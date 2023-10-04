Pouring Rain Dampens Central Arkansas After Dry Spell

Heavy rain fell in central Arkansas on Wednesday, October 4, as downpours across the state provided a respite from “abnormally dry conditions” in September.

Weather officials warned residents of “heavy downpours and lightning,” on Wednesday morning, and said rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to begin again overnight into Thursday.

Parts of central and southern Arkansas saw “moderate to severe drought conditions” as of late September, according to weather officials.

This footage showing torrential rain in Little Rock was posted to X on Wednesday by user @AgWriterArk, who welcomed the downpours. “We have been so dry here in central Arkansas. This should help!” they said. Credit: @AgWriterArk via Storyful