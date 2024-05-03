Potomac State to host Region 20, Mid-Atlantic District softball tournament

May 3—KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State College will host the NJCAA Division II Region 20 and Mid-Atlantic District softball tournament on Friday, April 10.

The tournament begins with play-in quarterfinal games, which are best-of-three series played at the site of the higher-seeded team.

The winners move on to the semifinals beginning next Friday in Keyser.

The Catamounts (31-11, 16-2 Region 20) enter as the top seed and will host No. 8 seed SUNY Orange on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m.

In the other three quarterfinal matchups: No. 2 seed Southern Maryland hosts No. 7 seed Anne Arundel on Saturday at 10 a.m.; third seed CCBC Catonsville hosts No. 6 Howard on Saturday at 10 a.m.; and No. 4 seed Chesapeake welcomes fifth-seed Frederick on Saturday at noon.

The semifinals begin on Friday, April 10 at 2 p.m. with Game 1 between the winner of the 1/8 matchup facing the winner of the 4/5 series.

At 4:30, Game 2 features the 2/7 winner faces the 3/6 victor.

On Saturday, April 11 at noon, Game 3 will be between the winners of Games 1 and 2.

At 2:30, Game 4 features the loser of Game 1 and the loser of Game 2.

At 5 p.m., Game 5 sees the loser of game three and the winner of Game 4.

On Sunday at noon, the winner of Games 3 and 5 will play.

If necessary, Game 7 will begin at 2:30 p.m.

The winner of the tournament wins the Mid-Atlantic District championship and a berth in the Division II softball World Series.

The national tournament takes place from May 20 to May 25 at Tyger River Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The Catamounts have reached the World Series in back-to-back seasons.

Last year, Potomac State won the opener 6-5 in eight innings against Jones College before falling to Jackson College, 2-1, in the elimination game.