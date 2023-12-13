Power Book 3: Raising Kanan adds another new cast member

STARZ

Power Book III: Raising Kanan has added another new cast member, who is set to debut on the show this weekend.

According to Deadline, Liv Symone is the latest actor to join the Power Book cast for season three in a recurring role, playing Iesha.

Described as "sweet and effervescent", Iesha is described as a typical girl next door who always sees the good in people. She makes up one-third of a girl band, along with Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox and the recently announced Aliyah Turner as Krystal.

Writing on Instagram, Symone said: "Nothing but immense gratitude for this moment. Gratitude for my team who can and undoubtedly DO move mountains for me.

She thanked casting directors Rori Bergman and Karlee Foamlone, plus Raising Kanan creator and showrunner Sascha Penn, who she described as an "absolute mastermind", for "trusting me to be just a part of this incredible story".

"I am so proud of what we did this season & I can't wait for you all to see us," she concluded.

Symone joins a series of newly-confirmed cast members for Raising Kanan's third season, including Little Fires Everywhere star Paul Yen, Blue Blood star Erika Woods, Grantham Coleman and The Wire's Wendell Pierce.



A prequel to Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's show Power, Power Book III: Raising Kanan tells the story of a young Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) and follows his journey into a life of crime.

Season three of Raising Kanan is already airing in the US, but the series is not currently available to watch in the UK.



It was previously believed that the third outing of the prequel show would be made available to stream via Lionsgate+ in the UK, but a representative for the streamer confirmed to Digital Spy that this isn't the case.

Raising Kanan was recently renewed for a fourth season, with network Starz confirming that filming for the next season had already started.

"We're thrilled to continue Kanan Stark's story, and for fans to see how the events of his formative adolescent years continue to mold him into the cold-hearted villain they were first introduced to in Power," said Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby.

"We are quite sure that after viewers see the battle lines being drawn between Raq and Kanan on this epic upcoming third season that they will demand more."



Power Book III: Raising Kanan airs on Starz in the US.





