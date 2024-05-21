POW Jones anchors Air Force baseball conference title

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Air Force baseball claimed its first Mountain West regular season title with sophomore Charlie Jones securing conference player of the week honors.

Jones, the Falcons’ first baseman, hit 6-13, smashing a couple home runs, through three games, to lead the way.

Air Force opens up conference tournament play against Fresno State on Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m. MT.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.