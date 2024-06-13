Potter factor key as Rafferty seals Rangers move

Laura Rafferty was "certain" she wanted to join Rangers after one phone call with head coach Jo Potter.

The Northern Ireland defender, 28, has agreed a two-year deal to move to Ibrox following the expiration of her Southampton contract.

Rafferty, who becomes Potter's third signing this summer, said: "It’s so important to want to play for a manager.

"Jo lives and breathes football and I want to be out on the pitch just as much as anyone else now that I’m 28 and in my prime.

"When you have a manager that wants to make marginal differences and aim for top targets, that’s a dream for me as a player. It was definitely the thing that crossed the line for me.

"One of my ambitions is to win things and be part of a winning mentality, and I know that we have that here with Rangers."

Rafferty made her Northern Ireland debut in 2013 and has more than 30 caps. Starting her senior career at Chelsea, she also turned out for Brighton and Bristol City before joining Southampton in 2021.

Rangers boss Potter is "super excited" to secure Rafferty, adding: "I think you can see her CV and the calibre of player that she is and what she can bring to the squad.

"From the very first conversation that we had I was impressed with her and how she handles herself."