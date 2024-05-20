Potter? Amorim? Moyes? Fans on De Zerbi's successor

[BBC]

After defeat in their final match of the season against Manchester United on Sunday, we asked for your thoughts on who should replace Roberto de Zerbi in the Brighton dugout.

Here are some of your responses:

Dave: Jose Mourinho! A one-year contract to prove his worth and take it from there. Could be great for the club and for his future. He could become a long-term appointment and one that favours both parties.

Sam: Ruben Amorim is the man, but let’s face it, in all likelihood nobody will have heard of who it will be. Thanks for last season, De Zerbi, but the wheels have come off since the speculation about your future. Full trust in Bloom and Barber. Rest up, lads. We go again!

Leo: De Zerbi's leaving because Brighton are not in Europe. They had an excellent season. They will qualify for Europe again. Next manager? Graham Potter would be a huge appointment. He deserves another go - unfinished business. Klopp, maybe? Allegri is also available...

Trevor: Brighton are a quality progressive football club and require a talented manager. Perhaps Phil Parkinson of Wrexham.

Neil: How about netting Big Ange from Spurs? He was wanted by Brighton and Hove Albion before RDZ was announced. And Big Ange doesn't sound too happy at Spurs so maybe the Seagulls will swoop for him.

Tony: A shame that De Zerbi's time is ending now. Could have had a positive next season under him, with a bit more support from above. Next manager/coach - Graham Potter, David Moyes, Brendan Rodgers, Steven Gerrard, Patrick Vieira or Javi Gracia.