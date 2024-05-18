Potlatch Loggers ax Kendrick Tigers for the Idaho Class 1A state baseball championship

May 18—It didn't seem to matter if it was the Kendrick Tigers, the LSU Tigers or the Detriot Tigers — nothing was going to stand in the way of the Potlatch Loggers winning their eighth state baseball championship.

Potlatch senior Jack Clark pitched a complete game and Waylan Marshall went 4-for-5 at the plate as the Loggers dismantled the Tigers 10-2 in the Idaho Class 1A title tilt on Friday at Capital High School in Boise.

"I'm just beaming for the kids," Potlatch coach Trent Baysinger said. "We put in the work, and it's nice to see that work come to fruition and get a state title out of the deal. My phone has been blowing up with support from the community. It's super exciting."

Golden arm

Clark demonstrated complete control on the mound and struck out 10 batters. But perhaps more impressively, he only gave up one walk, and 65 of his 82 pitches went for strikes.

The senior also held Kendrick (17-8), who leads the Whitepine League in hits, to just six knocks in the championship game.

"I was up late thinking about who to pitch," Baysinger said. "I kept planning on (playing) Jack because he had a gem at State last year, so I figured he was the right choice. He had Kendrick baffled with his offspeed pitches and fastball. It was an absolute gem."

Clark helped orchestrate some quick innings, including a three-pitch frame in the bottom of the fourth.

The enforcers

If the red-hot hurler wasn't retiring batters, the defense backed him up with superb fielding. No one had a better day on the field than Jameson Morris, who made some big-league plays at his second-base spot.

In the bottom of the seventh, the junior tagged a passing Maddox Kirkland and fired a missile to first baseman Tyson Chambers for the final out, double play and state championship victory.

"It was a great way to end a championship game with how well Jack pitched," Baysinger said. "We kind of limped into State when we dropped those two games at Districts. For those guys to fight against Glenns Ferry and beat Troy and Kendrick, it was great."

Morris also tagged out Wyatt Fitzmorris as he attempted to steal second base on a throw from catcher Jay Marshall in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Jay Marshall made another tough throw during the same at-bat from his catcher spot to record an out on Nathan Kimberling at first base, following one of Clark's few wild pitches.

A powerful bat

Waylan Marshall was dangerous at the plate, registering an RBI single to give the Loggers a 2-1 lead in the top of the third.

After a couple of walks, Marshall advanced to third and scored off of a wild pitch to make the score 3-0 Potlatch.

Marshall blitzed home before Kendrick catcher Wyatt Fitzmorris even turned around with the ball in his hand.

Marshall added three runs and two RBI to his stat sheet.

"I got a game ball from the tournament, and I gave it to Waylan because I was so happy with how he did," Baysinger said. "I was pretty tickled to give it to him, and he was pretty tickled to receive it."

Jay Marshall was second on the team with two hits and three runs.

Left in the dust

Kendrick never found its footing and was in a 6-1 hole following the top of the fourth inning.

"We didn't play a very good version of our baseball," Kendrick coach Kyle Jones said. "Hats off to Potlatch; they outplayed us in every facet of the game today — we weren't able to get anything going. ... We failed to make adjustments, and we found ourselves in a hole we couldn't climb out of."

The reigning WPL champs cycled through three pitchers, and none of them could quite figure out how to deal with the bats of Potlatch.

Noah Littlefield started on the mound for the Tigers and allowed two earned runs on three hits in two innings.

Tucker Ashmead relieved Littlefield on the bump and had some shining moments, registering 11 strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. But he also allowed seven runs on six hits and walked four batters.

"They all came out ready to play," Jones said. "Unfortunately, we just didn't get the job done at the pitching position. I was proud of them for batting. But we had too many mistakes, and not just on the defense we also failed to make the offensive adjustments.

Clearwater Valley 14, Troy 12

BOISE — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia's Thomas Wellard's two-RBI single in the top of the ninth was enough to seal an extra-innings victory over Troy in a state tournament third-place game.

The Rams led 9-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth, and the Trojans (16-7) scored four runs to tie the game.

Makhi Durrett scored in the bottom of the seventh because of a Clearwater Valley fielding error to tie the game at 12-12.

Tiago Pickering notched a team-high five hits for the Rams (15-14), including a triple. Landon Schlieper added four hits, including a double and a home run.

Derrick Chamberlin paced the Trojans at the plate with two hits.

Championship game

Potlatch 013 200 4—10 9 3

Kendrick 001 010 0—2 6 5

Jack Clark and Jay Marshall; Noah Littlefield, Tucker Ashmead (3), Xaiver Carpenter (7) and Wyatt Fitzmorris.

Potlatch hits — Waylan Marshall 4 (2B), Jay Marshall 2, Logan Carpenter, Jaxon Vowels, Bryson Carpenter.

Kendrick hits — Hunter Taylor, Carpenter, Fitzmorris, Ashmead, Kimberling, Jarrett Harris.

Third-place game

Clearwater Valley 202 401 32—14 16 8

Troy 300 204 30—12 6 6

Tiago Pickering, Thomas Wellard (6), Talon Meyer (6) and Jake Fabbi, Tiago Pickering; Dominic Holden, Cooper Trout (4), Makhi Durrett (4) and Makhi Durrett, Wade Moser. W—; L—.

Clearwater Valley hits — Tiago Pickering 5 (2B), Landon Schlieper 4 (2B, HR), Jake Fabbi 3, Trevor Altman 2 (2B), Thomas Wellard, Josh Gardner.

Troy hits — Derrick Chamberlin 2, Eli Stoner, Wade Moser, Payton Christensen, Cooper Trout.

Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks