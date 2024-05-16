Potter 'frustrated' as Rangers fail to cut goal difference

Jo Potter bemoaned Rangers' inability to cut their goal difference to SWPL leaders Celtic, leaving their title hopes in serious doubt.

Kirsty Howat's hat-trick was enough to secure a 3-2 victory over Hibs but left them 16 goals behind Elena Sadiku's team.

The Old Firm rivals will enter the final day level on points, with Potter feeling Sunday's finale could have been more nervy if Rangers had their shooting boots on.

“We should have cut that goal difference down heftily I think, that’s my frustration right now," said Potter.

“I want to see the stats to see what they come back at, but from own two eyes it was clear that we had a lot of goalscoring opportunities, clear-cut ones as well. I would’ve liked us to have scored more goals.

“I thought it should have been at least four or five at half-time and then that puts you in a different position second half and then who knows? If you cut that goal difference down significantly then it’s all to play for on Sunday.

“The three points are there, we take it down to the final day but I think we could’ve done a better job at denting that goal difference tonight."