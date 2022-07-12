Power Five College Fantasy Draft Expert Review

Each year NBC Sports Edge gathers 16 college football enthusiasts to conduct the deepest CFF drafts in the industry. Here are the results and each drafter's analysis of their teeam and the league itself.

Zach Hall, CFF Champs

Story continues

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?

The goal going in was to get as close to a top 8 QB, RB, and WR as I could through the first 3

rounds then just start going after best available without getting too heavy at one position.

Picking 1 st I wasn’t sure how my 2 nd and 3 rd round options would look with only P5 player pool

and 16 teams. I went back and forth between Bijan, JSN, and Caleb Williams with the first pick. I

was seconds away from hitting draft on Williams but at the last second went with Bijan. RBs

seem to dry up the fastest in these drafts and felt I could get a top 15 option at QB in the 2/3

round. I ended up getting Mims and Gabriel. Mims is borderline top 10 for me and Gabriel fits

inside my top 8 at the moment so I loved the start. After that I just started going for best

available. So really felt like I stayed true to my strategy going in but definitely wish I was strong

at WR. Feels like I have a lot of question marks but tried to minimize the risk by taking

teammates. Mims/Wease to stack with Gabriel. Alford/Jackson to stack with Shrader. Also tried

to get a WR in high volume passing offenses like Mississippi St (Austin Williams) and Texas Tech

(Bradley). My later draft picks I really just went after RB handcuffs and guys with favorable

matchups during bye weeks for my top guys. A guy like Petra is a pretty blah pick but I needed a

good week 6 matchup and he has Illinois. So really tried to target some guys like that.

- What was your favorite and least favorite pick that you made?

It’s a lame pick for my favorite but Bijan was my favorite pick in the draft. I love drafting RBs

early and getting a sure thing in a deep draft like this is a great start.

Least favorite pick:

TE

Kuithe in Rd 6. Kuithe hovers around a top 5 TE for me so I don’t think the pick itself was bad

but looking back I probably could’ve waited 2 rounds for a TE like Payne Durham and gone with

a WR in RD 6. I think that would’ve been a stronger start if I waited there.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

The Nebraska homer in me really wanted to get Trey Palmer. I think there is a potential he is

very undervalued in these drafts right now. When you look at Whipple and what he has done in

that slot position there is so much upside. Combine that with the fact that they are saying

Palmer won’t come off the field and teammates raved about his spring. Even if this offense isn’t

explosive it feels like he is the one guy worth rostering. Plus Katz continues to be my nemesis in

drafts this year. Seems like every pick of his is the top guy in my queue.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I really liked Dillon Johnson in RD 12. So right on the edge of eligibility but that just felt like such

a solid pick by Bainbridge in that spot. Johnson is a guy that had seven 15+ point games last

year. While he is the 1B in that RB room he was being picked around the same time guys like

Jalen Berger and Javontae Barnes were picked who could have good upside but Dillon Johnson

already has an established role that scores points. So he might not be an every week starter but

he’s going to be a guy that gets Bainbridge some points at the RB spot this year.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I really like Katz’s team and not just because it seemed like he went all in on the Huskers. There

were so many rounds he was getting the guys towards the top of my queue but even more than

that I think he built a really solid team top to bottom. The fact that he didn’t really get any QBs

inside my top 15 but I still like his group says a lot. He picked up guys that score points. Aidan

O’Connell is maybe the best pick outside the top 15 QBs when you look at what he did last year.

Martinez and Thompson are both guys that will get you points, maybe not consistently, but find

themselves in the top 10 with big weeks. Chandler Morris in the Sonny Dykes offense? Yes.

Looking at his RBs, Charbonnet is a top guy, Damien Martinez could be if he wins that job

outright in Oregon State. That RB in that system produces. If Mo Ibrahim comes back

healthy…is he a top 5 RB?? The rest of his guys fill out his RB room nicely too. Mayer is a top 2

TE and I think Vokolek is really undervalued this year. As far as WRs it’s the position group I like

the least but he just has a handful of guys that either play in WR friendly systems or should be a

top 1 or 2 receiver on the team. Never a bad strategy. He also has Palmer who I talked about

earlier.

Travis May, RotoViz

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?

I went with a ZeroWR strat to lock in elite RB and QB volume and production, counting on WR value to fall. It worked perfectly because the WR value dropped in a huge way in rounds 5-10 so my team if fully balanced with elite upside at every position.

- What do you like and dislike about your team?

I love my team’s elite ceiling and depth at RB and WR. The QB depth could be a real issue as I kept stacking flex options.

- What was your favorite pick that you made?

Damien Moore of California in round 15 is likely going to be the best value pick of my entire draft. He had a couple key fumbles last year but should feature every week this season.

- Which pick do you regret?

Probably both QB picks early (Will Rogers & Devin Leary) just because several solid QBs kept falling go later rounds.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Mike Huesmann got Taye McWilliams in round 5. He’s every bit as good as Abram Smith last year, but he’s faster and surely a better receiving option.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

For me, Damien Moore. Every one else? Donovan Green at Wake Forest. So much projected volume to be had!

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Greg Brandt stacked a roster full of players I love that have huge CFF and NFL upside.

Greg Brandt, Devy Watch

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

Didn’t enter the draft with much of a strategy. Was looking to just draft the best player available then fill in as needed. The combination of Sam LaPorta and Gavin Bartholomew was a great one-two punch at tight end. I cut it really close on quarterbacks is my biggest dislike of my team. I only drafted two sure starters at the QB spot in Sean Clifford and KJ Jefferson. Jacolby Criswell still has a good chance at being a starter but it's up in the air. My wildcard is Kyle McCord if something happens to CJ Stroud he’s in for a big season.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba at 1.03 was a steal in my opinion. He’s the no doubt 1.01 pick in my mind. Can’t say it's a big regret but it would have been nice to grab a quarterback over Sam LaPorta looking back at the draft.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Missing on Jordan Travis by one pick was disappointing. He’s my CFF breakout QB for the 2022 season.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I grabbed Lincoln Victor in the 20th round. He's still in a really nice spot to see a lot of targets for the Coogs this Fall.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Andrew Katz did a really great job assembling his team. He peppered in a lot of good QB options over the first 10 rounds of the draft. Zach Charbonnet at 1.06 was a great pick. He teamed him with true freshman breakout candidate Damien Martinez. His late round picks of two Texas Tech receivers gives me some potential great value that late in the draft.

Joe DiSalvo, The CFF Site

1. What was your strategy?

In all of the drafts I had participated in throughout May and June, I found that if you did not get a preseason Top 10 quarterback or receiver early, you could wait on both and get really good value in the middle to late rounds. Plus, I had a feeling in this 16-team league, most owners would likely prioritize running backs early. All things considered, I never go into a draft with a steadfast strategy, as I believe you have to adjust and pivot at moments throughout a draft, and such decisions are dictated by value on the board and quality of depth remaining at a particular position. In this draft, I punted receivers and opted for 2 QBs and 3 RBs with my first five picks (league requires 2 starting QBs). My roster might be lacking consistent fantasy production at receiver, but the best ball format should help, and besides, the decision many owners had to make in this draft was deciding between building a balanced roster at the expense of depth, or establishing depth at one or two particular positions, while sacrificing balance. In this draft, it's difficult to do both. Thankfully, I waited on tight ends, because that was the one position in which you could get really good value late and I was able to go QB, RB, or WR with my first eight selections.

2. What was your favorite pick? Which pick do you most regret?

My favorite pick was Michigan RB Donovan Edwards in Round 3 because I was able to secure the Michigan backfield with both him and Blake Corum (Round 2). However, getting Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs in Round 16 may have been my best pick. Diggs had shoulder surgery in the spring, but should he only miss 1-2 games, he'll provide great fantasy value as my RB6.

The pick I regret the most was Purdue TE Payne Durham in Round 9. I like Durham, but with what was still on the board at tight end after Round 10, I would have been better off using that pick on another receiver.

3. Another owner's pick within 10 rounds that made you jealous?

I had high hopes for Nebraska WR Trey Palmer in Round 4, but Andrew Katz selected Palmer two picks before me. I am still feeling a bit salty. I would not at all be surprised if Katz hacked into my queue. Stories have been told about that guy doing such things in the past, and now I hear he's applied for a 'Katz Hackz' trademark.

4. Which player selected in Round 12 or later could potentially be a best ball regular in starting lineups?

This list could be long, but I like Zach Hall's pick of Syracuse WR Damien Alford in Round 13. Alford gives the Orange a big-play threat on the outside and I feel he could be a sleeper in new OC Robert Anae's offense. One or two big plays a game will likely land Alford in Zach's optimal best ball lineup on a weekly basis.

5. Most talented roster outside of mine?

These drafts are so deep that evaluating a roster through 28 rounds is tough. In this format, the rosters that initially standout to me are the ones that established a solid foundation of core players in Rounds 1-10, like the rosters of Mike Bainbridge and Mike Hausman. However, in this league depth is imperative, so from an overall build (Rounds 1-28), I like the rosters of Bainbridge and Scott Bell.

Tyler Forness, NBC Sports Edge

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

At pick five, I knew I was missing out on both Bijan Robinson and TreVeyon Henderson, so I formed my strategy around getting a top QB and Syracuse RB Sean Tucker in round two. From then, I tried to craft a balanced team with dart throws at quarterback late, as Bryce Young should be the top scorer at the position just about every week.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret? Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Getting Gunner Romney in the 16th round felt like a steal. After losing Tyler Allgeier to the NFL and with Jaren Hall in his second year as a starter, I wouldn’t be shocked to see BYU throw the ball more often this season. Romney had a really nice season last year for the Cougars and they should expand upon that. In the same vein, Ladd McConkey in round 22 feels like a heavy sleeper.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Greg Brandt getting Beaux Collins in the 18th round is an underrated selection. Even with the issues that DJ Uiagalelei had last year, Collins had some really nice games for the Tigers. Pair that with Clemson losing some talent at the receiver position in Justyn Ross and Frank Ladson, Collins feels like the guy to step up.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Travis May has a fantastic team. Getting Hendeson and Will Shipley in the first two rounds gave him the flexibility to double down at QB with Will Rogers and Devin Leary. His receiver room ended up looking really nice, led by Dontay Demus. May’s squad will be a force to be reckoned with.

Andrew Katz, Burning The Redshirt Podcast

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

Pretty similar to the G5 side in that I wanted to draft structurally, and target RBs pretty early, but in this case I definitely felt like I had a feel for specific players I wanted to land as well. QB I wanted to build a unit that would bring me a nice floor every week and have good depth, and I think I accomplished that. Grabbing Michael Mayer in Round 2 really just happened when I looked around and didn’t love the board - and in hindsight after seeing how many quality Tight Ends went many rounds later I would have changed that pick. WR shapes up a tad risky, but I’ll ride into battle with these guys and feel good about their chances of showing out this Fall. I wasn’t able to grab quite as many Week 0 guys here as I was in G5, but still have the most of any team, and I think I was able to do so without sacrificing quality when it came to decision making while on the clock. The squad definitely has some ways it can fall down - I didn’t play the handcuffing game (and don’t really have an interest in doing so), and I’m baking in many assumptions about position battles, usage, etc. (like we all do) that will probably end up proving false. Overall, I feel like we’re in good shape here, and can see dueling first place finishes coming my way as the most probable of outcomes.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Getting Adrian Martinez in the sixth round felt like I caught the end of the tier from which I wanted my QB1 to come from, so felt really satisfying. I was on the beach and panicked when I made my Mo Ibrahim pick. Betting a third round pick on him being a medical miracle doesn’t seem that smart, even if everything this offseason seems to be aligning for things to trend as positively as they can for him.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

The Jaden Bray - AOC - Tyler Shough three pack right before I made my fourth round pick was a bit demoralizing. Outside of that, you taking Zach Evans two picks before me in the second round really sent my draft in the direction that it ended up going.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

One of Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan has to pop, right? I feel like I’m leaning slightly toward Odunze if forced to choose presently, so we’ll give him a 51%+ chance of becoming an every week starter. Not bad for a 12th round pick.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

It pains me to say it, but Mike Bainbridge’s team looks pretty sweet. He was able to assemble a nice cast of RBs even though he waited to target the position after starting with Gibbs. I think you can quibble with how some of his position groups turned out, but I look up and down his draft and like a ton of the picks.

Scott Bogman, Fantasy Pros

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

I didn’t change my strategy too much from a normal draft. I concentrated on getting the hard to predict positions early especially with this being a best ball style draft and knowing I won’t be able to pick anyone up off the wire. I snagged AT Perry and Brock Bowers with my first two picks and then got a high end QB in Brennan Armstrong. I still didn’t get the best QBs which hurt me last season but I’m more confident leaving this draft than last years.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

My favorite pick was probably the Brock Bowers pick because he’s one of my favorite players in the to watch and like I said before this pick fills a position that can be very unpredictable from week to week. Max Duggan was probably my least favorite pick, QB was running thin and I felt a little desparate but his ceiling is very high Sonny Dykes in town.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Konata Mumpfield was absolutely my pick in the 7th round when Travis took him. Mumpfield was great down the stretch for Akron and transferring to Pitt to teamup with USC transfer Kedon Slovis as the Panthers new number 1 WR. Jordan Addison transferring out leaves behind 100 receptions, 1593 yards and 18 TDs, Slovis and Mumpfield won’t be Pickett and Addison but the cost is low enough to take a shot. I took Penn State WR Mitch Tinsley in hopes that he becomes the #1 over Parker Washington and Sean Clifford gets better.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Jalin Hyatt and Bru McCoy were both taken in the 12th round of this draft and one of them is going to need to replace Velus Jones production this season. My pick would be Hyatt as he was there last season, has a rapport with Hendon Hooker already and was pointed out by HC Josh Heupel during the Spring saying ‘ I’m planning on putting the football in his hands.’

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

The team that I like the most is Tyler Forness mainly for the QBs he was able to snag. Bryce Young and Will Rogers is a very solid 1-2 punch, paired with Sean Tucker and Jacob Cowing as #1s at RB and WR. He also took good shots on backup RB situations, Mar’keise Irving (Oregon), Chez Mellusi (Wisconsin) and Jaylen Wright (Tennessee). He’ll have to hope the WRs and TEs work out but I love the start at QB and RB!

Eric Froton, NBC Sports Edge

What was your strategy going into the draft?

Get a bankable WR1 early, then address QB/RB for the next several rounds before targeting Ja’Corey Brooks/Tyler Harrell behind Jermaine Burton, who I believe is miscast as the Crimson Tide’s top receiving option. At quarterback, with the scoring system at 5-point passing TDs and juiced towards passing yardage awarding 1 point per 20 yards, I wanted to target 4 stable quarterbacks in pass heavy systems while taking high leverage shots in contested situations behind them. Try to acquire four starting running backs I can depend on each week with upwardly mobile committee backs in contested situations. At tight end I wanted to wait as long as possible before selecting a TE1, then target underrated Colorado TE Brady Russell, who broke 14 tackles in 25 touches last season and should be a focal point of their offense.

Were you able to implement it?

I got Xavier Worthy and both Alabama wideouts, so I felt good about that particular goal. I was happy about getting Adonai Mitchell/Justin Shorter/Tre’Shaun Harrison in the R19-23 range who are all projected WR1’s on their respective teams. Aidan O’Connell and Taulia Tagovailoa each helmed teams who finished top-10 in pass attempts last year, while Jayden de Laura and Jadon Daniels are comfortably entrenched as their team’s starters. Behren Morton in the 10th round is the big wildcard here, as I feel like he’s the most likely QB to be anointed as Wunderkind OC Zach Kittley’s starter for the majority of the season. Fade Tyler Shough, you’ll thank me later. Zach Evans/Travis Dye/Nick Singleton all have some usage questions surrounding them, making RB the unit which I am most concerned about. I managed to get both SaRodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks to corner the market on Texas Tech RBs while stealing Miami true frosh RB TreVonte Citizen in R17. Isaac Rex in R14 is robbery, since the talented Cougar TE battled a debilitating ankle injury all year and is set to regain his 2020 form when he caught 10 touchdowns as BYU’s offense should score 35+ PPG this year.

What do you like and dislike about your team?

I like the stability of my QBs, while also providing sky-high upside with Behren Morton looming in the Texas Tech race. I also feel good about my ability to extract value in the later rounds at WR and TE (Brayden Willis/Brady Russell). My running backs need stability at the top if i’m going to compete, with Nick Singleton needing to deliver on his overall freshman RB1 recruiting pedigree. I also need Citizen, Christian Turner and Cody Brown to churn out some playable weeks during byes. I feel like RB is what’s going to cause me to sink or swim.

What was your favorite pick that you made?

I was ecstatic to get both Ja’Corey Brooks and Tyler Harrell with my 7th & 8th round selections. I think Jermaine Burton being anointed the Bama WR1 is premature and sells short the talent and impact of players like Brooks, Harrell and JoJo Earle. We’ve seen the WR3 in big time offenses like Alabama and Ohio State take over as WR1 multiple times in the last few seasons, with Devonta Smith and JSN taking over despite their allegedly tertiary role. I think that’s exactly what happens in Alabama and refuse to take Burton at his current early Round 2 ADP.

Which pick do you regret?

I went with upside by taking Zach Evans with my second round pick. If I could do it again, I probably would have opted for the explosiveness and guaranteed role of Devon Achane. Evans’ talent is undeniable, but he’s been somewhat of an enigma to this point and is at a new school.

Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous?

I had Christopher Brooks, BYU queued up in R5 but Scott Bogman snagged him the pick right before me, so I took a big swing with Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State. I also thought Zach Hall taking Israel Abanikanda at the end of R10 was the last really solid running back left at the time of his selection. Jaheim Bell in the 10th by Joe Capozzi was a great deal, as I have him at TE5.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of being a weekly CFF starter this year?

Mike Huesman took Treyson Potts in R16, he’s behind Mo Ibrahim who is coming off a very serious achilles injury and should be viewed skeptically in terms of his ability to handle a full load. Greg Brandt took Logan Diggs in R16 who, if healthy, could take a sizable role alongside diminutive RB Chris Tyree. Joe Capozzi taking WR Lavel Davis Jr. in R19 could be a great pick if UVA doesn’t turn into Georgia Tech circa 2018 like everyone seems to think they will.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented post-draft?

I think Brady McCullough, Joe Capozzi and Chris Kay’s teams are the most well balanced.

Mike Bainbridge, The CFF Site

1. What was your strategy going into the draft and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

I’ve participated / hosted around 30 CFF bestballs so far this offseason and have primarily punted the quarterback position until rounds 10 and beyond. Implementing said strategy in this P5-only draft came back to bite me in the backside as the position dried up very quickly beyond round 4. As expected, my QB room is my least favorite part of my team by a considerable margin. Garrett Nussmeier winning the QB1 job at LSU would be a huge boost to the room, but as of now, I’m heading into the season with Bo Nix as my second starter. Not great, Bob. I am pleased, though, with the rising talent I was able to select at RB and WR – many of whom should breakout as sophomores with the likes of Jaden Bray, Kaden Prather, Raheim Sanders and Marvin Harrison Jr.

2. What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Favorite selection was Arkansas RB Raheim Sanders in the 6th round. Have him ranked higher than almost every running back that went in Round 5, so I felt like I was getting tremendous value.

Least favorite pick was easily Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg in the third. Not that I don’t love the player, who could very well finish as the College Fantasy TE1 season, but tight ends just continued to fall in this draft so it wound up feeling like a reach. Would have rather gotten a QB in that spot.

3. Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous?

I was sniped a few times in this draft by Mike Huesmann, but the Cameron Ward selection in the fourth really stung. Some bust potential with Ward, moving up to the Pac-12 from Incarnate Word, but his experience under offensive coordinator Eric Morris (Ward’s HC at UIW) should ease the transition to the FBS level. Massive upside.

4. Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance at becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Iowa State sophomore WR Jaylin Noel. Xavier Hutchinson is still around as the clear-cut WR1 for the Cyclones, but there are 162 vacated targets with Charlie Kolar and others having graduated. It does not appear that there is a tight end ready to step in as the heir apparent to Kolar, so look for the rising sophomore in Noel to assume a healthy chunk of those targets.

5. Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Chris Kay spent most of the draft sniping me, instead of drafting his own guys. Will prove to either be a wise or foolish decision, but as of now, he looks to have an exceptional roster. Two receivers at the top in Jordan Addison and Myles Price, both of whom could lead the country in receptions this season – beautiful start in a full-point PPR setting. Love the selections of Trevion Cooley and Devin Neal in the middle rounds. Wasting a selection on Jack Abraham late almost ruined it for him, but Kay did a nice job with this draft.

Mike Huesmann

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

As a new person to this league I was coming in flexible in terms of strategy but wanted to get 2 very good QB's and a 3rd who is capable. Knowing I was picking 10 I never thought I'd have a chance at Stroud or Young so I was elated when C.J. Stroud fell to me at 10. Having Stroud and Cam Ward makes me very happy with my QB's. I also like my WR's in Quentin Johnston and Kayshon Boutte. My TE's are high risk high reward in Arik Gilbert and Jahleel Billingsley. I am not as thrilled about my RB's, it's my weakest position but with Eric Gray at Oklahoma I am optimistic at what Jeff Lebby can do with him.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I hate to sound unimaginative but C.J. Stroud at 1-10 is probably my favorite. He's a Heisman candidate who I thought would be a top 4 pick. He's elite and will put up big numbers most weeks. I don't hate any pick but if I had to pick one Tanner McKee at 9-138. He's reliable but won't put up great numbers and some guys who went after that may have been better.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

For me there were two, both from the Magnolia State. Scott Bell took Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart at 5-75 and Tyler Forness took Mississippi State RB Jo'Quavious Marks at 6-92.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

For my team Jahleel Billingsley. He had his best season under his new HC, Sark, who schemes well for TE's. On another team I think Will Mallory, Miami TE, could be a solid addition for Thor Nystrom.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Greg Brandt, I think has the best top level talent so I'd say him. An honorable mention to Joe Capozzi who has great depth.

Scott Bell

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

My strategy going into this draft is to use the format to my advantage and exploit some soft spots when it comes to available talent. This meant making sure I walk away with a really solid QB core and making sure I have enough depth at positions where the talent level falls off a cliff later in the draft.

I was thrilled to get Hendon Hooker in the middle of the 2nd round. I know a lot of owners are embracing the 0 QB early strategy in drafts this season, but with this specific format (two QB scores counting each week in a league with 16 owners and only P5 teams), I felt there were very few teams that would walk away with two really solid starting QBs and have a high weekly floor. So getting a first-round talent like Hooker in the second round was huge for me.

I was less thrilled about where I landed with my QB2. There was a run of six QBs in a nine-pick window that came right before my third round pick, which was where I intended on locking down my second QB. All of the remaining QBs were on a similar tier for me, so I punted on QB in round three and took Jayden Reed instead. I think I had a misstep in Round 4 not taking someone like Cam Ward or Tyler Shough when it came back to me (full disclosure: there's nobody I've drafted more frequently than Shough in best balls at this stage of the offseason. I think he's severely undervalued right now and I just figured he would have dropped to the fifth round given how late he's been dropping in other leagues). When Round 5 rolled around, I didn't feel bold enough to wait another round, so I took Jaxon Dart. He felt like the best remaining QB at that stage, but it still felt like a "meh" pick. I was thrilled with getting to grab Payton Thorne and Hunter Dekkers as depth guys in Rounds 9-10, and I feel like I have one of the highest-floor QB units week in and week out heading into the season.

With a firm foundation of Hooker/Dart/Thorne/Dekkers locked in at QB (with Luke Altmyer drafted later as a handcuff for Dart, whose grasp of a starting spot seemed the most tenuous of my crew), my goal was to try and turn this from a high-floor situation to one where I could actually compete for a title. That means pairing as many of my QBs with stack options.

Cedric Tillman wasn't an option for Hooker given how early he goes in drafts, but I was able to get Jaylon Robinson for Dart, Jayden Reed for Thorne and Bru McCoy for Hooker. So basically, I'm betting on my success in this season on those QBs being solid. If they are, I should be in contention, if they're not, I wasn't going to win in this format anyway. So I might as well double down on them and target their favorite targets, too.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Favorite and least favorite picks were Hooker and Dart, respectively, for the reasons outlined above. I also felt very fortunate to get Deuce Vaughn at No. 11 overall in a P5 only league. Felt like a value that was impossible to ignore at the top.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Scott Bogman taking Tyler Shough in the fourth round was a killer. Alfred Fernandez and Brady McCollough taking the two Purdue receivers one and five picks before my turn in R5 were solid, too. I would have had a hard time passing up on either of them. Those are the high-upside picks you need to take a chance on and have hit to have success in a league like this, with not only a lot of owners, but a lot of capable owners.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Brady's Malachi Thomas pick in Round 13 could end up being a steal. He performed well last season when he was thrust into a starting-level workload and could do the same this fall when that becomes the norm. Andrew Katz grabbing Donovan Greene in the 12th round was a deft move, too. I think many are forgetting how much of a threat he was in 2020.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I like what Zach Hall did out of the No. 1 spot. That's not necessarily a desirable spot to choose from in a season and a format like this, but locking in Bijan Robinson and then coming back around to get a stack of Dillon Gabriel and Marvin Mims gave him a solid foundation at all three spots and presented him with a really high-upside stack option that could do damage, similar to what I tried to do with my QB/WR tandems.

Brady McCollough, LA Times

Chris Kay, Burning The Redshirt Podcast

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

Going into the draft I was just looking to go best player available and be mindful of spreading my picks around to each position to avoid glaring holes in my roster. I was able to do that for the most part but who knows how well at this point! When you’re playing in leagues this deep QB can get thin super quick. I think I handled that well in one league and not so much in the other. I thought TE would be important to nab early but ultimately feel like taking Yurosek as early as I did wasn’t worth it. Looking at my team in the P5 draft after the fact it does feel like it could have had more umph to it if I had gone QB or RB/WR there instead.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I was really excited to lock in the Toledo RB situation in the 8th and 9th rounds with my picks of Peny Boone and Micah Kelly. Whoever wins that job has a monster projection so getting that group was something I was really excited about. Like I said in the previous question, Yurosek was my biggest regret. I loved Katz taking Kuntz early in the G5 draft because of the major difference between high end TEs in G5 league but I made the mistake of thinking Yurosek had that same level of impact in P5.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Keytaon Thompson and Jaylan Knighton were two guys I just barely missed out on in the P5 draft that I really wanted. I went WR with my first two picks and thought those two would be great guys to fill out the RB position for my team. Both should have great years and were really nice values where they were taken.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

This is where I talk about Bru McCoy right? Besides Bru, I really liked the upside of the Elijah Young pick from Scott. We all assume it’s Peat’s job but Young could easily turn into the guy early in the season. And if that’s the case then you’re looking at a top 10 RB type season in terms of upside. The same could be said for Tye Edwards in the G5 draft. UTSA is a good place to find RB production and if