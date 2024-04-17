Powderpuff game to support Carson Hughes Memorial Fund

Apr. 17—GREENSBURG — High school students at Greensburg are bringing back an event that has not been held for years. Along with the event, help to a worthy cause is one of the goals.

Friday, the turf at Shriver Field will host a Powderpuff football game between the junior class and senior class. Powderpuff games are football games which include flag football between girls from the junior and senior classes.

The game is set for 7 p.m. Friday and benefits the Carson Hughes Memorial Fund.

The idea came from a couple of Greensburg students.

"I initially brought the idea up to Franchesca Verso, and she loved it," Kenzie Ebbing said. "So, from there, we worked together to make it happen. We couldn't have done this without each other."

Along with helping out with a great cause, school spirit is another goal of the organizers.

"I have slowly been trying to bring more school spirit back to GCHS in the past few years. So when I saw another school doing it on social media, I immediately thought of bringing it to our school," Ebbing said.

The Carson Hughes Memorial Fund was established in Carson's memory. Hughes was a senior at Jac-Cen-Del when his life was tragically lost at the age of 18. He was a 3-sport athlete at JCD and an avid wildlife photographer.

"We chose to give back to the Carson Hughes Memorial Fund because when a community near us is affected by something like this, it shows how our community works," Ebbing added. "We all come together to help and provide support. So, although many of the students who are a part of the Powderpuff did not know Carson personally, we would still like to help carry on his amazing legacy."

Ebbing noted that Thursday's event will include the concessions being open, Mitch Sefton's snow cone business (The Ice Box) will be there, members of the JCD choir singing the National Anthem, and of course, flag football.

Ebbing and Verzo, along with the others involved in organizing the event, hope to not only raise money for the memorial fund, but they also hope to see the communities come together and the Greensburg school spirit shine bright.

"Although I helped start this event, I could not have done it without Francheca Verzo, our amazing students, staff, and administrators. When local communities come together during times of grief and tragedy to provide support, I believe that is a part of what makes Greensburg so special," Ebbing said.

Although the event is not until Friday, the powderpuff organizers are hoping to host a powderpuff game next year, maybe during the football season. The goal is to give back and help significant causes.

