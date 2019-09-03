Pouncey opens up about Texas, his plan moving forward

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Ethan Pouncey did not play in the Freedom Bowl due to a groin injury, but the star athlete out of Winter Park (Fla.) did take the time to talk a little recruiting with Rivals.com.

Pouncey, a recruit that is very quiet about his recruitment, surprised some when he committed to Texas over Auburn almost a month ago, and he goes back to detail why that decision was made. He also talks the strength of his commitment, what his plan is moving forward and more in this interview.

