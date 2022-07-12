Power Five College Fantasy Draft Expert Review
Each year NBC Sports Edge gathers 16 college football enthusiasts to conduct the deepest CFF drafts in the industry. Here are the results and each drafter's analysis of their teeam and the league itself.
Round 1
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
RB
Bijan Robinson (Jr) - Tex
1
2
RB
TreVeyon Henderson (So) - OHSt
2
3
WR
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Jr) - OHSt
3
4
QB
Malik Cunningham (Sr) - Lou
4
5
QB
Bryce Young (Jr) - Ala
5
6
RB
Zach Charbonnet (Jr) - UCLA
6
7
WR
A.T. Perry (So) - Wake
7
8
WR
Xavier Worthy (So) - Tex
8
9
RB
Jahmyr Gibbs (Jr) - Ala
9
10
QB
C.J. Stroud (So) - OHSt
10
11
RB
Deuce Vaughn (So) - K St
11
12
QB
Caleb Williams (So) - USC
12
13
WR
Jordan Addison (Jr) - USC
13
14
WR
Cedric Tillman (Sr) - Tenn
14
15
WR
Josh Downs (Jr) - UNC
15
16
RB
Braelon Allen (Fr) - Wisc
16
Round 2
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Jermaine Burton (Jr) - Ala
17
2
QB
Sam Hartman (So) - Wake
18
3
QB
Quinn Ewers (Fr) - OHSt
19
4
WR
Myles Price (Jr) - TxTch
20
5
RB
Tavion Thomas (So) - Utah
21
6
QB
Hendon Hooker (Sr) - Tenn
22
7
WR
Quentin Johnston (Jr) - TCU
23
8
WR
Marvin Harrison (So) - OHSt
24
9
RB
Zach Evans (Jr) - Miss
25
10
TE
Brock Bowers (So) - UGA
26
11
TE
Michael Mayer (Jr) - ND
27
12
RB
Sean Tucker (Fr) - Syr
28
13
RB
Blake Corum (So) - Mich
29
14
RB
Devon Achane (So) - TxAM
30
15
RB
Will Shipley (So) - Clem
31
16
WR
Marvin Mims (So) - Okla
32
Round 3
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
QB
Dillon Gabriel (Jr) - Okla
33
2
QB
Will Rogers (So) - MisSt
34
3
RB
Tank Bigsby (Jr) - Aub
35
4
RB
Donovan Edwards (Fr) - Mich
36
5
QB
Dontayvion Wicks (Jr) - UVA
37
6
QB
Mohamed Ibrahim (Sr) - Minn
38
7
QB
Brennan Armstrong (Sr) - UVA
39
8
RB
Travis Dye (Sr) - USC
40
9
QB
Michael Trigg (So) - Miss
41
10
WR
Kayshon Boutte (Jr) - LSU
42
11
WR
Jayden Reed (Jr) - MSU
43
12
RB
Dominic Richardson (Jr) - OK St.
44
13
RB
45
14
WR
Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Jr) - Kent
46
15
RB
Jirehl Brock (So) - IA St.
47
16
WR
Tayvion Robinson (Sr) - KY
48
Round 4
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
QB
Anthony Richardson (Fr) - Fla
49
2
QB
Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Sr) - UCLA
50
3
RB
Keytaon Thompson (Sr) - UVA
51
4
RB
Byron Cardwell (So) - Oreg
52
5
WR
Zay Flowers (Jr) - BC
53
6
RB
Nathaniel Peat (Sr) - Mizzu
54
7
QB
Cameron Ward (So) - WaSt
55
8
WR
Jaden Bray (So) - OkSt
56
9
QB
Aidan O'Connell (Sr) - Purd
57
10
QB
Tyler Shough (Sr) - TxTch
58
11
WR
Trey Palmer (Jr) - Neb
59
12
WR
Jacob Cowing (So) - Ariz
60
13
QB
Jordan Travis (Jr) - FlaSt
61
14
WR
De'Zhaun Stribling (Fr) - WaSt
62
15
QB
Devin Leary (Jr) - NCSt
63
16
QB
Garrett Shrader (So) - Syr
64
Round 5
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
RB
Chase Brown (So) - Ill
65
2
WR
Dontay Demus Jr. (Sr) - MD
66
3
TE
Sam LaPorta (Sr) - Iowa
67
4
RB
E.J. Smith (Jr) - Stan
68
5
RB
Montrell Johnson (Fr) - Fla
69
6
WR
Puka Nacua (So) - BYU
70
7
RB
Christopher Brooks (Sr) - BYU
71
8
RB
Nick Singleton (Fr) - PSU
72
9
RB
Kendre Miller (Jr) - TCU
73
10
RB
Taye McWilliams (So) - Bayl
74
11
QB
Jaxson Dart (So) - Miss
75
12
WR
Broc Thompson (Sr) - Purd
76
13
QB
Spencer Sanders (Sr) - OkSt
77
14
RB
Jabari Small (Jr) - Tenn
78
15
RB
Gavin Williams (Fr) - Iowa
79
16
WR
Tyrone Tracy Jr. (Jr) - Purd
80
Round 6
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
RB
Chris Tyree (Jr) - ND
81
2
WR
Chris Autman-Bell (Sr) - Minn
82
3
QB
Tyler Van Dyke (So) - MiaFL
83
4
QB
Jaren Hall (So) - BYU
84
5
QB
Tyler Buchner (So) - ND
85
6
WR
Jaylon Robinson (Jr) - Miss
86
7
RB
Eric Gray (Jr) - Okla
87
8
RB
Raheim Sanders (So) - Ark
88
9
QB
Taulia Tagovailoa (Jr) - MD
89
10
RB
Jarek Broussard (So) - MSU
90
11
QB
Adrian Martinez (Jr) - K St
91
12
RB
Jo'Quavious Marks (So) - MisSt
92
13
WR
Isaiah Neyor (Jr) - Tex
93
14
QB
KJ Jefferson (Jr) - Ark
94
15
WR
Parker Washington (So) - PSU
95
16
TE
Brant Kuithe (Jr) - Utah
96
Round 7
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
RB
British Brooks (Sr) - UNC
97
2
WR
Konata Mumpfield (So) - Pitt
98
3
WR
Xavier Hutchinson (Sr) - IASt
99
4
QB
JT Daniels - (N/A)
100
5
WR
Emeka Egbuka (Fr) - OHSt
101
6
RB
Damien Martinez (Fr) - OreSt
102
7
WR
Mitchell Tinsley (Sr) - PSU
103
8
WR
Ja'Corey Brooks (So) - Ala
104
9
WR
Luther Burden (Fr) - Mizzu
105
10
WR
Jaden Walley (So) - MisSt
106
11
TE
Michael Ezeike (Sr) - UCLA
107
12
RB
Jaylan Knighton (So) - MiaFL
108
13
RB
Devin Neal (Fr) - Kans
109
14
WR
Rakim Jarrett (Jr) - MD
110
15
WR
Jadon Haselwood (Jr) - Ark
111
16
RB
Kendall Milton (Jr) - UGA
112
Round 8
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
QB
Will Levis (Sr) - KY
113
2
QB
Spencer Rattler (Jr) - SCar
114
3
WR
Mario Williams (So) - USC
115
4
RB
Trevion Cooley (So) - Lou
116
5
WR
Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Sr) - WVU
117
6
RB
Xazavian Valladay (Jr) - AzSt
118
7
TE
Arik Gilbert (So) - UGA
119
8
WR
Kaden Prather (So) - WVU
120
9
WR
Tyler Harrell - (N/A)
121
10
WR
Jonathan Mingo (Sr) - Miss
122
11
QB
Chandler Morris (Fr) - TCU
123
12
QB
Cameron Rising (So) - Utah
124
13
WR
Lorenzo Styles (So) - ND
125
14
RB
Evan Hull (Jr) - NW
126
15
RB
Pat Garwo III (So) - BC
127
16
WR
Renard Bell (Sr) - WaSt
128
Round 9
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Jerand Bradley (Fr) - TxTch
129
2
TE
Charlie Kolar - (N/A)
130
3
QB
Sean Clifford (Sr) - PSU
131
4
TE
Payne Durham (Sr) - Purd
132
5
RB
Dylan McDuffie (Jr) - GATec
133
6
QB
Casey Thompson (Jr) - Neb
134
7
WR
Rara Thomas (Fr) - MisSt
135
8
WR
Jalen McMillan (So) - Wash
136
9
QB
Phil Jurkovec (Jr) - BC
137
10
QB
Tanner McKee (Jr) - Stan
138
11
QB
Payton Thorne (So) - MSU
139
12
QB
Emory Jones - (N/A)
140
13
WR
Antonio Harmon (Fr) - MisSt
141
14
RB
Tony Mathis Jr. (Jr) - WVU
142
15
RB
Daniyel Ngata (So) - AzSt
143
16
QB
Drake Maye (Fr) - UNC
144
Round 10
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
RB
Jordan Houston (Jr) - NCSt
145
2
TE
Marshon Ford (Jr) - Lou
146
3
TE
Jaheim Bell (So) - SCar
147
4
RB
Cartevious Norton (Fr) - IASt
148
5
TE
Cameron Latu (Sr) - Ala
149
6
QB
Hunter Dekkers (So) - IASt
150
7
WR
Thayer Thomas (Jr) - NCSt
151
8
RB
Ramon Jefferson (Jr) - KY
152
9
QB
Behren Morton (So) - TxTch
153
10
QB
Kedon Slovis (Sr) - Pitt
154
11
QB
Stetson Bennett (Sr) - UGA
155
12
WR
Tahj Washington (So) - USC
156
13
RB
MarShawn Lloyd (Fr) - SCar
157
14
RB
John Emery Jr. (Sr) - LSU
158
15
WR
Taj Harris (Sr) - Rut
159
16
RB
Israel Abanikanda (Jr) - Pitt
160
Round 11
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
QB
Blake Shapen (Fr) - Bayl
161
2
RB
Trey Benson (So) - FlaSt
162
3
WR
Josh Vann (Sr) - SCar
163
4
TE
Bryson Nesbit (So) - UNC
164
5
RB
Ky Thomas (So) - Kans
165
6
RB
Jordan Waters (Jr) - Duke
166
7
RB
Nakia Watson (Jr) - WaSt
167
8
QB
Jayden de Laura (So) - Ariz
168
9
QB
Bo Nix (Jr) - Oreg
169
10
RB
Ulysses Bentley (Jr) - Miss
170
11
WR
Ronnie Bell (Sr) - Mich
171
12
WR
Ainias Smith (Jr) - TxAM
172
13
QB
Jeff Sims (So) - GATec
173
14
WR
Taylor Morin (Fr) - Wake
174
15
RB
Justice Ellison (Fr) - Wake
175
16
QB
Michael Penix Jr. (Jr) - Wash
176
Round 12
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Rome Odunze (So) - Wash
177
2
RB
Re'Mahn Davis (Sr) - Vand
178
3
QB
D.J. Uiagalelei (Jr) - Clem
179
4
WR
Jake Bobo (Sr) - UCLA
180
5
RB
Jovantae Barnes (Fr) - Okla
181
6
WR
Bru McCoy (Jr) - Tenn
182
7
WR
Andre Greene - (N/A)
183
8
RB
Dillon Johnson (So) - MisSt
184
9
QB
Jalon Daniels (So) - Kans
185
10
RB
Jalen Berger (Fr) - MSU
186
11
WR
Donavon Greene (Fr) - Wake
187
12
WR
Gary Bryant Jr. (So) - USC
188
13
WR
Jalin Hyatt (Jr) - Tenn
189
14
QB
Jacolby Criswell (So) - UNC
190
15
RB
Tyler Allgeier - (N/A)
191
16
WR
Theo Wease (Jr) - Okla
192
Round 13
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Damien Alford (Fr) - Syr
193
2
WR
Brennan Presley (Jr) - OkSt
194
3
WR
Devin Carter (Jr) - NCSt
195
4
WR
Evan Stewart (Fr) - TxAM
196
5
TE
Dalton Kincaid (Jr) - Utah
197
6
WR
Isaiah Williams (Fr) - Ill
198
7
QB
Max Duggan (Sr) - TCU
199
8
WR
Tyler Hudson (Jr) - Lou
200
9
QB
Jack Plummer (Sr) - Cal
201
10
QB
Grant Wells (So) - VaTec
202
11
RB
Elijah Young (Jr) - Mizzu
203
12
RB
Malachi Thomas (So) - VaTec
204
13
QB
Chance Nolan (So) - OreSt
205
14
RB
Kenny McIntosh (Sr) - UGA
206
15
QB
Max Johnson (So) - TxAM
207
16
TE
Austin Stogner (Sr) - SCar
208
Round 14
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Loic Fouonji (Jr) - TxTch
209
2
QB
Tanner Morgan (Sr) - Minn
210
3
QB
Cade Klubnik (Fr) - Clem
211
4
RB
Kobe Lewis (Jr) - Pur
212
5
QB
Myles Brennan (Sr) - LSU
213
6
TE
Erick All (Jr) - Mich
214
7
TE
Jahleel Billingsley (Sr) - Tex
215
8
QB
Connor Bazelak (Jr) - Ind
216
9
TE
Isaac Rex (Fr) - BYU
217
10
RB
Deshaun Fenwick (So) - OreSt
218
11
WR
Elijah Higgins (Sr) - Stan
219
12
RB
Colby McDonald (Fr) - MD
220
13
WR
Joseph Ngata (Sr) - Clem
221
14
TE
Gavin Bartholomew (So) - Pitt
222
15
QB
Cade McNamara (Jr) - Mich
223
16
TE
Ben Sims (Jr) - Bayl
224
Round 15
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Courtney Jackson (Fr) - Syr
225
2
RB
Damien Moore (So) - Cal
226
3
RB
Lorenzo Lingard (Jr) - Fla
227
4
RB
Xavier White (Sr) - TxTch
228
5
QB
J.J. McCarthy (Fr) - Mich
229
6
RB
Aaron Dumas (So) - Wash
230
7
RB
Jalen Mitchell (So) - Lou
231
8
RB
SaRodorick Thompson (Sr) - TxTch
232
9
RB
Seven McGee (So) - Oreg
233
10
RB
Henry Parrish Jr. (So) - MiaFL
234
11
WR
JoJo Earle (So) - Ala
235
12
WR
Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (So) - Lou
236
13
WR
Kaleb Smith (Jr) - VaTec
237
14
WR
Antwane Wells Jr. - (N/A)
238
15
TE
Will Mallory (Sr) - MiaFL
239
16
TE
Terrance Ferguson (So) - Oreg
240
Round 16
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Sam James (Sr) - WVU
241
2
QB
Haynes King (Fr) - TxAM
242
3
RB
Jase McClellan (Jr) - Ala
243
4
TE
George Takacs (Jr) - BC
244
5
RB
Treshaun Ward (So) - FlaSt
245
6
RB
Leshon Williams (So) - Iowa
246
7
RB
Treyson Potts (Jr) - Minn
247
8
WR
Jaylin Noel (So) - IASt
248
9
RB
Tahj Brooks (Jr) - TxTch
249
10
QB
Jayden Daniels (Jr) - LSU
250
11
QB
Mike Wright (Jr) - Vand
251
12
WR
Gunner Romney (Jr) - BYU
252
13
RB
Logan Diggs (So) - ND
253
14
QB
Kyle McCord (So) - OHSt
254
15
WR
Jadan Blue (Sr) - VaTec
255
16
WR
Austin Williams (Sr) - MisSt
256
Round 17
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Dont'e Thornton (So) - Oreg
257
2
WR
Will Sheppard (Jr) - Vand
258
3
WR
Donovan Ollie (So) - WaSt
259
4
TE
AJ Barner (Jr) - Ind
260
5
RB
Mar'Keise Irving (Sr) - Ore
261
6
RB
Anthony Grant (Jr) - Neb
262
7
RB
JuTahn McClain (Jr) - KY
263
8
RB
TreVonte Citizen (Fr) - Miami
264
9
QB
Garrett Nussmeier (Fr) - LSU
265
10
QB
Zach Calzada (So) - Aub
266
11
QB
Luke Altmyer (So) - Miss
267
12
QB
Brady Cook (So) - Mizzu
268
13
RB
Keyvone Lee (So) - PSU
269
14
TE
Davis Allen (Sr) - Clem
270
15
QB
Riley Leonard (So) - Duke
271
16
QB
Tommy DeVito (Jr) - Ill
272
Round 18
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
TE
Elijah Arroyo (Fr) - MiaFL
273
2
WR
Julian Fleming (Jr) - OHSt
274
3
WR
Jordan Whittington (Jr) - Tex
275
4
WR
Jacob Copeland (Jr) - MD
276
5
WR
Jacolby George (So) - MiaFL
277
6
WR
Tre Mosley (So) - MSU
278
7
QB
T.J. Finley (Jr) - Aub
279
8
RB
Craig Williams (So) - Bayl
280
9
QB
Ty Thompson (Fr) - Oreg
281
10
RB
Roschon Johnson (Sr) - Tex
282
11
WR
Malik Knowles (Jr) - K St
283
12
RB
Chez Mellusi (So) - Wisc
284
13
QB
Conner Weigman (Fr) - TxAM
285
14
WR
Beaux Collins (So) - Clem
286
15
RB
Noah Cain (Jr) - LSU
287
16
RB
Jaylon Glover (Fr) - Utah
288
Round 19
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
QB
Zach Gibson (So) - GATec
289
2
RB
Billy Kemp IV (Sr) - UVA
290
3
RB
Miyan Williams (So) - OHSt
291
4
RB
Raleek Brown (Fr) - USC
292
5
QB
DonoVan Smith (So) - TxTch
293
6
WR
JJ Sparkman (So) - TxTch
294
7
WR
Malachi Carter (Sr) - GATec
295
8
WR
Adonai Mitchell (So) - UGA
296
9
TE
Corey Dyches (So) - MD
297
10
RB
Christian Beal-Smith (Jr) - SCar
298
11
RB
Shaun Shivers (Sr) - Ind
299
12
RB
Alex Fontenot (Sr) - Colo
300
13
WR
Braden Lenzy (Sr) - ND
301
14
WR
Lavel Davis Jr. (Jr) - UVA
302
15
WR
Jalon Calhoun (Sr) - Duke
303
16
RB
Justin Williams (Fr) - Tenn
304
Round 20
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Derius Davis (Sr) - TCU
305
2
RB
Cam Porter (Jr) - NW
306
3
QB
Miller Moss (Fr) - USC
307
4
RB
Austin Jones (Sr) - USC
308
5
QB
Drew Pyne (So) - ND
309
6
WR
Quincy Brown (So) - TCU
310
7
WR
Ricky Pearsall (Jr) - Fla
311
8
QB
Malik Hornsby (So) - Ark
312
9
RB
Christian Turner (So) - Wake
313
10
TE
Baylor Cupp (So) - Tex Tech
314
11
TE
Travis Vokolek (Sr) - Neb
315
12
TE
Keon Zipperer (Jr) - Fla
316
13
RB
Amari Daniels (Fr) - TxAM
317
14
WR
Lincoln Victor (Jr) - WaSt
318
15
QB
Gavin Wimsatt (So) - Rut
319
16
QB
Spencer Petras (Sr) - Iowa
320
Round 21
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
RB
Josh McCray (Fr) - Ill
321
2
WR
Jordan Watkins (Jr) - Miss
322
3
RB
Emani Bailey (Jr) - TCU
323
4
QB
Graham Mertz (So) - Wisc
324
5
RB
Jaylen Wright (So) - Tenn
325
6
WR
Monaray Baldwin (Fr) - Bayl
326
7
WR
Jack Bech (So) - LSU
327
8
WR
Justin Shorter (Jr) - Fla
328
9
RB
Trey Sanders (Jr) - Ala
329
10
RB
Nay'Quan Wright (So) - Fla
330
11
TE
Daniel Barker (Jr) - MSU
331
12
WR
Jared Wayne (Sr) - Pitt
332
13
QB
Jack Abraham (Sr) - Mizzu
333
14
QB
Hudson Card (So) - Tex
334
15
WR
Xavier Restrepo (So) - MiaFL
335
16
WR
Talyn Shettron (Fr) - OkSt
336
Round 22
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
RB
Audric Estime (So) - ND
337
2
RB
Mike Hollins (Jr) - UVA
338
3
RB
Tiyon Evans (Jr) - Lou
339
4
WR
Matt Landers (Jr) - Ark
340
5
RB
Marcus Major (So) - Okla
341
6
WR
TJ Sheffield (Jr) - Purd
342
7
QB
Jalen Milroe (Fr) - Ala
343
8
WR
Devaughn Vele (Fr) - Utah
344
9
RB
Rahmir Johnson (So) - Neb
345
10
TE
Devin Culp (Jr) - Wash
346
11
WR
Jalil Farooq (Fr) - Okla
347
12
WR
Ladd McConkey (So) - UGA
348
13
WR
Ke'Shawn Williams (Fr) - Wake
349
14
RB
Evan Pryor (Fr) - OHSt
350
15
RB
Gabe Ervin (Fr) - Neb
351
16
RB
D.J. Jones (Jr) - UNC
352
Round 23
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
QB
Justin Lamson (Fr) - Syr
353
2
QB
Noah Vedral (Sr) - Rut
354
3
WR
Keagan Johnson (So) - Iowa
355
4
WR
Trey Cleveland (Jr) - TxTch
356
5
WR
Avery Davis (Sr) - ND
357
6
RB
Jarquez Hunter (So) - Aub
358
7
WR
Keyshawn Smith (So) - MiaFL
359
8
WR
Tre'Shaun Harrison (Jr) - OreSt
360
9
WR
R.J. Sneed (Sr) - Colo
361
10
TE
Ja'Tavion Sanders (So) - Tex
362
11
WR
Zion Steptoe (Fr) - Purd
363
12
TE
Geor'quarius Spivey (Sr) - TCU
364
13
QB
Jacob Conover (Fr) - BYU
365
14
RB
Kavosiey Smoke (Sr) - KY
366
15
RB
Kyle Monangai (So) - Rut
367
16
QB
Brendon Lewis (So) - Colo
368
Round 24
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
RB
AJ Green (So) - Ark
369
2
RB
Dominique Johnson (Jr) - Ark
370
3
WR
Malik Nabers (So) - LSU
371
4
TE
Brenton Strange (Jr) - PSU
372
5
WR
Armani Winfield (Fr) - Bayl
373
6
WR
Elijah Canion (So) - Purd
374
7
WR
Warren Thompson (Sr) - Ark
375
8
WR
D.J. Matthews (Sr) - Ind
376
9
QB
Ryan Hilinski (Jr) - NW
377
10
WR
Antoine Green (Sr) - UNC
378
11
RB
George Pettaway (Fr) - UNC
379
12
QB
Dylan Morris (So) - Wash
380
13
WR
Dylan Wright (Jr) - Minn
381
14
QB
J.T. Shrout (So) - Colo
382
15
WR
Xzavier Henderson (So) - Fla
383
16
WR
Brycen Tremayne (Sr) - Stan
384
Round 25
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
TE
Jack Eschenbach (Jr) - Wisc
385
2
RB
Michael Wiley (So) - Ariz
386
3
TE
Maliq Carr (Fr) - MSU
387
4
WR
Shedrick Jackson (Sr) - Aub
388
5
WR
Phillip Brooks (Jr) - K St
389
6
WR
Brady Boyd (So) - TxTch
390
7
RB
Dontae Smith (Jr) - GATec
391
8
TE
Brady Russell (Sr) - Colo
392
9
TE
Landen King (So) - Aub
393
10
WR
Daniel Jackson (Jr) - Minn
394
11
WR
Orion Peters (Fr) - WaSt
395
12
WR
Cornelius Johnson (Jr) - Mich
396
13
WR
LV Bunkley-Shelton (Fr) - Okla
397
14
RB
Phil Mafah (So) - Clem
398
15
RB
King Doerue (Sr) - Purd
399
16
RB
Cameron Davis (So) - Wash
400
Round 26
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Ja'Lynn Polk (So) - Wash
401
2
WR
Taye Barber (Sr) - TCU
402
3
QB
Robby Ashford (Fr) - Aub
403
4
WR
Keon Coleman (Fr) - MSU
404
5
RB
Darwin Barlow (So) - USC
405
6
RB
LJ Johnson (Fr) - TxAM
406
7
RB
Justin Johnson (So) - WVU
407
8
WR
KeAndre Lambert-Smith (So) - PSU
408
9
TE
Brayden Willis (Sr) - Okla
409
10
WR
Hal Presley (Fr) - Bayl
410
11
WR
Tetairoa McMillan (Fr) - Ariz
411
12
QB
Jason Brown (Sr) - VaTec
412
13
TE
Mason Tharp (So) - TxTch
413
14
RB
Isaac Guerendo (Jr) - Wisc
414
15
TE
Jacob Warren (Sr) - Tenn
415
16
RB
Aaron Young (Jr) - Rut
416
Round 27
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Dane Key (Fr) - KY
417
2
TE
Sammy Wheeler (Jr) - K St
418
3
WR
Mookie Cooper (So) - Mizzu
419
4
RB
Davion Primm (Fr) - MSU
420
5
RB
Juwuan Price (So) - Syr
421
6
TE
Darnell Washington (Jr) - UGA
422
7
WR
Bryan Thompson (Jr) - AzSt
423
8
RB
Cody Brown (So) - UVA
424
9
RB
Jaydn Ott (Fr) - Cal
425
10
RB
Jonah Coleman (Fr) - Ariz
426
11
RB
Deion Smith (Jr) - Colo
427
12
WR
Omar Manning (Jr) - Neb
428
13
RB
Jalen Holston (Sr) - VaTec
429
14
TE
Kamari Morales (Jr) - UNC
430
15
WR
Michael Wilson (Sr) - Stan
431
16
WR
Curtis Deville (Fr) - Purd
432
Round 28
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
RB
Kaleb Johnson (Fr) - Iowa
433
2
WR
Ja'Varrius Johnson (So) - Aub
434
3
WR
Brenden Rice (So) - USC
435
4
RB
Noah Whittington (So) - Oreg
436
5
WR
Darius Clemons (Fr) - Mich
437
6
RB
Reggie Love III (Fr) - Ill
438
7
RB
Hassan Hall (Sr) - GATec
439
8
RB
Terry Moore (Fr) - Duke
440
9
WR
Kris Hutson (So) - Oreg
441
10
WR
Milton Wright (Sr) - Purd
442
11
WR
Malik McClain (So) - FlaSt
443
12
TE
Malcolm Epps (Jr) - USC
444
13
WR
Jeremiah Hunter (So) - Cal
445
14
QB
Johnny Langan (Sr) - Rut
446
15
TE
John Samuel Shenker (Sr) - Aub
447
16
WR
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (Jr) - Neb
448
Zach Hall, CFF Champs
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
Bijan Robinson (Jr) - Tex
RB
1
1
2
Marvin Mims (So) - Okla
WR
32
16
3
Dillon Gabriel (Jr) - Okla
QB
33
1
4
Garrett Shrader (So) - Syr
QB
64
16
5
Chase Brown (So) - Ill
RB
65
1
6
Brant Kuithe (Jr) - Utah
TE
96
16
7
British Brooks (Sr) - UNC
RB
97
1
8
Renard Bell (Sr) - WaSt
WR
128
16
9
Jerand Bradley (Fr) - TxTch
WR
129
1
10
Israel Abanikanda (Jr) - Pitt
RB
160
16
11
Blake Shapen (Fr) - Bayl
QB
161
1
12
Theo Wease (Jr) - Okla
WR
192
16
13
Damien Alford (Fr) - Syr
WR
193
1
14
Ben Sims (Jr) - Bayl
TE
224
16
15
Courtney Jackson (Fr) - Syr
WR
225
1
16
Austin Williams (Sr) - MisSt
WR
256
16
17
Dont'e Thornton (So) - Oreg
WR
257
1
18
Jaylon Glover (Fr) - Utah
RB
288
16
19
Zach Gibson (So) - GATec
QB
289
1
20
Spencer Petras (Sr) - Iowa
QB
320
16
21
Josh McCray (Fr) - Ill
RB
321
1
22
D.J. Jones (Jr) - UNC
RB
352
16
23
Justin Lamson (Fr) - Syr
QB
353
1
24
Brycen Tremayne (Sr) - Stan
WR
384
16
25
Jack Eschenbach (Jr) - Wisc
TE
385
1
26
Aaron Young (Jr) - Rut
RB
416
16
27
Dane Key (Fr) - KY
WR
417
1
28
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (Jr) - Neb
WR
448
16
- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?
The goal going in was to get as close to a top 8 QB, RB, and WR as I could through the first 3
rounds then just start going after best available without getting too heavy at one position.
Picking 1 st I wasn’t sure how my 2 nd and 3 rd round options would look with only P5 player pool
and 16 teams. I went back and forth between Bijan, JSN, and Caleb Williams with the first pick. I
was seconds away from hitting draft on Williams but at the last second went with Bijan. RBs
seem to dry up the fastest in these drafts and felt I could get a top 15 option at QB in the 2/3
round. I ended up getting Mims and Gabriel. Mims is borderline top 10 for me and Gabriel fits
inside my top 8 at the moment so I loved the start. After that I just started going for best
available. So really felt like I stayed true to my strategy going in but definitely wish I was strong
at WR. Feels like I have a lot of question marks but tried to minimize the risk by taking
teammates. Mims/Wease to stack with Gabriel. Alford/Jackson to stack with Shrader. Also tried
to get a WR in high volume passing offenses like Mississippi St (Austin Williams) and Texas Tech
(Bradley). My later draft picks I really just went after RB handcuffs and guys with favorable
matchups during bye weeks for my top guys. A guy like Petra is a pretty blah pick but I needed a
good week 6 matchup and he has Illinois. So really tried to target some guys like that.
- What was your favorite and least favorite pick that you made?
It’s a lame pick for my favorite but Bijan was my favorite pick in the draft. I love drafting RBs
early and getting a sure thing in a deep draft like this is a great start.
Least favorite pick:
TE
Kuithe in Rd 6. Kuithe hovers around a top 5 TE for me so I don’t think the pick itself was bad
but looking back I probably could’ve waited 2 rounds for a TE like Payne Durham and gone with
a WR in RD 6. I think that would’ve been a stronger start if I waited there.
- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.
The Nebraska homer in me really wanted to get Trey Palmer. I think there is a potential he is
very undervalued in these drafts right now. When you look at Whipple and what he has done in
that slot position there is so much upside. Combine that with the fact that they are saying
Palmer won’t come off the field and teammates raved about his spring. Even if this offense isn’t
explosive it feels like he is the one guy worth rostering. Plus Katz continues to be my nemesis in
drafts this year. Seems like every pick of his is the top guy in my queue.
- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?
I really liked Dillon Johnson in RD 12. So right on the edge of eligibility but that just felt like such
a solid pick by Bainbridge in that spot. Johnson is a guy that had seven 15+ point games last
year. While he is the 1B in that RB room he was being picked around the same time guys like
Jalen Berger and Javontae Barnes were picked who could have good upside but Dillon Johnson
already has an established role that scores points. So he might not be an every week starter but
he’s going to be a guy that gets Bainbridge some points at the RB spot this year.
- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?
I really like Katz’s team and not just because it seemed like he went all in on the Huskers. There
were so many rounds he was getting the guys towards the top of my queue but even more than
that I think he built a really solid team top to bottom. The fact that he didn’t really get any QBs
inside my top 15 but I still like his group says a lot. He picked up guys that score points. Aidan
O’Connell is maybe the best pick outside the top 15 QBs when you look at what he did last year.
Martinez and Thompson are both guys that will get you points, maybe not consistently, but find
themselves in the top 10 with big weeks. Chandler Morris in the Sonny Dykes offense? Yes.
Looking at his RBs, Charbonnet is a top guy, Damien Martinez could be if he wins that job
outright in Oregon State. That RB in that system produces. If Mo Ibrahim comes back
healthy…is he a top 5 RB?? The rest of his guys fill out his RB room nicely too. Mayer is a top 2
TE and I think Vokolek is really undervalued this year. As far as WRs it’s the position group I like
the least but he just has a handful of guys that either play in WR friendly systems or should be a
top 1 or 2 receiver on the team. Never a bad strategy. He also has Palmer who I talked about
earlier.
Travis May, RotoViz
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
TreVeyon Henderson (So) - OHSt
RB
2
2
2
Will Shipley (So) - Clem
RB
31
15
3
Will Rogers (So) - MisSt
QB
34
2
4
Devin Leary (Jr) - NCSt
QB
63
15
5
Dontay Demus Jr. (Sr) - MD
WR
66
2
6
Parker Washington (So) - PSU
WR
95
15
7
Konata Mumpfield (So) - Pitt
WR
98
2
8
Pat Garwo III (So) - BC
RB
127
15
9
Kobe Pace (Jr) - Clemson
TE
130
2
10
Taj Harris (Sr) - Rut
WR
159
15
11
Trey Benson (So) - FlaSt
RB
162
2
12
Ramon Brown (Fr) - Mary
RB
191
15
13
Brennan Presley (Jr) - OkSt
WR
194
2
14
Cade McNamara (Jr) - Mich
QB
223
15
15
Damien Moore (So) - Cal
RB
226
2
16
Jadan Blue (Sr) - VaTec
WR
255
15
17
Will Sheppard (Jr) - Vand
WR
258
2
18
Noah Cain (Jr) - LSU
RB
287
15
19
Billy Kemp IV (Sr) - UVA
RB
290
2
20
Gavin Wimsatt (So) - Rut
QB
319
15
21
Jordan Watkins (Jr) - Miss
WR
322
2
22
Gabe Ervin (Fr) - Neb
RB
351
15
23
Noah Vedral (Sr) - Rut
QB
354
2
24
Xzavier Henderson (So) - Fla
WR
383
15
25
Michael Wiley (So) - Ariz
RB
386
2
26
Jacob Warren (Sr) - Tenn
TE
415
15
27
Sammy Wheeler (Jr) - K St
TE
418
2
28
John Samuel Shenker (Sr) - Aub
TE
447
15
- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?
I went with a ZeroWR strat to lock in elite RB and QB volume and production, counting on WR value to fall. It worked perfectly because the WR value dropped in a huge way in rounds 5-10 so my team if fully balanced with elite upside at every position.
- What do you like and dislike about your team?
I love my team’s elite ceiling and depth at RB and WR. The QB depth could be a real issue as I kept stacking flex options.
- What was your favorite pick that you made?
Damien Moore of California in round 15 is likely going to be the best value pick of my entire draft. He had a couple key fumbles last year but should feature every week this season.
- Which pick do you regret?
Probably both QB picks early (Will Rogers & Devin Leary) just because several solid QBs kept falling go later rounds.
- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.
Mike Huesmann got Taye McWilliams in round 5. He’s every bit as good as Abram Smith last year, but he’s faster and surely a better receiving option.
- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?
For me, Damien Moore. Every one else? Donovan Green at Wake Forest. So much projected volume to be had!
- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?
Greg Brandt stacked a roster full of players I love that have huge CFF and NFL upside.
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Jr) - OHSt
WR
3
3
2
Devon Achane (So) - TxAM
RB
30
14
3
Tank Bigsby (Jr) - Aub
RB
35
3
4
De'Zhaun Stribling (Fr) - WaSt
WR
62
14
5
Sam LaPorta (Sr) - Iowa
TE
67
3
6
KJ Jefferson (Jr) - Ark
QB
94
14
7
Xavier Hutchinson (Sr) - IASt
WR
99
3
8
Evan Hull (Jr) - NW
RB
126
14
9
Sean Clifford (Sr) - PSU
QB
131
3
10
John Emery Jr. (Sr) - LSU
RB
158
14
11
Josh Vann (Sr) - SCar
WR
163
3
12
Jacolby Criswell (So) - UNC
QB
190
14
13
Devin Carter (Jr) - NCSt
WR
195
3
14
Gavin Bartholomew (So) - Pitt
TE
222
14
15
Lorenzo Lingard (Jr) - Fla
RB
227
3
16
Kyle McCord (So) - OHSt
QB
254
14
17
Donovan Ollie (So) - WaSt
WR
259
3
18
Beaux Collins (So) - Clem
WR
286
14
19
Miyan Williams (So) - OHSt
RB
291
3
20
Lincoln Victor (Jr) - WaSt
WR
318
14
21
Emani Bailey (Jr) - TCU
RB
323
3
22
Evan Pryor (Fr) - OHSt
RB
350
14
23
Keagan Johnson (So) - Iowa
WR
355
3
24
J.T. Shrout (So) - Colo
QB
382
14
25
Maliq Carr (Fr) - MSU
TE
387
3
26
Isaac Guerendo (Jr) - Wisc
RB
414
14
27
Mookie Cooper (So) - Mizzu
WR
419
3
28
Johnny Langan (Sr) - Rut
QB
446
14
Greg Brandt, Devy Watch
- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?
Didn’t enter the draft with much of a strategy. Was looking to just draft the best player available then fill in as needed. The combination of Sam LaPorta and Gavin Bartholomew was a great one-two punch at tight end. I cut it really close on quarterbacks is my biggest dislike of my team. I only drafted two sure starters at the QB spot in Sean Clifford and KJ Jefferson. Jacolby Criswell still has a good chance at being a starter but it's up in the air. My wildcard is Kyle McCord if something happens to CJ Stroud he’s in for a big season.
- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?
Jaxon Smith-Njigba at 1.03 was a steal in my opinion. He’s the no doubt 1.01 pick in my mind. Can’t say it's a big regret but it would have been nice to grab a quarterback over Sam LaPorta looking back at the draft.
- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.
Missing on Jordan Travis by one pick was disappointing. He’s my CFF breakout QB for the 2022 season.
- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?
I grabbed Lincoln Victor in the 20th round. He's still in a really nice spot to see a lot of targets for the Coogs this Fall.
- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?
Andrew Katz did a really great job assembling his team. He peppered in a lot of good QB options over the first 10 rounds of the draft. Zach Charbonnet at 1.06 was a great pick. He teamed him with true freshman breakout candidate Damien Martinez. His late round picks of two Texas Tech receivers gives me some potential great value that late in the draft.
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
Malik Cunningham (Sr) - Lou
QB
4
4
2
Blake Corum (So) - Mich
RB
29
13
3
Donovan Edwards (So) - Mich
RB
36
4
4
Jordan Travis (Jr) - FlaSt
QB
61
13
5
E.J. Smith (Jr) - Stan
RB
68
4
6
Isaiah Neyor (Jr) - Tex
WR
93
13
7
JT Daniels - (N/A)
QB
100
4
8
Lorenzo Styles (So) - ND
WR
125
13
9
Payne Durham (Sr) - Purd
TE
132
4
10
MarShawn Lloyd (Fr) - SCar
RB
157
13
11
Bryson Nesbit (So) - UNC
TE
164
4
12
Jalin Hyatt (Jr) - Tenn
WR
189
13
13
Evan Stewart (Fr) - TxAM
WR
196
4
14
Joseph Ngata (Sr) - Clem
WR
221
13
15
Xavier White (Sr) - TxTch
RB
228
4
16
Logan Diggs (So) - ND
RB
253
13
17
AJ Barner (Jr) - Ind
TE
260
4
18
Conner Weigman (Fr) - TxAM
QB
285
13
19
Raleek Brown (Fr) - USC
RB
292
4
20
Amari Daniels (Fr) - TxAM
RB
317
13
21
Graham Mertz (So) - Wisc
QB
324
4
22
Ke'Shawn Williams (Fr) - Wake
WR
349
13
23
Trey Cleveland (Jr) - TxTch
WR
356
4
24
Dylan Wright (Jr) - Minn
WR
381
13
25
Shedrick Jackson (Sr) - Aub
WR
388
4
26
Mason Tharp (So) - TxTch
TE
413
13
27
Davion Primm (Fr) - MSU
RB
420
4
28
Jeremiah Hunter (So) - Cal
WR
445
13
Joe DiSalvo, The CFF Site
1. What was your strategy?
In all of the drafts I had participated in throughout May and June, I found that if you did not get a preseason Top 10 quarterback or receiver early, you could wait on both and get really good value in the middle to late rounds. Plus, I had a feeling in this 16-team league, most owners would likely prioritize running backs early. All things considered, I never go into a draft with a steadfast strategy, as I believe you have to adjust and pivot at moments throughout a draft, and such decisions are dictated by value on the board and quality of depth remaining at a particular position. In this draft, I punted receivers and opted for 2 QBs and 3 RBs with my first five picks (league requires 2 starting QBs). My roster might be lacking consistent fantasy production at receiver, but the best ball format should help, and besides, the decision many owners had to make in this draft was deciding between building a balanced roster at the expense of depth, or establishing depth at one or two particular positions, while sacrificing balance. In this draft, it's difficult to do both. Thankfully, I waited on tight ends, because that was the one position in which you could get really good value late and I was able to go QB, RB, or WR with my first eight selections.
2. What was your favorite pick? Which pick do you most regret?
My favorite pick was Michigan RB Donovan Edwards in Round 3 because I was able to secure the Michigan backfield with both him and Blake Corum (Round 2). However, getting Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs in Round 16 may have been my best pick. Diggs had shoulder surgery in the spring, but should he only miss 1-2 games, he'll provide great fantasy value as my RB6.
The pick I regret the most was Purdue TE Payne Durham in Round 9. I like Durham, but with what was still on the board at tight end after Round 10, I would have been better off using that pick on another receiver.
3. Another owner's pick within 10 rounds that made you jealous?
I had high hopes for Nebraska WR Trey Palmer in Round 4, but Andrew Katz selected Palmer two picks before me. I am still feeling a bit salty. I would not at all be surprised if Katz hacked into my queue. Stories have been told about that guy doing such things in the past, and now I hear he's applied for a 'Katz Hackz' trademark.
4. Which player selected in Round 12 or later could potentially be a best ball regular in starting lineups?
This list could be long, but I like Zach Hall's pick of Syracuse WR Damien Alford in Round 13. Alford gives the Orange a big-play threat on the outside and I feel he could be a sleeper in new OC Robert Anae's offense. One or two big plays a game will likely land Alford in Zach's optimal best ball lineup on a weekly basis.
5. Most talented roster outside of mine?
These drafts are so deep that evaluating a roster through 28 rounds is tough. In this format, the rosters that initially standout to me are the ones that established a solid foundation of core players in Rounds 1-10, like the rosters of Mike Bainbridge and Mike Hausman. However, in this league depth is imperative, so from an overall build (Rounds 1-28), I like the rosters of Bainbridge and Scott Bell.
Tyler Forness, NBC Sports Edge
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
Bryce Young (Jr) - Ala
QB
5
5
2
Sean Tucker (Fr) - Syr
RB
28
12
3
Dontayvion Wicks (Jr) - UVA
QB
37
5
4
Jacob Cowing (So) - Ariz
WR
60
12
5
Montrell Johnson (Fr) - Fla
RB
69
5
6
Jo'Quavious Marks (So) - MisSt
RB
92
12
7
Emeka Egbuka (Fr) - OHSt
WR
101
5
8
Cameron Rising (So) - Utah
QB
124
12
9
Dylan McDuffie (Jr) - GATec
RB
133
5
10
Tahj Washington (So) - USC
WR
156
12
11
Ky Thomas (So) - Kans
RB
165
5
12
Gary Bryant Jr. (So) - USC
WR
188
12
13
Dalton Kincaid (Jr) - Utah
TE
197
5
14
Colby McDonald (Fr) - MD
RB
220
12
15
J.J. McCarthy (Fr) - Mich
QB
229
5
16
Gunner Romney (Jr) - BYU
WR
252
12
17
Mar'Keise Irving (Sr) - Ore
RB
261
5
18
Chez Mellusi (So) - Wisc
RB
284
12
19
DonoVan Smith (So) - TxTch
QB
293
5
20
Keon Zipperer (Jr) - Fla
TE
316
12
21
Jaylen Wright (So) - Tenn
RB
325
5
22
Ladd McConkey (So) - UGA
WR
348
12
23
Avery Davis (Sr) - ND
WR
357
5
24
Dylan Morris (So) - Wash
QB
380
12
25
Phillip Brooks (Jr) - K St
WR
389
5
26
Jason Brown (Sr) - VaTec
QB
412
12
27
Juwuan Price (So) - Syr
RB
421
5
28
Malcolm Epps (Jr) - USC
TE
444
12
What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?
At pick five, I knew I was missing out on both Bijan Robinson and TreVeyon Henderson, so I formed my strategy around getting a top QB and Syracuse RB Sean Tucker in round two. From then, I tried to craft a balanced team with dart throws at quarterback late, as Bryce Young should be the top scorer at the position just about every week.
What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret? Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.
Getting Gunner Romney in the 16th round felt like a steal. After losing Tyler Allgeier to the NFL and with Jaren Hall in his second year as a starter, I wouldn’t be shocked to see BYU throw the ball more often this season. Romney had a really nice season last year for the Cougars and they should expand upon that. In the same vein, Ladd McConkey in round 22 feels like a heavy sleeper.
Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?
Greg Brandt getting Beaux Collins in the 18th round is an underrated selection. Even with the issues that DJ Uiagalelei had last year, Collins had some really nice games for the Tigers. Pair that with Clemson losing some talent at the receiver position in Justyn Ross and Frank Ladson, Collins feels like the guy to step up.
Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?
Travis May has a fantastic team. Getting Hendeson and Will Shipley in the first two rounds gave him the flexibility to double down at QB with Will Rogers and Devin Leary. His receiver room ended up looking really nice, led by Dontay Demus. May’s squad will be a force to be reckoned with.
Andrew Katz, Burning The Redshirt Podcast
1
Zach Charbonnet (Jr) - UCLA
RB
6
6
2
Michael Mayer (Jr) - ND
TE
27
11
3
Mohammed Ibrahim (Sr) - Minn
QB
38
6
4
Trey Palmer (Jr) - Neb
WR
59
11
5
Puka Nacua (So) - BYU
WR
70
6
6
Adrian Martinez (Jr) - K St
QB
91
11
7
Damien Martinez (Fr) - OreSt
RB
102
6
8
Chandler Morris (Fr) - TCU
QB
123
11
9
Casey Thompson (Jr) - Neb
QB
134
6
10
Stetson Bennett (Sr) - UGA
QB
155
11
11
Jordan Waters (Jr) - Duke
RB
166
6
12
Donavon Greene (Fr) - Wake
WR
187
11
13
Isaiah Williams (Fr) - Ill
WR
198
6
14
Elijah Higgins (Sr) - Stan
WR
219
11
15
Aaron Dumas (So) - Wash
RB
230
6
16
Mike Wright (Jr) - Vand
QB
251
11
17
Anthony Grant (Jr) - Neb
RB
262
6
18
Malik Knowles (Jr) - K St
WR
283
11
19
JJ Sparkman (So) - TxTch
WR
294
6
20
Travis Vokolek (Sr) - Neb
TE
315
11
21
Monaray Baldwin (Fr) - Bayl
WR
326
6
22
Jalil Farooq (Fr) - Okla
WR
347
11
23
Jarquez Hunter (So) - Aub
RB
358
6
24
George Pettaway (Fr) - UNC
RB
379
11
25
Brady Boyd (So) - TxTch
WR
390
6
26
Tetairoa McMillan (Fr) - Ariz
WR
411
11
27
Darnell Washington (Jr) - UGA
TE
422
6
28
Malik McClain (So) - FlaSt
WR
443
11
- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?
Pretty similar to the G5 side in that I wanted to draft structurally, and target RBs pretty early, but in this case I definitely felt like I had a feel for specific players I wanted to land as well. QB I wanted to build a unit that would bring me a nice floor every week and have good depth, and I think I accomplished that. Grabbing Michael Mayer in Round 2 really just happened when I looked around and didn’t love the board - and in hindsight after seeing how many quality Tight Ends went many rounds later I would have changed that pick. WR shapes up a tad risky, but I’ll ride into battle with these guys and feel good about their chances of showing out this Fall. I wasn’t able to grab quite as many Week 0 guys here as I was in G5, but still have the most of any team, and I think I was able to do so without sacrificing quality when it came to decision making while on the clock. The squad definitely has some ways it can fall down - I didn’t play the handcuffing game (and don’t really have an interest in doing so), and I’m baking in many assumptions about position battles, usage, etc. (like we all do) that will probably end up proving false. Overall, I feel like we’re in good shape here, and can see dueling first place finishes coming my way as the most probable of outcomes.
- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?
Getting Adrian Martinez in the sixth round felt like I caught the end of the tier from which I wanted my QB1 to come from, so felt really satisfying. I was on the beach and panicked when I made my Mo Ibrahim pick. Betting a third round pick on him being a medical miracle doesn’t seem that smart, even if everything this offseason seems to be aligning for things to trend as positively as they can for him.
- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.
The Jaden Bray - AOC - Tyler Shough three pack right before I made my fourth round pick was a bit demoralizing. Outside of that, you taking Zach Evans two picks before me in the second round really sent my draft in the direction that it ended up going.
- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?
One of Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan has to pop, right? I feel like I’m leaning slightly toward Odunze if forced to choose presently, so we’ll give him a 51%+ chance of becoming an every week starter. Not bad for a 12th round pick.
- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?
It pains me to say it, but Mike Bainbridge’s team looks pretty sweet. He was able to assemble a nice cast of RBs even though he waited to target the position after starting with Gibbs. I think you can quibble with how some of his position groups turned out, but I look up and down his draft and like a ton of the picks.
Scott Bogman, Fantasy Pros
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
A.T. Perry (So) - Wake
WR
7
7
2
Brock Bowers (So) - UGA
TE
26
10
3
Brennan Armstrong (Sr) - UVA
QB
39
7
4
Tyler Shough (Sr) - TxTch
QB
58
10
5
Christopher Brooks (Sr) - BYU
RB
71
7
6
Jarek Broussard (So) - MSU
RB
90
10
7
Mitchell Tinsley (Sr) - PSU
WR
103
7
8
Jonathan Mingo (Sr) - Miss
WR
122
10
9
Rara Thomas (Fr) - MisSt
WR
135
7
10
Kedon Slovis (Sr) - Pitt
QB
154
10
11
Nakia Watson (Jr) - WaSt
RB
167
7
12
Jalen Berger (Fr) - MSU
RB
186
10
13
Max Duggan (Sr) - TCU
QB
199
7
14
Deshaun Fenwick (So) - OreSt
RB
218
10
15
Jalen Mitchell (So) - Lou
RB
231
7
16
Jayden Daniels (Jr) - LSU
QB
250
10
17
JuTahn McClain (Jr) - KY
RB
263
7
18
Roschon Johnson (Sr) - Tex
RB
282
10
19
Malachi Carter (Sr) - GATec
WR
295
7
20
Baylor Cupp (So) - Tex Tech
TE
314
10
21
Jack Bech (So) - LSU
WR
327
7
22
Devin Culp (Jr) - Wash
TE
346
10
23
Keyshawn Smith (So) - MiaFL
WR
359
7
24
Antoine Green (Sr) - UNC
WR
378
10
25
Dontae Smith (Jr) - GATec
RB
391
7
26
Hal Presley (Fr) - Bayl
WR
410
10
27
Bryan Thompson (Jr) - AzSt
WR
423
7
28
Milton Wright (Sr) - Purd
WR
442
10
- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?
I didn’t change my strategy too much from a normal draft. I concentrated on getting the hard to predict positions early especially with this being a best ball style draft and knowing I won’t be able to pick anyone up off the wire. I snagged AT Perry and Brock Bowers with my first two picks and then got a high end QB in Brennan Armstrong. I still didn’t get the best QBs which hurt me last season but I’m more confident leaving this draft than last years.
- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?
My favorite pick was probably the Brock Bowers pick because he’s one of my favorite players in the to watch and like I said before this pick fills a position that can be very unpredictable from week to week. Max Duggan was probably my least favorite pick, QB was running thin and I felt a little desparate but his ceiling is very high Sonny Dykes in town.
- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.
Konata Mumpfield was absolutely my pick in the 7th round when Travis took him. Mumpfield was great down the stretch for Akron and transferring to Pitt to teamup with USC transfer Kedon Slovis as the Panthers new number 1 WR. Jordan Addison transferring out leaves behind 100 receptions, 1593 yards and 18 TDs, Slovis and Mumpfield won’t be Pickett and Addison but the cost is low enough to take a shot. I took Penn State WR Mitch Tinsley in hopes that he becomes the #1 over Parker Washington and Sean Clifford gets better.
- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?
Jalin Hyatt and Bru McCoy were both taken in the 12th round of this draft and one of them is going to need to replace Velus Jones production this season. My pick would be Hyatt as he was there last season, has a rapport with Hendon Hooker already and was pointed out by HC Josh Heupel during the Spring saying ‘ I’m planning on putting the football in his hands.’
- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?
The team that I like the most is Tyler Forness mainly for the QBs he was able to snag. Bryce Young and Will Rogers is a very solid 1-2 punch, paired with Sean Tucker and Jacob Cowing as #1s at RB and WR. He also took good shots on backup RB situations, Mar’keise Irving (Oregon), Chez Mellusi (Wisconsin) and Jaylen Wright (Tennessee). He’ll have to hope the WRs and TEs work out but I love the start at QB and RB!
Eric Froton, NBC Sports Edge
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
Xavier Worthy (So) - Tex
WR
8
8
2
Zach Evans (Jr) - Miss
RB
25
9
3
Travis Dye (Sr) - USC
RB
40
8
4
Aidan O'Connell (Sr) - Purd
QB
57
9
5
Nick Singleton (Fr) - PSU
RB
72
8
6
Taulia Tagovailoa (Jr) - MD
QB
89
9
7
Ja'Corey Brooks (So) - Ala
WR
104
8
8
Tyler Harrell - (N/A)
WR
121
9
9
Jalen McMillan (So) - Wash
WR
136
8
10
Behren Morton (So) - TxTch
QB
153
9
11
Jayden de Laura (So) - Ariz
QB
168
8
12
Jalon Daniels (So) - Kans
QB
185
9
13
Tyler Hudson (Jr) - Lou
WR
200
8
14
Isaac Rex (Fr) - BYU
TE
217
9
15
SaRodorick Thompson (Sr) - TxTch
RB
232
8
16
Tahj Brooks (Jr) - TxTch
RB
249
9
17
TreVonte Citizen, (Fr) - Miami
RB
264
8
18
Ty Thompson (Fr) - Oreg
QB
281
9
19
Adonai Mitchell (So) - UGA
WR
296
8
20
Christian Turner (So) - Wake
RB
313
9
21
Justin Shorter (Jr) - Fla
WR
328
8
22
Rahmir Johnson (So) - Neb
RB
345
9
23
Tre'Shaun Harrison (Jr) - OreSt
WR
360
8
24
Ryan Hilinski (Jr) - NW
QB
377
9
25
Brady Russell (Sr) - Colo
TE
392
8
26
Brayden Willis (Sr) - Okla
TE
409
9
27
Cody Brown (So) - UVA
RB
424
8
28
Kris Hutson (So) - Oreg
WR
441
9
What was your strategy going into the draft?
Get a bankable WR1 early, then address QB/RB for the next several rounds before targeting Ja’Corey Brooks/Tyler Harrell behind Jermaine Burton, who I believe is miscast as the Crimson Tide’s top receiving option. At quarterback, with the scoring system at 5-point passing TDs and juiced towards passing yardage awarding 1 point per 20 yards, I wanted to target 4 stable quarterbacks in pass heavy systems while taking high leverage shots in contested situations behind them. Try to acquire four starting running backs I can depend on each week with upwardly mobile committee backs in contested situations. At tight end I wanted to wait as long as possible before selecting a TE1, then target underrated Colorado TE Brady Russell, who broke 14 tackles in 25 touches last season and should be a focal point of their offense.
Were you able to implement it?
I got Xavier Worthy and both Alabama wideouts, so I felt good about that particular goal. I was happy about getting Adonai Mitchell/Justin Shorter/Tre’Shaun Harrison in the R19-23 range who are all projected WR1’s on their respective teams. Aidan O’Connell and Taulia Tagovailoa each helmed teams who finished top-10 in pass attempts last year, while Jayden de Laura and Jadon Daniels are comfortably entrenched as their team’s starters. Behren Morton in the 10th round is the big wildcard here, as I feel like he’s the most likely QB to be anointed as Wunderkind OC Zach Kittley’s starter for the majority of the season. Fade Tyler Shough, you’ll thank me later. Zach Evans/Travis Dye/Nick Singleton all have some usage questions surrounding them, making RB the unit which I am most concerned about. I managed to get both SaRodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks to corner the market on Texas Tech RBs while stealing Miami true frosh RB TreVonte Citizen in R17. Isaac Rex in R14 is robbery, since the talented Cougar TE battled a debilitating ankle injury all year and is set to regain his 2020 form when he caught 10 touchdowns as BYU’s offense should score 35+ PPG this year.
What do you like and dislike about your team?
I like the stability of my QBs, while also providing sky-high upside with Behren Morton looming in the Texas Tech race. I also feel good about my ability to extract value in the later rounds at WR and TE (Brayden Willis/Brady Russell). My running backs need stability at the top if i’m going to compete, with Nick Singleton needing to deliver on his overall freshman RB1 recruiting pedigree. I also need Citizen, Christian Turner and Cody Brown to churn out some playable weeks during byes. I feel like RB is what’s going to cause me to sink or swim.
What was your favorite pick that you made?
I was ecstatic to get both Ja’Corey Brooks and Tyler Harrell with my 7th & 8th round selections. I think Jermaine Burton being anointed the Bama WR1 is premature and sells short the talent and impact of players like Brooks, Harrell and JoJo Earle. We’ve seen the WR3 in big time offenses like Alabama and Ohio State take over as WR1 multiple times in the last few seasons, with Devonta Smith and JSN taking over despite their allegedly tertiary role. I think that’s exactly what happens in Alabama and refuse to take Burton at his current early Round 2 ADP.
Which pick do you regret?
I went with upside by taking Zach Evans with my second round pick. If I could do it again, I probably would have opted for the explosiveness and guaranteed role of Devon Achane. Evans’ talent is undeniable, but he’s been somewhat of an enigma to this point and is at a new school.
Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous?
I had Christopher Brooks, BYU queued up in R5 but Scott Bogman snagged him the pick right before me, so I took a big swing with Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State. I also thought Zach Hall taking Israel Abanikanda at the end of R10 was the last really solid running back left at the time of his selection. Jaheim Bell in the 10th by Joe Capozzi was a great deal, as I have him at TE5.
Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of being a weekly CFF starter this year?
Mike Huesman took Treyson Potts in R16, he’s behind Mo Ibrahim who is coming off a very serious achilles injury and should be viewed skeptically in terms of his ability to handle a full load. Greg Brandt took Logan Diggs in R16 who, if healthy, could take a sizable role alongside diminutive RB Chris Tyree. Joe Capozzi taking WR Lavel Davis Jr. in R19 could be a great pick if UVA doesn’t turn into Georgia Tech circa 2018 like everyone seems to think they will.
Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented post-draft?
I think Brady McCullough, Joe Capozzi and Chris Kay’s teams are the most well balanced.
Mike Bainbridge, The CFF Site
1. What was your strategy going into the draft and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?
I’ve participated / hosted around 30 CFF bestballs so far this offseason and have primarily punted the quarterback position until rounds 10 and beyond. Implementing said strategy in this P5-only draft came back to bite me in the backside as the position dried up very quickly beyond round 4. As expected, my QB room is my least favorite part of my team by a considerable margin. Garrett Nussmeier winning the QB1 job at LSU would be a huge boost to the room, but as of now, I’m heading into the season with Bo Nix as my second starter. Not great, Bob. I am pleased, though, with the rising talent I was able to select at RB and WR – many of whom should breakout as sophomores with the likes of Jaden Bray, Kaden Prather, Raheim Sanders and Marvin Harrison Jr.
2. What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?
Favorite selection was Arkansas RB Raheim Sanders in the 6th round. Have him ranked higher than almost every running back that went in Round 5, so I felt like I was getting tremendous value.
Least favorite pick was easily Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg in the third. Not that I don’t love the player, who could very well finish as the College Fantasy TE1 season, but tight ends just continued to fall in this draft so it wound up feeling like a reach. Would have rather gotten a QB in that spot.
3. Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous?
I was sniped a few times in this draft by Mike Huesmann, but the Cameron Ward selection in the fourth really stung. Some bust potential with Ward, moving up to the Pac-12 from Incarnate Word, but his experience under offensive coordinator Eric Morris (Ward’s HC at UIW) should ease the transition to the FBS level. Massive upside.
4. Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance at becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?
Iowa State sophomore WR Jaylin Noel. Xavier Hutchinson is still around as the clear-cut WR1 for the Cyclones, but there are 162 vacated targets with Charlie Kolar and others having graduated. It does not appear that there is a tight end ready to step in as the heir apparent to Kolar, so look for the rising sophomore in Noel to assume a healthy chunk of those targets.
5. Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?
Chris Kay spent most of the draft sniping me, instead of drafting his own guys. Will prove to either be a wise or foolish decision, but as of now, he looks to have an exceptional roster. Two receivers at the top in Jordan Addison and Myles Price, both of whom could lead the country in receptions this season – beautiful start in a full-point PPR setting. Love the selections of Trevion Cooley and Devin Neal in the middle rounds. Wasting a selection on Jack Abraham late almost ruined it for him, but Kay did a nice job with this draft.
Mike Huesmann
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
C.J. Stroud (So) - OHSt
QB
10
10
2
Quentin Johnston (Jr) - TCU
WR
23
7
3
Kayshon Boutte (Jr) - LSU
WR
42
10
4
Cameron Ward (So) - WaSt
QB
55
7
5
Taye McWilliams (So) - Bayl
RB
74
10
6
Eric Gray (Jr) - Okla
RB
87
7
7
Jaden Walley (So) - MisSt
WR
106
10
8
Arik Gilbert (So) - UGA
TE
119
7
9
Tanner McKee (Jr) - Stan
QB
138
10
10
Thayer Thomas (Jr) - NCSt
WR
151
7
11
Ulysses Bentley (Jr) - Miss
RB
170
10
12
Andre Greene - (N/A)
WR
183
7
13
Grant Wells (So) - VaTec
QB
202
10
14
Jahleel Billingsley (Sr) - Tex
TE
215
7
15
Henry Parrish Jr. (So) - MiaFL
RB
234
10
16
Treyson Potts (Jr) - Minn
RB
247
7
17
Zach Calzada (So) - Aub
QB
266
10
18
T.J. Finley (Jr) - Aub
QB
279
7
19
Christian Beal-Smith (Jr) - SCar
RB
298
10
20
Ricky Pearsall (Jr) - Fla
WR
311
7
21
Nay'Quan Wright (So) - Fla
RB
330
10
22
Jalen Milroe (Fr) - Ala
QB
343
7
23
Ja'Tavion Sanders (So) - Tex
TE
362
10
24
Warren Thompson (Sr) - Ark
WR
375
7
25
Daniel Jackson (Jr) - Minn
WR
394
10
26
Justin Johnson (So) - WVU
RB
407
7
27
Jonah Coleman (Fr) - Ariz
RB
426
10
28
Hassan Hall (Sr) - GATec
RB
439
7
- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?
As a new person to this league I was coming in flexible in terms of strategy but wanted to get 2 very good QB's and a 3rd who is capable. Knowing I was picking 10 I never thought I'd have a chance at Stroud or Young so I was elated when C.J. Stroud fell to me at 10. Having Stroud and Cam Ward makes me very happy with my QB's. I also like my WR's in Quentin Johnston and Kayshon Boutte. My TE's are high risk high reward in Arik Gilbert and Jahleel Billingsley. I am not as thrilled about my RB's, it's my weakest position but with Eric Gray at Oklahoma I am optimistic at what Jeff Lebby can do with him.
- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?
I hate to sound unimaginative but C.J. Stroud at 1-10 is probably my favorite. He's a Heisman candidate who I thought would be a top 4 pick. He's elite and will put up big numbers most weeks. I don't hate any pick but if I had to pick one Tanner McKee at 9-138. He's reliable but won't put up great numbers and some guys who went after that may have been better.
- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.
For me there were two, both from the Magnolia State. Scott Bell took Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart at 5-75 and Tyler Forness took Mississippi State RB Jo'Quavious Marks at 6-92.
- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?
For my team Jahleel Billingsley. He had his best season under his new HC, Sark, who schemes well for TE's. On another team I think Will Mallory, Miami TE, could be a solid addition for Thor Nystrom.
- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?
Greg Brandt, I think has the best top level talent so I'd say him. An honorable mention to Joe Capozzi who has great depth.
Scott Bell
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
Deuce Vaughn (So) - K St
RB
11
11
2
Hendon Hooker (Sr) - Tenn
QB
22
6
3
Jayden Reed (Jr) - MSU
WR
43
11
4
Nathaniel Peat (Sr) - Mizzu
RB
54
6
5
Jaxson Dart (So) - Miss
QB
75
11
6
Jaylon Robinson (Jr) - Miss
WR
86
6
7
Michael Ezeike (Sr) - UCLA
TE
107
11
8
Xazavian Valladay (Jr) - AzSt
RB
118
6
9
Payton Thorne (So) - MSU
QB
139
11
10
Hunter Dekkers (So) - IASt
QB
150
6
11
Ronnie Bell (Sr) - Mich
WR
171
11
12
Bru McCoy (Jr) - Tenn
WR
182
6
13
Elijah Young (Jr) - Mizzu
RB
203
11
14
Erick All (Jr) - Mich
TE
214
6
15
JoJo Earle (So) - Ala
WR
235
11
16
Leshon Williams (So) - Iowa
RB
246
6
17
Luke Altmyer (So) - Miss
QB
267
11
18
Tre Mosley (So) - MSU
WR
278
6
19
Shaun Shivers (Sr) - Ind
RB
299
11
20
Quincy Brown (So) - TCU
WR
310
6
21
Daniel Barker (Jr) - MSU
TE
331
11
22
TJ Sheffield (Jr) - Purd
WR
342
6
23
Zion Steptoe (Fr) - Purd
WR
363
11
24
Elijah Canion (So) - Purd
WR
374
6
25
Orion Peters (Fr) - WaSt
WR
395
11
26
LJ Johnson (Fr) - TxAM
RB
406
6
27
Deion Smith (Jr) - Colo
RB
427
11
28
Reggie Love III (Fr) - Ill
RB
438
6
- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?
My strategy going into this draft is to use the format to my advantage and exploit some soft spots when it comes to available talent. This meant making sure I walk away with a really solid QB core and making sure I have enough depth at positions where the talent level falls off a cliff later in the draft.
I was thrilled to get Hendon Hooker in the middle of the 2nd round. I know a lot of owners are embracing the 0 QB early strategy in drafts this season, but with this specific format (two QB scores counting each week in a league with 16 owners and only P5 teams), I felt there were very few teams that would walk away with two really solid starting QBs and have a high weekly floor. So getting a first-round talent like Hooker in the second round was huge for me.
I was less thrilled about where I landed with my QB2. There was a run of six QBs in a nine-pick window that came right before my third round pick, which was where I intended on locking down my second QB. All of the remaining QBs were on a similar tier for me, so I punted on QB in round three and took Jayden Reed instead. I think I had a misstep in Round 4 not taking someone like Cam Ward or Tyler Shough when it came back to me (full disclosure: there's nobody I've drafted more frequently than Shough in best balls at this stage of the offseason. I think he's severely undervalued right now and I just figured he would have dropped to the fifth round given how late he's been dropping in other leagues). When Round 5 rolled around, I didn't feel bold enough to wait another round, so I took Jaxon Dart. He felt like the best remaining QB at that stage, but it still felt like a "meh" pick. I was thrilled with getting to grab Payton Thorne and Hunter Dekkers as depth guys in Rounds 9-10, and I feel like I have one of the highest-floor QB units week in and week out heading into the season.
With a firm foundation of Hooker/Dart/Thorne/Dekkers locked in at QB (with Luke Altmyer drafted later as a handcuff for Dart, whose grasp of a starting spot seemed the most tenuous of my crew), my goal was to try and turn this from a high-floor situation to one where I could actually compete for a title. That means pairing as many of my QBs with stack options.
Cedric Tillman wasn't an option for Hooker given how early he goes in drafts, but I was able to get Jaylon Robinson for Dart, Jayden Reed for Thorne and Bru McCoy for Hooker. So basically, I'm betting on my success in this season on those QBs being solid. If they are, I should be in contention, if they're not, I wasn't going to win in this format anyway. So I might as well double down on them and target their favorite targets, too.
- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?
Favorite and least favorite picks were Hooker and Dart, respectively, for the reasons outlined above. I also felt very fortunate to get Deuce Vaughn at No. 11 overall in a P5 only league. Felt like a value that was impossible to ignore at the top.
- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.
Scott Bogman taking Tyler Shough in the fourth round was a killer. Alfred Fernandez and Brady McCollough taking the two Purdue receivers one and five picks before my turn in R5 were solid, too. I would have had a hard time passing up on either of them. Those are the high-upside picks you need to take a chance on and have hit to have success in a league like this, with not only a lot of owners, but a lot of capable owners.
- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?
Brady's Malachi Thomas pick in Round 13 could end up being a steal. He performed well last season when he was thrust into a starting-level workload and could do the same this fall when that becomes the norm. Andrew Katz grabbing Donovan Greene in the 12th round was a deft move, too. I think many are forgetting how much of a threat he was in 2020.
- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?
I like what Zach Hall did out of the No. 1 spot. That's not necessarily a desirable spot to choose from in a season and a format like this, but locking in Bijan Robinson and then coming back around to get a stack of Dillon Gabriel and Marvin Mims gave him a solid foundation at all three spots and presented him with a really high-upside stack option that could do damage, similar to what I tried to do with my QB/WR tandems.
Brady McCollough, LA Times
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
Caleb Williams (So) - USC
QB
12
12
2
Tavion Thomas (So) - Utah
RB
21
5
3
Dominic Richardson (Jr) - OK St
RB
44
12
4
Zay Flowers (Jr) - BC
WR
53
5
5
Broc Thompson (Sr) - Purd
WR
76
12
6
Tyler Buchner (So) - ND
QB
85
5
7
Jaylan Knighton (So) - MiaFL
RB
108
12
8
Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Sr) - WVU
WR
117
5
9
Emory Jones - (N/A)
QB
140
12
10
Cameron Latu (Sr) - Ala
TE
149
5
11
Ainias Smith (Jr) - TxAM
WR
172
12
12
Jovantae Barnes (Fr) - Okla
RB
181
5
13
Malachi Thomas (So) - VaTec
RB
204
12
14
Myles Brennan (Sr) - LSU
QB
213
5
15
Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (So) - Lou
WR
236
12
16
Treshaun Ward (So) - FlaSt
RB
245
5
17
Brady Cook (So) - Mizzu
QB
268
12
18
Jacolby George (So) - MiaFL
WR
277
5
19
Alex Fontenot (Sr) - Colo
RB
300
12
20
Drew Pyne (So) - ND
QB
309
5
21
Jared Wayne (Sr) - Pitt
WR
332
12
22
Marcus Major (So) - Okla
RB
341
5
23
Geor'quarius Spivey (Sr) - TCU
TE
364
12
24
Armani Winfield (Fr) - Bayl
WR
373
5
25
Cornelius Johnson (Jr) - Mich
WR
396
12
26
Darwin Barlow (So) - USC
RB
405
5
27
Omar Manning (Jr) - Neb
WR
428
12
28
Darius Clemons (Fr) - Mich
WR
437
5
Chris Kay, Burning The Redshirt Podcast
- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?
Going into the draft I was just looking to go best player available and be mindful of spreading my picks around to each position to avoid glaring holes in my roster. I was able to do that for the most part but who knows how well at this point! When you’re playing in leagues this deep QB can get thin super quick. I think I handled that well in one league and not so much in the other. I thought TE would be important to nab early but ultimately feel like taking Yurosek as early as I did wasn’t worth it. Looking at my team in the P5 draft after the fact it does feel like it could have had more umph to it if I had gone QB or RB/WR there instead.
- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?
I was really excited to lock in the Toledo RB situation in the 8th and 9th rounds with my picks of Peny Boone and Micah Kelly. Whoever wins that job has a monster projection so getting that group was something I was really excited about. Like I said in the previous question, Yurosek was my biggest regret. I loved Katz taking Kuntz early in the G5 draft because of the major difference between high end TEs in G5 league but I made the mistake of thinking Yurosek had that same level of impact in P5.
- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.
Keytaon Thompson and Jaylan Knighton were two guys I just barely missed out on in the P5 draft that I really wanted. I went WR with my first two picks and thought those two would be great guys to fill out the RB position for my team. Both should have great years and were really nice values where they were taken.
- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?
This is where I talk about Bru McCoy right? Besides Bru, I really liked the upside of the Elijah Young pick from Scott. We all assume it’s Peat’s job but Young could easily turn into the guy early in the season. And if that’s the case then you’re looking at a top 10 RB type season in terms of upside. The same could be said for Tye Edwards in the G5 draft. UTSA is a good place to find RB production and if