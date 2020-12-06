Potential WR depth available to Dolphins with recent cut from rival

The Miami Dolphins have seen one of their former players recently hit the waiver wire after being traded from the team by Chris Grier and Brian Flores — and a reunion might make some sense for both parties. No, we aren’t talking about former Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills, who seemed to be jettisoned out of Miami with some hard feelings last August. Instead, we’re talking about former Patriots wide receiver Isaiah Ford.

You know, the player that Miami traded at the 2020 NFL trade deadline and everyone lost their minds over since he was headed to New England? That’s right. He was cut yesterday from the Patriots after failing to log a single reception with the team since his trade after Week 8.

The Patriots have released WR Isaiah Ford today. Acquired for a late-round pick at the trade deadline, as insurance for N'Keal Harry, he was leapfrogged by Donte Moncrief. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 5, 2020

This is a player that would make sense for Miami to bring back into the fray if they felt compelled to add depth to the receivers. Ford is familiar with the offense, he played in it no less than a month ago. And Ford can work zones in the middle of the field with effectiveness — it is his best dynamic as a receiver. Miami is currently looking for more players to work the middle of the field as Jakeem Grant looks to find the right blend of reps between inside and outside and rookies Malcolm Perry and Lynn Bowden Jr. look to crack the lineup with some level of consistency.

Ford would need to reconcile the Dolphins’ initial decision to trade him, but football is a business and the Dolphins wanted to procure reps for their younger receivers with a more prominent investment than Ford. That said, Preston Williams went down after the Ford trade was processed and left Miami’s receiver room in a more precarious position. That, paired with Miami’s running back woes, may open the door for a reunion between Ford and the Dolphins to close the season.