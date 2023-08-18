Poudre football: Biggest questions facing the Impalas for the 2023 season

There's a preseason change of pace out at Poudre.

Coming off a 7-4 season that included a winning conference record (3-2), there's abundant enthusiasm and even expectations for the Impalas this fall.

"There’s excitement around the program we’re trying to use and continue to build going forward," said third-year head coach Eric Tonkin.

The 2022 campaign was Poudre's first winning season since 2017. The seven wins was tops since 2008. Four players signed to play college football from a large, close-knit senior class.

But that also means there's been heavy roster turnover entering this season.

Here are some questions (and possible answers) for the Impalas heading into the 2023 campaign.

(Note: This is the fifth edition of a seven-part series previewing our local football teams at coloradoan.com/sports. Next up will be Wellington.)

First things first: Who takes over at QB?

This is always an important question, but especially so for Poudre this season.

Two-plus year starter Quentin Harms graduated after a standout senior season, leaving the quarterback position wide open.

Tonkin said it's a three-man battle between junior Brayden Bay and seniors Matt Manss and Ryan Vandever for the starting spot.

Poudre's Ryan Vandever (27) is photographed at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium in Timnath, Colo., on Aug. 1, 2023.

Bay might have a slight leg up, if only because he took snaps in four games as Harms' backup last season. Manss and Vandever are both two-way players, with Manss playing linebacker and Vandever among Poudre's best tacklers at safety.

But the position is still not decided just yet.

"The biggest thing we want is a guy who understands the position and can run the offense," Tonkin said. "They all have different strengths.

"It's a big question mark, because it will determine what we do offensively."

How will Poudre's offense replace playmakers?

Speaking of that Impalas offense, they're losing more than just Harms.

Gone is explosive running back Jordan Niesent (957 total yards, 9 touchdowns) and playmaking wide receiver Jones Thomas (642 yards, 8 TDs). Sturdy tight end Logan Correll (359 yards, 4 TDs) and running back Saje Camirand (523 yards, 6 TDs) also graduated.

Tonkin said the offensive upheaval is an opportunity to get back to Poudre's roots via a tough, physical running game after last year's more speed and spread-based attack.

They will spread the wealth, with rushers like Evan Griffiths, Bradon Meyer, the starting QB and more sharing the running load.

"We’re going to be a lot more physical team than we have been the past couple years," Tonkin said. "It’s not going to be one or even two guys who fill that playmaking gap for us. It’ll be more diverse in who we get the ball to."

Then there's the trenches, where the Impalas lost a half-dozen starters between offensive and defensive line. Tonkin said replacing playmakers won't matter if Poudre can't win the line of scrimmage.

"We need some guys to step up quickly, especially on the offensive line."

Local football: Top-rated Colorado recruit Gage Ginther plays with 'mean streak'

Where in the world isn't Colton Mills-Younger?

The focal point for Poudre this year will be senior Colton Mills-Younger.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior can truly do it all, playing three different sports. In football alone, he plays three positions across all three phases of the game.

"He probably would never come off the field if we didn't make him," Tonkin said. "We can put him anywhere."

Poudre's Colton Mills-Younger (47) is photographed at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium in Timnath, Colo., on Aug. 1, 2023.

Mills-Younger was a standout all-conference tight end last year, catching 45 passes for 503 yards and two touchdowns. As a defensive end, he made 74 tackles and forced three fumbles.

And for good measure? Mills-Younger is Poudre's place-kicker too, making 28 of 31 attempts last season with a field-goal long of 40.

Expect the Impalas to use him as a playmaker everywhere this year, whether that's as a blitzer on defense or a swiss-army knife on offense.

"He can play anywhere in the front seven defensively with his versatility and athleticism and then on the other side, he can line up at fullback, in-line tight end or get a size mismatch out at wide receiver," Tonkin said.

Who will break out for Poudre?

Returnees like Mills-Younger and Vandever are easy to predict. So is Brody VanCleave, the senior linebacker who led Poudre with 114 tackles last season, including 18 for a loss and 12 sacks.

But who are the young players and breakout candidates for Poudre?

Bradon Meyer: The junior fullback/linebacker should get more action after just 16 carries and one score a year ago. Tonkin said he's a "really physical kid who has bided his time behind guys and now he's ready to go."

Jackson Thole: A junior wide receiver/cornerback who Tonkin said will be "one of our most versatile players and playmakers on the edge."

Pierce Decker: A sophomore offensive tackle who already stands at 6-foot-6. Tonkin said he needs to put on a little more weight but is "really athletic for his size and could really solidify the offensive line."

Evan Griffiths: The senior linebacker/running back piled up 74 tackles in Poudre's first six games (top-5 in Class 5A at the time) before an injury ended his season. He'll be a two-way player, getting reps at running back this year.

Poudre High School football player Evan Griffiths stops Castle View running back Aaron Perry behind the line of scrimmage during their game at French Field in Fort Collins, Colo. on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

How does the Impalas' schedule set up?

For a team with a slew of young players working into first-time varsity or starting action, Poudre has a manageable schedule that will still provide challenges.

The Impalas open on the road at Rock Canyon, which went 8-4 last season and was the No. 11 seed in 5A.

"We start with probably the most physical team we’ll play all year," Tonkin said. "It’ll be a good test for us early, especially since we want to be a tough team like that."

The ensuing nonconference slate includes Castle View, Prairie View, Brighton and Monarch — none of which had winning records in 2022.

That should allow a young roster to develop ahead of league play, when city rivals like Fossil Ridge and Rocky Mountain, plus defending league champ Fairview, are on the slate

"We will play a fair chunk of sophomores this year," Tonkin said. "How and when those young guys develop will tell the story."

Poudre players (from left) Ryan Vandever, Brody VanCleave, Brady Brown and Colton Mills-Younger pose together at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium in Timnath, Colo., on Aug. 1, 2023.

