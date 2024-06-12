Potomac State grad named Coastal Carolina head coach

Jun. 12—CONWAY, S.C. — WVU Potomac State College alumni Kevin Schnall was named Coastal Carolina University's head baseball coach on Monday.

Schnall is the sixth head coach for the Chanticleers, replacing Gary Gilmore who retired after 29 seasons.

"Being given the privilege to coach at my alma mater and now lead this program is one of the greatest honors of my life," Schnall said in a press release. "If it weren't for the opportunity Gary Gilmore gave me 24 years ago, this wouldn't be possible. His leadership and guidance have brought us to where we are today, and I am forever indebted to him."

Schnall played two seasons at what was known as Potomac State College at the time from 1996-97.

Schnall was an All-Region 20 selection in both seasons.

As a sophomore in 1997, he finished with a .420 batting average and drove in 56 RBIs.

The Catamounts went 30-8 overall in 1997.

Schnall was inducted into Potomac State's athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.

Schnall moved on to Coastal Carolina and played two seasons.

He was the Big South Conference player of the year in 1999 and was inducted into the George F. "Buddy" Sasser Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.

Schnall was the first Chanticleer to earn All-American honors, earning a second-team selection in 1999.

He was also the first and only finalist from Coastal for the R.E. "Bob" Smith award for the top college player of the year.

Schnall was the first Chanticleer to earn multiple all-conference tournament accolades, earning a spot on the Big South All-Tournament team in 1998 and 1999.

His .515 on base-percentage in 1999 set a school record that would stand for six seasons. Behind the plate, Schnall threw out 18 runners in 1999 to set a then-school record.

Schnall was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 1999 draft and spent two seasons in the minor leagues.

Schnall began his coaching career at Coastal from 2001-2012 then spent three seasons at the University of Central Florida.

He returned to Coastal in 2016 and has been the associate head coach since.

Since returning to the Chanticleers, Coastal won a national championship in Schnall's first year in 2016.

In Schnall's first stint in Conway, the Chanticleers made 11 NCAA Tournament appearances in 12 years.

Coastal won the Big South regular season title eight times and also won the Big South tournament eight times in Schnall's first stint.