Pound has peaked and will come under renewed pressure, says HSBC

British shoppers

The pound has peaked and will come under pressure in the coming months as the housing market stumbles and consumer resilience fades, according to HSBC.

The bank has joined a growing chorus of City analysts who are becoming increasingly bearish on sterling, which has been the best-performing G10 currency this year.

Dominic Bunning, head of European foreign exchange research at HSBC, said weak retail sales for July published on Friday raised alarm bells over the sustainability of sterling’s rally, which saw the pound hit $1.31 in July.

Mr Bunning said: “The consumer resilience that we saw helping to drive the pound higher earlier this year appears to be fading slightly earlier than we expected.

“We have been bullish on the pound since November last year, with a forecast it would hit $1.30. Having breached that level – briefly – last month, risks are building that it may now represent the peak in the currency rather than a more sustainable level beyond the end of the drizzly summer.”

So far this year, the pound has climbed 5.3pc against the dollar to $1.27 and 3.5pc on the euro at €1.17.

The value of the pound has been boosted by stronger-than-expected economic growth and continued interest rate rises from the Bank of England.

The bearish verdict comes just months after Citi and Goldman admitted they were “wrong” to bet against the pound, as the former tore up its prediction that sterling would hit parity against the dollar in the wake of the mini-Budget.

However, Mr Bunning said households were starting to feel the pinch from higher mortgage rates.

He said: “More households will be dragged into the higher interest rate environment as fixed-term mortgages expire. Housing market activity has already stumbled even if prices haven’t fallen that far.”

Analysts at Nomura, who also warned last year that sterling could fall below parity against the dollar, doubled down on their gloomy UK outlook by outlining five reasons why the pound had further to fall.

Jordan Rochester at Nomura said falling UK factory gate prices suggested headline consumer prices inflation, which stood at 6.8pc in July, would start to fall quickly in the coming months.

However, separate Office for National Statistics (ONS) data suggests inflation is more stubborn than official statistics suggest because of Britain’s tight labour market and ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

The ONS said the price of a cup of coffee or restaurant meal were two of the best indicators of underlying price pressures in the economy over the past two decades. Inflation in this sector is currently running at 9pc.

This is far higher than the headline consumer prices inflation rate of 6.8pc, or the current services inflation rate of 7.4pc, that analysts have said remains worryingly high.

“The inflation rate in the restaurants and cafés class has historically been a good measure of the underlying trend in consumer prices inflation in the UK economy,” the ONS said.

“This might be an indicator of the relative importance of labour costs in this industry, and how these in turn are driven by labour market conditions and longer-term inflation expectations. Another factor is that inputs to the restaurants and cafes sector consist of a relatively high proportion of food and energy costs.”

The ONS said the best indicators of underlying price pressures were “dominated by housing services and personal and recreational services” including rents, cleaning fees, haircuts and canteen food.

Nomura believes a manufacturing slowdown also suggests the pound will fall to $1.22 by October.

Mr Rochester said: “It’s rare for the pound to outperform when large economies such as China are experiencing a slowdown.”

JP Morgan has also warned that the pound has further to fall as higher interest rates start to “bite”. It also expects higher interest rates to hit consumers as mortgage costs rise.