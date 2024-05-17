Potomac State returns to NJCAA World Series

May 17—SPARTANBURG, S.C. — WVU Potomac State College returns to Spartansburg, South Carolina for its third consecutive appearance in the NJCAA Division II World Series.

The Catamounts (36-11) won the Region 20 tournament, clinching the title game with a 4-2 victory over Southern Maryland.

Potomac State has made the World Series the last two seasons and seeks the first win in program history.

Last year, the Catamounts lost 6-5 to Jones College in eight innings and ended the season with a 2-1 defeat against Jackson.

Potomac State made their World Series debut in 2022, but lost 6-5 to Des Moines Area and 4-0 to Triton.

The postseason losses were two of the four Catamount losses in the 2022 season.

Potomac State heads to Spartansburg on a 10-game winning streak.

Of players with at least 80 at-bats, nine have a batting average over .300.

Four have an average surpassing .400, led by Jamie Kelly who's slashing .460/.516/.869.

She's second on the Catamounts with 13 home runs and 66 RBIs.

Alexa Shoemaker (Keyser) is slashing .455/.491/.834 and leads Potomac State with 14 home runs and 72 RBIs.

She's tied for 13th in the NJCAA Division II in RBIs.

Taylor Lamp slashes .445/.504/.600 with 28 RBIs.

While she's only hit two home runs, she leads the Catamounts with 12 stolen bases.

Heather Williams is the fourth batter with an average over .400, slashing .432/.518/.705.

She's sent six balls over the fence with 27 RBIs.

Braylee Corbin (Petersburg) is hitting just under .400 at .398.

She has a .452 on base percentage and a .769 slugging percentage.

Corbin is third on the Catamounts with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs.

Emily Horn (Frankfort/Allegany College) slashes .337/.391/.594 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs.

In the circle, Chloe Greise (Bishop Walsh) and Charity Wolfe (Keyser) are the top two arms.

Greise's pitched a team-high 147 1/3 innings, holding a 2.90 ERA.

She's struck out 191 and walked 82, allowing 127 hits and 61 earned runs.

Greise is 13th in NJCAA Division II in strikeouts.

Wolfe's thrown 108 innings and holds a 2.66 ERA, which is in the top 50 nationally.

She's struck out 104 and walked 26, allowing 122 hits and 41 earned runs.

The Catamounts open the World Series on Monday at 11 a.m. as the No. 16 seed and face No. 17 Macomb from Warren, Michigan.

The Monarchs (31-13) won the Great Lakes District A title, defeating Hocking 5-4.

Macomb will make its seventh trip to the World Series and first since 2015.

The Monarchs have nine hitters with over 100 at-bats, all averaging at least .300.

Macomb has five hitting .400 or better, led by Savanna Clark who's hitting .441.

On paper, they don't have the power the Catamounts bats offer with only one hitter with double digit home runs.

Ally Prasnjak leads the Monarchs with 13 long balls, she also leads the team with 49 RBIs.

Allison Vogt has thrown 115 1/3 innings with a 2.85 ERA.

She's struck out 96 and walked 34 with 129 hits and 47 earned runs.

Grace Dzikowski has pitched 100 1/3 innings with a 3.98 ERA.

She's struck out 94, walked 98 and allowed 93 hits and 57 earned runs.

The winner will face No. 1 seed Parkland (57-4) on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The Cobras have won at least 50 games every year since 2021.

