Powell named permanent Jersey boss

Elliot Powell won the gold medal at the 2023 Island Games as interim manager for Jersey [Andy Dovey]

Elliot Powell has been appointed permanent manager of the Jersey national football team following a spell as interim.

Powell led the team to the gold medal at the Island Games in Guernsey last year.

He will take over the role permanently at the end of St Peter's league season, where he is current manager.

Powell's first match in charge is set to be a home Muratti Vase final on 18 May.

"I am delighted and honoured to take on the position," he told the Jersey FA website.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the experience of leading the team through the Island Games and I could not pass up the opportunity to work with the group of players again for a home Muratti [Vase tournament] and hopefully a successful defence of our gold medals in 2025."