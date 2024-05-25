Potter wins World Triathlon series bronze in Italy

Beth Potter will compete in her second Olympic games this summer [Getty Images]

Beth Potter won bronze as four British athletes finished in the top 10 at the World Triathlon Championship Series in Cagliari.

World champion Potter, who has already secured her spot in the Team GB squad at the Paris Olympics, finished seven seconds behind winner Cassandre Beaugrand.

France's Beaugrand claimed gold, ahead of Germany's Lisa Tertsch, with a time of one hour, 47 minutes and 25 seconds.

"I went for the win and had to settle for third but I gave it a good shot," said 32-year-old Potter.

"I wanted to get a race in before [the Olympics] to see where my swim and bike was at. Everything was good, I was just feeling a bit sluggish on the run."

Olympic hopefuls Georgia Taylor-Smith and Sophie Coldwell finished sixth and seventh to boost their hopes of going to Paris.

Coldwell collapsed after crossing the finish line and needed medical attention. The race was held in temperatures reaching 25C in Italy.

The event in Cagliari is the last before Olympic selection and Great Britain are expected to fill two extra spots, with Kate Waugh - who finished 10th - in the running alongside Taylor-Smith and Coldwell.