Potter delighted as 'vital' Esson signs Rangers extension

Rangers manager Jo Potter says she's delighted goalkeeper Victoria Esson has committed to another season at the club.

Esson put pen to paper on an extension keeping her at the Glasgow club until next summer.

The 33-year-old joined Rangers in 2022 and has played an important role in their recent cup successes.

"Rangers has been my home for the last few years and I've really enjoyed my two years at the club," the New Zealand international told club media.

"It’s a great group of girls, alongside strong coaching staff, and I’m really looking forward to another campaign at Rangers."

Manager Jo Potter added: "Vic has been a hugely influential member of the squad over my time at the club and it is pleasing she has signed an extension until next summer.

"She is part of a highly competitive goalkeeping unit at the club who continue to push each other every day, and I believe her character and temperament will be vital to our ambitions ahead of the upcoming season."