2

Brock Bowers (So) - UGA

TE

26

10

3

Brennan Armstrong (Sr) - UVA

QB

39

7

4

Tyler Shough (Sr) - TxTch

QB

58

10

5

Christopher Brooks (Sr) - BYU

RB

71

7

6

Jarek Broussard (So) - MSU

RB

90

10

7

Mitchell Tinsley (Sr) - PSU

WR

103

7

8

Jonathan Mingo (Sr) - Miss

WR

122

10

9

Rara Thomas (Fr) - MisSt

WR

135

7

10

Kedon Slovis (Sr) - Pitt

QB

154

10

11

Nakia Watson (Jr) - WaSt

RB

167

7

12

Jalen Berger (Fr) - MSU

RB

186

10

13

Max Duggan (Sr) - TCU

QB

199

7

14

Deshaun Fenwick (So) - OreSt

RB

218

10

15

Jalen Mitchell (So) - Lou

RB

231

7

16

Jayden Daniels (Jr) - LSU

QB

250

10

17

JuTahn McClain (Jr) - KY

RB

263

7

18

Roschon Johnson (Sr) - Tex

RB

282

10

19

Malachi Carter (Sr) - GATec

WR

295

7

20

Baylor Cupp (So) - Tex Tech

TE

314

10

21

Jack Bech (So) - LSU

WR

327

7

22

Devin Culp (Jr) - Wash

TE

346

10

23

Keyshawn Smith (So) - MiaFL

WR

359

7

24

Antoine Green (Sr) - UNC

WR

378

10

25

Dontae Smith (Jr) - GATec

RB

391

7

26

Hal Presley (Fr) - Bayl

WR

410

10

27

Bryan Thompson (Jr) - AzSt

WR

423

7

28

Milton Wright (Sr) - Purd

WR

442

10

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

I didn’t change my strategy too much from a normal draft. I concentrated on getting the hard to predict positions early especially with this being a best ball style draft and knowing I won’t be able to pick anyone up off the wire. I snagged AT Perry and Brock Bowers with my first two picks and then got a high end QB in Brennan Armstrong. I still didn’t get the best QBs which hurt me last season but I’m more confident leaving this draft than last years.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

My favorite pick was probably the Brock Bowers pick because he’s one of my favorite players in the to watch and like I said before this pick fills a position that can be very unpredictable from week to week. Max Duggan was probably my least favorite pick, QB was running thin and I felt a little desparate but his ceiling is very high Sonny Dykes in town.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Konata Mumpfield was absolutely my pick in the 7th round when Travis took him. Mumpfield was great down the stretch for Akron and transferring to Pitt to teamup with USC transfer Kedon Slovis as the Panthers new number 1 WR. Jordan Addison transferring out leaves behind 100 receptions, 1593 yards and 18 TDs, Slovis and Mumpfield won’t be Pickett and Addison but the cost is low enough to take a shot. I took Penn State WR Mitch Tinsley in hopes that he becomes the #1 over Parker Washington and Sean Clifford gets better.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Jalin Hyatt and Bru McCoy were both taken in the 12th round of this draft and one of them is going to need to replace Velus Jones production this season. My pick would be Hyatt as he was there last season, has a rapport with Hendon Hooker already and was pointed out by HC Josh Heupel during the Spring saying ‘ I’m planning on putting the football in his hands.’

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

The team that I like the most is Tyler Forness mainly for the QBs he was able to snag. Bryce Young and Will Rogers is a very solid 1-2 punch, paired with Sean Tucker and Jacob Cowing as #1s at RB and WR. He also took good shots on backup RB situations, Mar’keise Irving (Oregon), Chez Mellusi (Wisconsin) and Jaylen Wright (Tennessee). He’ll have to hope the WRs and TEs work out but I love the start at QB and RB!

Eric Froton, NBC Sports Edge

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

Xavier Worthy (So) - Tex

WR

8

8

2

Zach Evans (Jr) - Miss

RB

25

9

3

Travis Dye (Sr) - USC

RB

40

8

4

Aidan O'Connell (Sr) - Purd

QB

57

9

5

Nick Singleton (Fr) - PSU

RB

72

8

6

Taulia Tagovailoa (Jr) - MD

QB

89

9

7

Ja'Corey Brooks (So) - Ala

WR

104

8

8

Tyler Harrell - (N/A)

WR

121

9

9

Jalen McMillan (So) - Wash

WR

136

8

10

Behren Morton (So) - TxTch

QB

153

9

11

Jayden de Laura (So) - Ariz

QB

168

8

12

Jalon Daniels (So) - Kans

QB

185

9

13

Tyler Hudson (Jr) - Lou

WR

200

8

14

Isaac Rex (Fr) - BYU

TE

217

9

15

SaRodorick Thompson (Sr) - TxTch

RB

232

8

16

Tahj Brooks (Jr) - TxTch

RB

249

9

17

TreVonte Citizen, (Fr) - Miami

RB

264

8

18

Ty Thompson (Fr) - Oreg

QB

281

9

19

Adonai Mitchell (So) - UGA

WR

296

8

20

Christian Turner (So) - Wake

RB

313

9

21

Justin Shorter (Jr) - Fla

WR

328

8

22

Rahmir Johnson (So) - Neb

RB

345

9

23

Tre'Shaun Harrison (Jr) - OreSt

WR

360

8

24

Ryan Hilinski (Jr) - NW

QB

377

9

25

Brady Russell (Sr) - Colo

TE

392

8

26

Brayden Willis (Sr) - Okla

TE

409

9

27

Cody Brown (So) - UVA

RB

424

8

28

Kris Hutson (So) - Oreg

WR

441

9

What was your strategy going into the draft?

Get a bankable WR1 early, then address QB/RB for the next several rounds before targeting Ja’Corey Brooks/Tyler Harrell behind Jermaine Burton, who I believe is miscast as the Crimson Tide’s top receiving option. At quarterback, with the scoring system at 5-point passing TDs and juiced towards passing yardage awarding 1 point per 20 yards, I wanted to target 4 stable quarterbacks in pass heavy systems while taking high leverage shots in contested situations behind them. Try to acquire four starting running backs I can depend on each week with upwardly mobile committee backs in contested situations. At tight end I wanted to wait as long as possible before selecting a TE1, then target underrated Colorado TE Brady Russell, who broke 14 tackles in 25 touches last season and should be a focal point of their offense.

Were you able to implement it?

I got Xavier Worthy and both Alabama wideouts, so I felt good about that particular goal. I was happy about getting Adonai Mitchell/Justin Shorter/Tre’Shaun Harrison in the R19-23 range who are all projected WR1’s on their respective teams. Aidan O’Connell and Taulia Tagovailoa each helmed teams who finished top-10 in pass attempts last year, while Jayden de Laura and Jadon Daniels are comfortably entrenched as their team’s starters. Behren Morton in the 10th round is the big wildcard here, as I feel like he’s the most likely QB to be anointed as Wunderkind OC Zach Kittley’s starter for the majority of the season. Fade Tyler Shough, you’ll thank me later. Zach Evans/Travis Dye/Nick Singleton all have some usage questions surrounding them, making RB the unit which I am most concerned about. I managed to get both SaRodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks to corner the market on Texas Tech RBs while stealing Miami true frosh RB TreVonte Citizen in R17. Isaac Rex in R14 is robbery, since the talented Cougar TE battled a debilitating ankle injury all year and is set to regain his 2020 form when he caught 10 touchdowns as BYU’s offense should score 35+ PPG this year.

What do you like and dislike about your team?

I like the stability of my QBs, while also providing sky-high upside with Behren Morton looming in the Texas Tech race. I also feel good about my ability to extract value in the later rounds at WR and TE (Brayden Willis/Brady Russell). My running backs need stability at the top if i’m going to compete, with Nick Singleton needing to deliver on his overall freshman RB1 recruiting pedigree. I also need Citizen, Christian Turner and Cody Brown to churn out some playable weeks during byes. I feel like RB is what’s going to cause me to sink or swim.

What was your favorite pick that you made?

I was ecstatic to get both Ja’Corey Brooks and Tyler Harrell with my 7th & 8th round selections. I think Jermaine Burton being anointed the Bama WR1 is premature and sells short the talent and impact of players like Brooks, Harrell and JoJo Earle. We’ve seen the WR3 in big time offenses like Alabama and Ohio State take over as WR1 multiple times in the last few seasons, with Devonta Smith and JSN taking over despite their allegedly tertiary role. I think that’s exactly what happens in Alabama and refuse to take Burton at his current early Round 2 ADP.

Which pick do you regret?

I went with upside by taking Zach Evans with my second round pick. If I could do it again, I probably would have opted for the explosiveness and guaranteed role of Devon Achane. Evans’ talent is undeniable, but he’s been somewhat of an enigma to this point and is at a new school.

Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous?

I had Christopher Brooks, BYU queued up in R5 but Scott Bogman snagged him the pick right before me, so I took a big swing with Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State. I also thought Zach Hall taking Israel Abanikanda at the end of R10 was the last really solid running back left at the time of his selection. Jaheim Bell in the 10th by Joe Capozzi was a great deal, as I have him at TE5.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of being a weekly CFF starter this year?

Mike Huesman took Treyson Potts in R16, he’s behind Mo Ibrahim who is coming off a very serious achilles injury and should be viewed skeptically in terms of his ability to handle a full load. Greg Brandt took Logan Diggs in R16 who, if healthy, could take a sizable role alongside diminutive RB Chris Tyree. Joe Capozzi taking WR Lavel Davis Jr. in R19 could be a great pick if UVA doesn’t turn into Georgia Tech circa 2018 like everyone seems to think they will.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented post-draft?

I think Brady McCullough, Joe Capozzi and Chris Kay’s teams are the most well balanced.

Mike Bainbridge, The CFF Site

1. What was your strategy going into the draft and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

I’ve participated / hosted around 30 CFF bestballs so far this offseason and have primarily punted the quarterback position until rounds 10 and beyond. Implementing said strategy in this P5-only draft came back to bite me in the backside as the position dried up very quickly beyond round 4. As expected, my QB room is my least favorite part of my team by a considerable margin. Garrett Nussmeier winning the QB1 job at LSU would be a huge boost to the room, but as of now, I’m heading into the season with Bo Nix as my second starter. Not great, Bob. I am pleased, though, with the rising talent I was able to select at RB and WR – many of whom should breakout as sophomores with the likes of Jaden Bray, Kaden Prather, Raheim Sanders and Marvin Harrison Jr.

2. What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Favorite selection was Arkansas RB Raheim Sanders in the 6th round. Have him ranked higher than almost every running back that went in Round 5, so I felt like I was getting tremendous value.

Least favorite pick was easily Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg in the third. Not that I don’t love the player, who could very well finish as the College Fantasy TE1 season, but tight ends just continued to fall in this draft so it wound up feeling like a reach. Would have rather gotten a QB in that spot.

3. Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous?

I was sniped a few times in this draft by Mike Huesmann, but the Cameron Ward selection in the fourth really stung. Some bust potential with Ward, moving up to the Pac-12 from Incarnate Word, but his experience under offensive coordinator Eric Morris (Ward’s HC at UIW) should ease the transition to the FBS level. Massive upside.

4. Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance at becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Iowa State sophomore WR Jaylin Noel. Xavier Hutchinson is still around as the clear-cut WR1 for the Cyclones, but there are 162 vacated targets with Charlie Kolar and others having graduated. It does not appear that there is a tight end ready to step in as the heir apparent to Kolar, so look for the rising sophomore in Noel to assume a healthy chunk of those targets.

5. Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Chris Kay spent most of the draft sniping me, instead of drafting his own guys. Will prove to either be a wise or foolish decision, but as of now, he looks to have an exceptional roster. Two receivers at the top in Jordan Addison and Myles Price, both of whom could lead the country in receptions this season – beautiful start in a full-point PPR setting. Love the selections of Trevion Cooley and Devin Neal in the middle rounds. Wasting a selection on Jack Abraham late almost ruined it for him, but Kay did a nice job with this draft.

Mike Huesmann

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

C.J. Stroud (So) - OHSt

QB

10

10

2

Quentin Johnston (Jr) - TCU

WR

23

7

3

Kayshon Boutte (Jr) - LSU

WR

42

10

4

Cameron Ward (So) - WaSt

QB

55

7

5

Taye McWilliams (So) - Bayl

RB

74

10

6

Eric Gray (Jr) - Okla

RB

87

7

7

Jaden Walley (So) - MisSt

WR

106

10

8

Arik Gilbert (So) - UGA

TE

119

7

9

Tanner McKee (Jr) - Stan

QB

138

10

10

Thayer Thomas (Jr) - NCSt

WR

151

7

11

Ulysses Bentley (Jr) - Miss

RB

170

10

12

Andre Greene - (N/A)

WR

183

7

13

Grant Wells (So) - VaTec

QB

202

10

14

Jahleel Billingsley (Sr) - Tex

TE

215

7

15

Henry Parrish Jr. (So) - MiaFL

RB

234

10

16

Treyson Potts (Jr) - Minn

RB

247

7

17

Zach Calzada (So) - Aub

QB

266

10

18

T.J. Finley (Jr) - Aub

QB

279

7

19

Christian Beal-Smith (Jr) - SCar

RB

298

10

20

Ricky Pearsall (Jr) - Fla

WR

311

7

21

Nay'Quan Wright (So) - Fla

RB

330

10

22

Jalen Milroe (Fr) - Ala

QB

343

7

23

Ja'Tavion Sanders (So) - Tex

TE

362

10

24

Warren Thompson (Sr) - Ark

WR

375

7

25

Daniel Jackson (Jr) - Minn

WR

394

10

26

Justin Johnson (So) - WVU

RB

407

7

27

Jonah Coleman (Fr) - Ariz

RB

426

10

28

Hassan Hall (Sr) - GATec

RB

439

7

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

As a new person to this league I was coming in flexible in terms of strategy but wanted to get 2 very good QB's and a 3rd who is capable. Knowing I was picking 10 I never thought I'd have a chance at Stroud or Young so I was elated when C.J. Stroud fell to me at 10. Having Stroud and Cam Ward makes me very happy with my QB's. I also like my WR's in Quentin Johnston and Kayshon Boutte. My TE's are high risk high reward in Arik Gilbert and Jahleel Billingsley. I am not as thrilled about my RB's, it's my weakest position but with Eric Gray at Oklahoma I am optimistic at what Jeff Lebby can do with him.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I hate to sound unimaginative but C.J. Stroud at 1-10 is probably my favorite. He's a Heisman candidate who I thought would be a top 4 pick. He's elite and will put up big numbers most weeks. I don't hate any pick but if I had to pick one Tanner McKee at 9-138. He's reliable but won't put up great numbers and some guys who went after that may have been better.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

For me there were two, both from the Magnolia State. Scott Bell took Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart at 5-75 and Tyler Forness took Mississippi State RB Jo'Quavious Marks at 6-92.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

For my team Jahleel Billingsley. He had his best season under his new HC, Sark, who schemes well for TE's. On another team I think Will Mallory, Miami TE, could be a solid addition for Thor Nystrom.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Greg Brandt, I think has the best top level talent so I'd say him. An honorable mention to Joe Capozzi who has great depth.

Scott Bell

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

Deuce Vaughn (So) - K St

RB

11

11

2

Hendon Hooker (Sr) - Tenn

QB

22

6

3

Jayden Reed (Jr) - MSU

WR

43

11

4

Nathaniel Peat (Sr) - Mizzu

RB

54

6

5

Jaxson Dart (So) - Miss

QB

75

11

6

Jaylon Robinson (Jr) - Miss

WR

86

6

7

Michael Ezeike (Sr) - UCLA

TE

107

11

8

Xazavian Valladay (Jr) - AzSt

RB

118

6

9

Payton Thorne (So) - MSU

QB

139

11

10

Hunter Dekkers (So) - IASt

QB

150

6

11

Ronnie Bell (Sr) - Mich

WR

171

11

12

Bru McCoy (Jr) - Tenn

WR

182

6

13

Elijah Young (Jr) - Mizzu

RB

203

11

14

Erick All (Jr) - Mich

TE

214

6

15

JoJo Earle (So) - Ala

WR

235

11

16

Leshon Williams (So) - Iowa

RB

246

6

17

Luke Altmyer (So) - Miss

QB

267

11

18

Tre Mosley (So) - MSU

WR

278

6

19

Shaun Shivers (Sr) - Ind

RB

299

11

20

Quincy Brown (So) - TCU

WR

310

6

21

Daniel Barker (Jr) - MSU

TE

331

11

22

TJ Sheffield (Jr) - Purd

WR

342

6

23

Zion Steptoe (Fr) - Purd

WR

363

11

24

Elijah Canion (So) - Purd

WR

374

6

25

Orion Peters (Fr) - WaSt

WR

395

11

26

LJ Johnson (Fr) - TxAM

RB

406

6

27

Deion Smith (Jr) - Colo

RB

427

11

28

Reggie Love III (Fr) - Ill

RB

438

6

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

My strategy going into this draft is to use the format to my advantage and exploit some soft spots when it comes to available talent. This meant making sure I walk away with a really solid QB core and making sure I have enough depth at positions where the talent level falls off a cliff later in the draft.

I was thrilled to get Hendon Hooker in the middle of the 2nd round. I know a lot of owners are embracing the 0 QB early strategy in drafts this season, but with this specific format (two QB scores counting each week in a league with 16 owners and only P5 teams), I felt there were very few teams that would walk away with two really solid starting QBs and have a high weekly floor. So getting a first-round talent like Hooker in the second round was huge for me.

I was less thrilled about where I landed with my QB2. There was a run of six QBs in a nine-pick window that came right before my third round pick, which was where I intended on locking down my second QB. All of the remaining QBs were on a similar tier for me, so I punted on QB in round three and took Jayden Reed instead. I think I had a misstep in Round 4 not taking someone like Cam Ward or Tyler Shough when it came back to me (full disclosure: there's nobody I've drafted more frequently than Shough in best balls at this stage of the offseason. I think he's severely undervalued right now and I just figured he would have dropped to the fifth round given how late he's been dropping in other leagues). When Round 5 rolled around, I didn't feel bold enough to wait another round, so I took Jaxon Dart. He felt like the best remaining QB at that stage, but it still felt like a "meh" pick. I was thrilled with getting to grab Payton Thorne and Hunter Dekkers as depth guys in Rounds 9-10, and I feel like I have one of the highest-floor QB units week in and week out heading into the season.

With a firm foundation of Hooker/Dart/Thorne/Dekkers locked in at QB (with Luke Altmyer drafted later as a handcuff for Dart, whose grasp of a starting spot seemed the most tenuous of my crew), my goal was to try and turn this from a high-floor situation to one where I could actually compete for a title. That means pairing as many of my QBs with stack options.

Cedric Tillman wasn't an option for Hooker given how early he goes in drafts, but I was able to get Jaylon Robinson for Dart, Jayden Reed for Thorne and Bru McCoy for Hooker. So basically, I'm betting on my success in this season on those QBs being solid. If they are, I should be in contention, if they're not, I wasn't going to win in this format anyway. So I might as well double down on them and target their favorite targets, too.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Favorite and least favorite picks were Hooker and Dart, respectively, for the reasons outlined above. I also felt very fortunate to get Deuce Vaughn at No. 11 overall in a P5 only league. Felt like a value that was impossible to ignore at the top.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Scott Bogman taking Tyler Shough in the fourth round was a killer. Alfred Fernandez and Brady McCollough taking the two Purdue receivers one and five picks before my turn in R5 were solid, too. I would have had a hard time passing up on either of them. Those are the high-upside picks you need to take a chance on and have hit to have success in a league like this, with not only a lot of owners, but a lot of capable owners.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Brady's Malachi Thomas pick in Round 13 could end up being a steal. He performed well last season when he was thrust into a starting-level workload and could do the same this fall when that becomes the norm. Andrew Katz grabbing Donovan Greene in the 12th round was a deft move, too. I think many are forgetting how much of a threat he was in 2020.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I like what Zach Hall did out of the No. 1 spot. That's not necessarily a desirable spot to choose from in a season and a format like this, but locking in Bijan Robinson and then coming back around to get a stack of Dillon Gabriel and Marvin Mims gave him a solid foundation at all three spots and presented him with a really high-upside stack option that could do damage, similar to what I tried to do with my QB/WR tandems.

Brady McCollough, LA Times

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

Caleb Williams (So) - USC

QB

12

12

2

Tavion Thomas (So) - Utah

RB

21

5

3

Dominic Richardson (Jr) - OK St

RB

44

12

4

Zay Flowers (Jr) - BC

WR

53

5

5

Broc Thompson (Sr) - Purd

WR

76

12

6

Tyler Buchner (So) - ND

QB

85

5

7

Jaylan Knighton (So) - MiaFL

RB

108

12

8

Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Sr) - WVU

WR

117

5

9

Emory Jones - (N/A)

QB

140

12

10

Cameron Latu (Sr) - Ala

TE

149

5

11

Ainias Smith (Jr) - TxAM

WR

172

12

12

Jovantae Barnes (Fr) - Okla

RB

181

5

13

Malachi Thomas (So) - VaTec

RB

204

12

14

Myles Brennan (Sr) - LSU

QB

213

5

15

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (So) - Lou

WR

236

12

16

Treshaun Ward (So) - FlaSt

RB

245

5

17

Brady Cook (So) - Mizzu

QB

268

12

18

Jacolby George (So) - MiaFL

WR

277

5

19

Alex Fontenot (Sr) - Colo

RB

300

12

20

Drew Pyne (So) - ND

QB

309

5

21

Jared Wayne (Sr) - Pitt

WR

332

12

22

Marcus Major (So) - Okla

RB

341

5

23

Geor'quarius Spivey (Sr) - TCU

TE

364

12

24

Armani Winfield (Fr) - Bayl

WR

373

5

25

Cornelius Johnson (Jr) - Mich

WR

396

12

26

Darwin Barlow (So) - USC

RB

405

5

27

Omar Manning (Jr) - Neb

WR

428

12

28

Darius Clemons (Fr) - Mich

WR

437

5

Chris Kay, Burning The Redshirt Podcast

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

Going into the draft I was just looking to go best player available and be mindful of spreading my picks around to each position to avoid glaring holes in my roster. I was able to do that for the most part but who knows how well at this point! When you’re playing in leagues this deep QB can get thin super quick. I think I handled that well in one league and not so much in the other. I thought TE would be important to nab early but ultimately feel like taking Yurosek as early as I did wasn’t worth it. Looking at my team in the P5 draft after the fact it does feel like it could have had more umph to it if I had gone QB or RB/WR there instead.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I was really excited to lock in the Toledo RB situation in the 8th and 9th rounds with my picks of Peny Boone and Micah Kelly. Whoever wins that job has a monster projection so getting that group was something I was really excited about. Like I said in the previous question, Yurosek was my biggest regret. I loved Katz taking Kuntz early in the G5 draft because of the major difference between high end TEs in G5 league but I made the mistake of thinking Yurosek had that same level of impact in P5.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Keytaon Thompson and Jaylan Knighton were two guys I just barely missed out on in the P5 draft that I really wanted. I went WR with my first two picks and thought those two would be great guys to fill out the RB position for my team. Both should have great years and were really nice values where they were taken.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

This is where I talk about Bru McCoy right? Besides Bru, I really liked the upside of the Elijah Young pick from Scott. We all assume it’s Peat’s job but Young could easily turn into the guy early in the season. And if that’s the case then you’re looking at a top 10 RB type season in terms of upside. The same could be said for Tye Edwards in the G5 draft. UTSA is a good place to find RB production and if