Power and elegance: 'Rare combination' leads Tuscarora grad Tricia Mills to pair of gymnastics national titles

Power and elegance might seem incompatible, but gymnast Tricia Mills has proven otherwise.

Western Michigan University gymnastics head coach Penny Jernigan mentioned in a press release how Mills, a 2024 Tuscarora High School grad and Frederick Gymnastics Club product who is heading to Jernigan’s Division I program on a full scholarship, possessed that “rare combination.”

Anyone who saw Mills compete May 10 at the 2024 Women’s Development Program National Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida, would likely agree with Jernigan’s assessment.

Competing in the All-Star Division, Mills won national titles in the vault, where power bolstered by countless hours of training loomed large, and the balance beam, where her elegance naturally emerged.

And those qualities have become all the more effective when combined with another indispensable ingredient.

“Once she got confidence, she just took off,” said Tammie Mims-Jackson, one of three coaches — Heather Galpin and CeCe Correia are the others — who has worked with Mills over the past four and a half years.

Mills’ strides have transcended the aforementioned events, which are her strongest.

Yes, she’s endured struggles on uneven bars, but she’s developed a routine that allows her to compete. She’s also a force on the floor, where her power and athleticism share center stage with, again, the elegance of dance routines Mills choreographs herself.

“This floor routine actually shows off all the things that she’s great at,” Mims-Jackson said. “She gets to express who she is.”

Mills is someone who pulls down straight As despite dedicating herself to excelling in a demanding sport that requires her to train 22 hours a week all year long, including summers.

When Mills was asked if she participated in another sport, Mims-Jackson — who was sitting nearby — laughed out loud.

“Training 22 hours a week, trying to keep her school up, trying to have a little bit of family life,” the coach said. “Trying to do another sport is almost impossible.”

Nonetheless, the ever-ambitious Mills gave it a try.

“I did track my sophomore year, but it tore up my shins,” said Mills, who’s mostly had minor injuries as a gymnast.

Mills has two sisters, one older and one younger, but she’s the only one of the three who does gymnastics, which she had already taken up by the time she moved to Frederick County around the age of 5.

Mills showed promise and advanced. But like many who try to ascend in this sport, there were hurdles.

“I think around Level 8 it got a little hard, but gaining these coaches [she currently has] really helped with my confidence,” she said. “As a gymnast, I feel like you have to love it, just want it. The confidence came eventually. I didn’t always have it.”

Mims-Jackson helped with that process, constantly reminding Mills that she was, in fact, good and capable of getting even better.

Attaining Level 10 status as COVID restrictions were easing, Mills became a USA Gymnastics National Qualifier in 2021, 2022 and 2023. That background proved beneficial when she returned to Florida this year.

“It was my fourth time going, so I was a little more relaxed this time,” she said. “I think that really helped.”

Iffiness still surfaced during warmups for the beam, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Mills from winning the event with a score of 9.600.

“Just pushing the fear aside,” she said. “Just remembering that you know how to do the skills that you’ve been practicing forever.”

Asked about Mills’ ability on the beam, Mims-Jackson said, “Elegance. She just makes it look flawless. She gets up there and it’s as if she’s just walking on the floor. And the confidence you can just see when she gets up there.”

That mindset carried over to the vault, which Mills won with a score of 9.800.

“It’s a little more powerful, it’s more of a one-and-done thing,” she said of the vault. “After beam, knowing I nailed it, vault was much easier.”

As Mims-Jackson was quick to point out, Mills’ ability in the floor routine, including her self-choreography, also shouldn’t be overlooked.

“I think my first year on Level 10, I just asked if I could choreograph because I just enjoyed dancing, and they allowed me to,” she said. “I think I’ll continue it.”

Jernigan, Western Michigan’s coach, said of Mills, “She will undoubtedly be a top performer for us on multiple events next season.”

Mills fell in love with Western Michigan while attending a camp there last year, and she made an official visit in October. The Broncos happened to have a pair of Frederick Gymnastics Club alumni on the roster at the time, Linganore grad Sarah Moravansky and Tuscarora grad Josephine Thomas, so that didn’t hurt Western Michigan’s chances of landing Mills.

“That was very helpful, having Sarah and Josie there,” Mills said.

Soon, Mills will be an FGC alumni. She plans to leave for Western Michigan in late July. In the meantime, she keeps practicing.

She vowed to return to the gym, where younger girls already look up to her, after her college career begins, although coaching doesn’t seem to be in her future. Mills plans to major in exercise sciences and hopes to work in physical therapy, a field near and dear to her after needing PT during her gymnastics career.

“I’m proud of her,” Mims-Jackson said. “I think she’s wonderful. We’re going to miss her.”

The club will still have its share of high-level gymnasts, though, including Aliana DeSarno, another Level 10 athlete who qualified for nationals.

“Aliana, this was her first year and she qualified,” Mims-Jackson said. “We were so pleased and excited. She just went and she hit all four events, and as a coach, it was just a joy to watch.”

Pam Mulhern, president of Frederick Gymnastics Club, said the ultimate goal is to get athletes in college, whether it be for gymnastics, diving and track and field or some other sport.

Since the club opened its doors in 1981, Mulhern figured more than 70 of its athletes have gone on to compete in college sports.

Mulhern said 1,000 kids participate in FGC’s program, and 106 of them are on the club’s team.

“Not everybody’s cut out to be a gymnast,” Mulhern said. “But we can help prepare them to be a great athlete, and that is what our goal has always been.”

One of the club’s alumni is Jessie Graff, who starred in pole vault at Urbana High and Georgia Tech before becoming famous world-wide as an American Ninja Warrior competitor.

An autographed photo of Graff hangs near the club’s front desk.