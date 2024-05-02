Powell wins Athlete of the Week

ARGENTA (WCIA) — Miriah Powell is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Argenta-Oreana softball player is leading the Bombers in several categories this season, including a .571 batting average, 8 home runs and 46 RBI. She’s also putting up great numbers in the circle with a 5-1 record, 1.33 ERA and 57 strikeouts. The National Honor Society member is active in the community as well, volunteering while taking classes at RCC during her senior year. The Evansville softball signee is looking forward to the next level but is focused on leading Argenta-Oreana in the postseason first, looking for the program’s second regional title in the last four years.

“My goals for the rest of the season, I hope that we just continue going at the pace we’ve been going and use everything as a challenge just to get better and I really think that we can go very far if we stay together the way that we’ve been staying together,” Powell said.

Powell is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl at the end of the school year. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next athlete of the week, we’d love to hear from you. Fill out the short nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.