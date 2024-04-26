‘Potter Strong’ fundraiser in honor of the late Rochelle Potter

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In a follow-up to a story we brought you back in January on Patrick Henry girls assistant basketball coach Drew Potter and his wife Rochelle and her two-year battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

Sadly on April 16th, Rochelle passed away from the disease. The Potter’s daughter, Mia plays for the Salem girls’ lacrosse team.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Potter Strong’ has a special meaning for Patrick Henry girls basketball team

There will be a lacrosse boys-girls doubleheader at Spartan Field on May 2 beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the Spartans taking on Hidden Valley. All proceeds from the game will benefit the Potter family.

Friends have set up a Venmo for donations, @POTTERSTRONG, to help pay for her expenses. https://account.venmo.com/u/POTTERSTRONG



