Power 5 commissioners meet, with college football season in the balance

The leaders of the five major college football conferences met today about the strong possibility that there will be no college football in 2020.

Sources told ESPN that there’s a growing sense that postponing or canceling the season is inevitable.

America’s failure to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control has had a major impact on professional sports, but an even greater impact on college sports, as a consensus seems to be on the way that unpaid college students simply can’t be expected to play during a pandemic.

The Big Ten appears to be the conference closest to making the decision not to play football this year. If the Big Ten makes the move, other conferences are expected to follow. No one should be surprised if the plug is pulled on college football this week.

