Power update COVID policy

Jun. 17—The Niagara Power have lifted most COVID-19 restrictions at Sal Maglie Stadium, the Cataract City's collegiate baseball franchise announced Wednesday.

Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced all state-mandated restrictions due to the pandemic, which had been in place since March 2020, would end "effective immediately" after New York State cleared the 70% threshold in terms of vaccinated population.

The Power will now operate Maglie at 100% capacity with no social distancing. Fully-vaccinated fans can continue to attend games without masks, though the Power ask those who have not received a completed vaccine to wear a mask while in attendance.

The Power are 4-8 early in their first season in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League following a 10-5 loss Wednesday night to the Elmira Pioneers.

Brett Kochanski, a Canisius College pitcher, took the loss, allowing seven runs in three innings. The Power trailed 9-3 after six before Niagara County Community College's Will Jackman tossed three innings of one-run ball.

Offensively, Brock Judy (Utah) and Aaron Greenfield (Cal State Dominguez Hills) both went 3 for 4 with an RBI.

The Power are on the road tonight, making their first trip to Dwyer Stadium in Batavia to take on the host Muckdogs. Batavia comes to Sal Maglie at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by Newark at the same time Saturday.

Friday, children in attendance will be allowed to run the bases at "The Barber Shop," and Saturday they'll have a chance to play catch with a Power player following the game.