The Overton’s 301 NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been red-flagged after the first 80 laps of the scheduled 301 laps.

A pothole has developed in the middle of the racing surface, prompting NASCAR to bring all cars onto pit road to be parked while repairs are being made.

UPDATED: After approximately 10 minutes of stoppage to complete repairs, the race is back underway on Lap 84.