Potter Strong in full effect in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Salem rec lacrosse teams were in for a treat as there was a lacrosse doubleheader at Spartan Field Thursday night as Salem boys and girls hosting Hidden Valley to benefit the Potter family. Spartans girls lacrosse player Mia potter’s mom Rochelle passed away on April 16th from leukemia.

When you look at the game, Mia battling a leg injury did her mom from up above proud. Mia scored the first goal of the game and for added measure she score the second goal….helping the Spartans get a 9-7 win over the Titans.

