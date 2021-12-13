POWER 5 FLIP: Spruce Creek linebacker Maverick Baranowski commits to Minnesota

Spruce Creek linebacker Maverick Baranowski made a surprising commitment flip Sunday evening from Air Force to Minnesota.

Maverick Baranowski made a Power Five flip just three days before the opening of the early signing period.

Spruce Creek's leading tackler, Baranowski pulled a surprise commitment to Minnesota on Sunday evening after returning home from an official visit to Minneapolis. Twice this month, Golden Gophers defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi paid the 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior a visit in Port Orange.

1000% COMMITTED to the UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA‼️‼️ Thank you to everyone who has been with me through this entire process. Huge thank you to @JoeS_Rossi, @Coach_Fleck, and the entire @GopherFootball staff for believing in me. #RTB #SkiUMah Go Gophers!! @CoachMikeKlein pic.twitter.com/XMTE0EHHQx — Maverick 5 Baranowski (@Maverick_b5) December 12, 2021

Prior to Sunday, Baranowski remained a verbal commit of the Air Force Academy.

"(Rossi) has been in contact with me for the past month and liked my film. He wanted to meet me, shake my hand and see what I could do in a workout," Baranowski said. "The next day, he called me and said he wanted to get me up on an official visit.

"It was stressful making the correct decision. I take academics and post-graduation opportunities very seriously. But the football (at Minnesota) is so elite that I could not pass it up."

Maverick Baranowski, an All-Area honoree in 2020, had 123 tackles, 7.5 sacks and two defensive touchdowns.

An All-Area selection during a breakout junior season, Baranowski continued to make plays sideline-to-sideline in 2021. He made 100 total tackles (51 solo) with 10 TFLs, 4½ sacks, one pass breakup and one defensive touchdown.

Spruce Creek posted an 8-1 regular season, cruising to the District 4-7A championship and earning the No. 2 seed in the regional playoffs. The Hawks exited in the quarterfinal round, though, losing a 24-21 thriller to Nease.

"I focused on our team, more than anything. I wasn't really focused on recruiting; that's why I committed (to Air Force) so early," Baranowski said. "That's why I feel I was able to be in the position I'm in now."

Baranowski, the No. 8 player in the Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns preseason Terrific 10 recruiting watchlist, also fielded Division I Football Bowl Subdivision offers from Army, Kent State, Navy and Tulsa.

Maverick Baranowski, center, had 100 tackles, 10 TFLs and 4.5 sacks this season for district champion Spruce Creek.

He braved the cold on his official visit this weekend, taking a picture with his parents at Huntington Bank Stadium in the middle of a snowstorm. While at Minnesota, one thing stuck out most and is the primary reason Baranowski made a life-changing decision just before the last minute.

"First and foremost, the thing that stood out to me was the culture," Baranowski said. "I sat through all the team meetings, and it was something I wanted to be a part of. I see myself evolving into a better person after I'm all done there."

