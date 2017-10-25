Pouliot, Lehner lead Sabres to 1-0 win over Red Wings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Benoit Pouliot has a way of making his goals count.

Three days after scoring his first of the season, Pouliot came through again to give the Buffalo Sabres a 1-0 victory over the struggling Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Robin Lehner made 32 saves in a shutout as Buffalo snapped a three-game home losing streak and improved to 3-5-2. Pouliot also scored in a 4-3 comeback win over Boston on Saturday.

''It's huge,'' he said. ''Well, in Boston maybe the first period and the second wasn't our best, but we battled back and played the way we were supposed to play and we came back. Tonight we were good right off the bat. I think the first few minutes weren't there, but we took responsibility, we played hard, we back-checked. We played the way we wanted to play and it shows in the result.''

Victor Antipin and Taylor Fedun each had an assist for Buffalo, which handed the Red Wings their fifth defeat in a row.

The win was the first at home for rookie coach Phil Housley. The Sabres won consecutive games for the first time this season.

''This team's been through a lot,'' Housley said. ''They've had some tough starts they've had to battle through, but they've now found a way to win a tight game, which is really important. I think that's really going to help their confidence being in that situation again.''

Pouliot scored with 10:15 remaining in the second period when he took the rebound of Antipin's shot and stuffed a wraparound behind goalie Jimmy Howard. Antipin's assist was the first point of his career.

Buffalo then held onto the lead for nearly 30 minutes.

With just more than three minutes left in the second, Lehner denied forward Martin Frk with a left pad save on a 2-on-1 chance. Lehner's shutout was the Sabres' first of the season and his first since last February.