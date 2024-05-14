'Potentially title winning saves' from Stefan Ortega

[Getty Images]

Paul Robinson, former Tottenham and England goalkeeper on BBC Radio 5 Live:

"Man City were professional tonight. They weren't at their glittering best. They didn't create as many chances as you'd have expected them to create. They got a job done in a stadium where they had never won before in the Premier League, nor had they scored a league goal here. A great performance by them.

"Stefan Ortega who came on midway through the second half was nothing short of exceptional.

"As a second-choice goalkeeper you are on the bench and you don't want to come on, it is so hard to get up to speed with the game. What Ortega has done coming on when he did and producing those two moments, he has been excellent."

Former Australia goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer:

"City have just upped the gears, made the chances and taken them. They have looked pretty comfortable for the majority of the time. Yes, Stefan Ortega made two huge saves but you always felt like they had something extra up their sleeve.

"After he came on Ortega has made two huge blocks. Big, big blocks. They are potentially title winning saves for Man City."