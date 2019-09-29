Pound-for-pound boxing rankings: We choose the best boxer in the world

Action Images via Reuters

Who is the best boxer in the world? It’s an age-old question that like it or not, doesn’t really have an answer ... but that won’t stop fight fans far and wide debating the topic.

From Vasyl Lomachenko’s record-breaking feats to the longevity of Manny Pacquiao to the sport’s biggest name in Canelo Alvarez, there are a plethora of options who could be considered the best but there can only be one crowned king.

And what about Great Britain's best - do they make it into our top 10?

Our team of writers and experts came together and after much deliberation, a list was put together based on a number of factors from style to level of opposition and more.

Thousands of professional fighters all over the world from minimumweight all the way up to heavyweight but who is the pound-for-pound number one? Have a scroll through the gallery below to see our top 10.

This ranking will be updated monthly.