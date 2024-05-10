Pounders hits strikeout milestone as Warriors take Game 1

CORINTH – Callie Pounders’ historic season continued with another stellar start, and Corinth found some life at the plate late.

That was more than enough for a 7-1 win over Lafayette at home Thursday night in Game 1 of the Class 5A North half finals. Pounders became the first Corinth pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a single season with a 10-strikeout performance, and a six-run sixth inning gave her plenty of run support late.

“I knew if we could get our bats going that I really liked our chances,” Corinth head coach Maggi Vondenstein said. “It took us a few innings to make some adjustments, we got into tight spots and were finally able to piece together enough hits to take a little bit of pressure off of us and put it back on them.”

Pounders recorded her 200th strikeout in the second inning, and she had two in each of the first three frames. She only gave up three hits and one earned run, but she did walk five. Pounders already had the single-season program record, and she continues to add onto it.

“I didn’t even know I was close to (200),” Pounders said. “It’s really shocking just because I really never expected for it to ever be like that. But I’m really grateful, and I wouldn’t be able to do it without (catcher) Addyson (Moore).”

With Corinth (21-6) up 1-0 in the fifth inning, Lafayette (21-10) loaded the bases with no outs. Although the Commodores tied the game on a wild pitch, that was the only damage they inflicted, as Pounders struck out three consecutive batters.

From there, it was all Corinth. The Warriors batted around for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Maggie Parchman capped off the inning with a two-RBI single to put the Warriors up 7-1, and McKinley Moore – who finished the night with three hits – had two singles in the sixth alone.

“Bases loaded in the fifth and don’t get the one (hit), and that’s one that ricochets off the plate, especially when we’re in the part of the order that we needed to be,” Lafayette head coach Greg Lewis said. “But our girls fought all night. I thought we played a great game. They did a good job, and I just thought it was a good game, it just slipped away from us that one inning. Couldn’t find the one.”

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Corinth took a commanding 7-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning and batted around the lineup.

Big Stat: All six hits in the sixth inning for Corinth were singles.

Coach Speak: “She’s been big for us all season. She’s been our workhorse, and she wants the ball and she gets in that circle, and she competes.” – Vondenstein, on Pounders