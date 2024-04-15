Potential WNBA Draft targets for Chicago Sky's two top-ten picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears aren’t the only Chicago team with two top-10 draft picks this year. On Monday night, the Sky are also slated to pick twice in the first round of the WNBA draft.

Here’s the full draft order:

1) Indiana Fever

2) Los Angeles Sparks

3) Chicago Sky (via PHX)

4) Sparks (via SEA)

5) Dallas Wings (via CHI)

6) Washington Mystics

7) Sky (via MIN)

8) Minnesota Lynx (via ATL)

9) Wings

10) Connecticut Sun

11) New York Liberty

12) Atlanta Dream (via LV)

Caitlin Clark is the consensus No. 1 overall pick, so Sky fans will likely have to wait for the Fever to come to town to watch the Hawkeyes star. Several other big names from this year’s class should be available when Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca is on the clock to make his two selections in the first round.

Stanford standout Cameron Brink is the consensus No. 2 pick behind Clark. That leaves South Carolina national champion and 2024 NCAA women’s tournament Most Outstanding Player Kamilla Cardoso if the Sky want a big center to defend the rim. If the Sky want offense, experts believe Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson could be the pick. She averaged 20.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season, and shot 33.8% from three-point range.

A survey of WNBA mock drafts reveals another consensus for the Sky’s second first-round pick. Many expect LSU’s Angel Reese to be the pick with the No. 7 overall selection. Reese was the leader of the Tigers team that beat Clark and the Hawkeyes in the 2023 national championship game. Reese won Most Outstanding Player that year, giving the Sky the opportunity to pick the last two winners of the prestigious award in the same draft. Over two seasons at LSU, Reese averaged 20.9 points per game and 14.4 rebounds per game, which included 6.0 second chances on offense.

Coverage of the WNBA draft begins at 6:30 p.m. on Monday night on ESPN.