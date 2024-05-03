Potomac State pitcher named NJCAA pitcher of the week

May 2—KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State College southpaw Ben McDougal was named the NJCAA Division I pitcher of the week for week 10.

McDougal was named player of the week for the week spanning April 24 to 30.

On April 27 against Cecil, he struck out 16 in a no-hitter, leading the Catamounts to a 5-0 shutout win.

He was three walks away from a perfect game.

MCDougal has pitched in 10 games and thrown 51 innings.

He holds a 3.88 ERA and struck out 73 while walking 36.

McDougal earned his third shutout which is best in the nation.

He's also one of 21 pitchers nationally to throw three complete games which is tied for ninth-most.

The Catamounts (25-16) head to Harford for the Region 20 tournament.

No. 3 seed Potomac State will play No. 2 seed Monroe College on Friday at 11 a.m.