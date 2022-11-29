Has power in AFC North shifted to Bengals after Week 12? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses the AFC North division.
Former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shared a great story of Nick Bosa's dedication to his craft as an elite pass rusher.
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
With the Steelers facing third-and-goal and trailing the Colts 17-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, an injury on the field led to a delay when the teams went back to their sidelines. And during that delay, it was Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided what play they would call. Steelers center Mason [more]
Devin McCourty will reach a special milestone Thursday against the Bills, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft presented the veteran safety with a special gift Monday to celebrate the accomplishment.
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
Which Steelers stepped up and which fell flat this week?
It’s tricky this week, but here’s how you can watch or listen to the Bills vs. Patriots game Thursday night.
Kyle Shanahan responded to Raheem Mostert's claim that the 49ers attempted to pressure him out of having season-ending knee surgery last season.
Zac Taylor gives updates on two of the Bengals' skill players
Here's a closer look at Eagles snap counts from their 40-33 win over the Packers on Sunday night. By Dave Zangaro
It's a must-win week for many of us to keep fantasy playoff hopes alive. If you have roster holes to fill, Andy Behrens has a list pickups approved for immediate use.
One week ago, Jets players were saying the offense is "sorry" and liking tweets critical of Wilson. The mood has flipped thanks to their new starting QB, who doesn't figure to hand the job back anytime soon.
Here's how social media reacted to the Packers' latest defeat, including Aaron Rodgers' injury, Jordan Love and Joe Barry's defense.
The San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders continue to surge in the latest NFL power rankings after wins in NFL Week 12.
Andrew Wingard said he 'would die for' new head coach Doug Pederson.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles' clock management in Sunday's loss to the Browns was puzzling, and his explanation only made it worse.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens spent most of this podcast avoiding talking about what is available on the fantasy football waiver wire heading into week 13 because it is….disgusting.
The final points of Monday night’s game in Indianapolis came from a tandem that the Steelers hope will be a central part of many successful seasons. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett hit rookie wide receiver George Pickens for a two-point conversion after Benny Snell‘s go-ahead touchdown run in the fourth quarter. That score came after the [more]
It's doubtful the Rams would change anything about their approach last season.