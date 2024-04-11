Poway softball pitcher throws two shutouts

POWAY, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Poway High School pitcher Mya McGowan is enjoying an impressive junior season.

“I’m going to go out there and do my best, throw them my best,” McGowan told FOX 5.

Her best is better than most. She threw three complete games and two shutouts, all before conference play.

“I know a shutout is really good and I’m really happy about that,” said McGowan. “At the end of the day, I want to keep going with that.”

The Cal commit credits her success on the mound to her teammates.

“I don’t strike out every hitter. My team are out there diving for balls in the outfield. The infield executes. We practice it everyday, so it’s a good thing I have behind me,” said McGowan.

In the same three-game stretch, the pitcher threw the complete games. She went seven for 10 from the plate.

“I’ve been struggling this season, more than previous seasons. I got a couple of my hits in there. Trying to break through that struggling. I’m just trying to see the ball,” said McGowan.

The Titans are coming off their first softball state title in school history. The 17-year-old is excited to get her squad back to the top.

“I would say ‘yes,’ there’s a little bit of pressure because everyone has that target on our back because of what we did last year,” McGowan continued. “We know that we want to do that again. But if we fall short, we will try again next year. But we will definitely try to do that again.”

