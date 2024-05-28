Powell becomes new Jersey Bulls manager

Elliot Powell led Jersey to an extra-time win over Guernsey in the Muratti vase final earlier this month [BBC]

Jersey Bulls have appointed Elliot Powell as their new manager.

The current Jersey FA boss will succeed Gary Freeman, who stood down earlier in the month after the club failed to win promotion from the Combined Counties League.

Powell told the BBC last month that he would be interested in taking on the role to replace the Bulls' first-ever boss.

Powell led Jersey to victory over Guernsey in the Muratti Vase ten days ago, having guided the team to Island Games gold in Guernsey last summer.

He was only appointed to the Jersey FA role on a permanent basis last month, but is expected carry on in both roles - something Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance has done in the past.

"I’m enthusiastic about developing as a manager and this has felt like a next natural step on my journey, and I’m grateful to the board for the trust and faith they’ve shown in me," Powell told BBC Radio Jersey.

Gary Freeman had led Jersey Bulls from their first match in the summer of 2019 [Frank Pilnick]

Jersey Bulls lost out in the Combined Counties Premier South play-off last month after losing at home to AFC Croydon Athletic.

They finished second in the ninth-tier league in their fifth year of existence.

"Gary leaves behind a well established squad who know the ins and outs of the league," added Powell.

"That experience will be vital as we look to add in a few fresh young players to boost the current playing squad and slowly transition into a new, hopefully even more successful, era for the side.

"Obviously, the ultimate goal is promotion but we have some work to do.

"We have a number of senior players who won’t be around forever and we need to embed youngsters to ensure longevity to the competitiveness of the side."

As well as his work with Jersey's island side Powell led St Peter to the Jersey Premiership title and Upton Park trophy in a four-year spell in charge.

"I’m also keen to use my experience of local club football to ensure a positive, productive and supportive relationship between the local clubs, the association and the Jersey Bulls," he said.

Jersey Bulls chairman Russel Le Feuvre added: "We owe so much to our exiting Manager Gary Freeman and his management team for their unwavering dedication and achievements in their tenure, ending in our most successful season to date,"

"As a club we are committed to creating meaningful pathways for Jersey players, coaches and referees.

"Next season will no doubt be another testing time and it’s great to see the footballing, and wider community embracing and supporting the island as it competes in the English National League system.”

