Power 5 college recruits Jaheim Merriweather, Brody Smith among Bearden football starters out vs. Farragut

Bearden will be without three starters, including two Power 5 college recruits, when the Bulldogs play host to Knoxville high school football rival Farragut on Thursday in their 2023 TSSAA Week 6 game.

Both teams are 2-2 this season. However, Bearden is 1-0 in Region 2-6A while Farragut is 0-1 in league play.

Purdue football commit Jaheim Merriweather, Brody Smith and Kai Ironside are all out for Bearden. Merriweather, was No. 2 on Knox News' Elite 8, a collection of the newspaper's top college football recruits for the Class of 2024. Merriweather, a Gallatin transfer, previously injured an ankle in Bearden's 41-9 win at Hardin Valley in Week 5.

Smith, a sophomore offensive lineman has offers from Tennessee and Penn State, but will miss the Region 2-6A game with Farragut. He is the son of former NFL tight end Lee Smith, a former Powell star. Ironside is a junior linebacker and running back.

