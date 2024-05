Powell to join Rotherham on free from Burton

Joe Powell scored five goals in 44 League One games this last campaign for Burton [Getty Images]

Rotherham have signed Burton Albion midfielder Joe Powell on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old will join the Millers when his contract at the Pirelli Stadium expires on 30 June.

He has played 163 league games and scored 19 goals since joining from West Ham, where he began his career, in 2020.

Powell's arrival is Rotherham's sixth of the summer after Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sean Raggett, Reece James Joe Rafferty and Shaun McWilliams.