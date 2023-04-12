Potential wide receiver prospects for Chiefs in each round of the 2023 NFL draft

The wide receiver position has seen some departures for the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.

It’s nothing like a season ago when Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson all left in free agency. The team did lose JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman with Justin Watson remaining a free agent as well. They’ve added just one receiver to the mix since, with Richie James recently signing in free agency.

Missing out on adding an impact player a the position in free agency means they’ll turn their focus to the 2023 NFL draft. There are a handful of intriguing options that could help offset some of the losses from this offseason and put the position group in a better spot for 2023 and beyond.

Here’s a look at some of the players they could consider adding in each round of the 2023 NFL draft:

First Round: TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If the NFL isn’t quite as high on the receiver class as media members are, it’s looking like a real possibility that a player like Johnston could fall to Kansas City in Round 1. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds, Johnston was a three-year starter at TCU, playing the majority of his snaps at the X receiver position. He’s got big-play potential, not only as a deep threat, but in yard-after-catch situations. Curls, deep crosses and post routes are among those that Johnston runs best. He also has a penchant for beating press coverage with suddenness and quick feet.

Johnston took a top-30 visit with the team, which shows that the Chiefs at least have some level of interest in the prospect. We’ll see if anything more manifests down the line.

Second Round: Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This 6-foot-3 and 213-pound wideout posted 101 receptions for nearly 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons. An injury cost him the majority of his 2022 campaign, but he appears to be fully recovered. He impressed at the combine with a 4.54s 40-yard dash, jumped a 37-inch vertical and a 128-inch broad jump. If the Chiefs happen to wait until Day 2 to address the receiver position, Tillman should certainly be on their radar.

Third Round: Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Mingo is a physical prospect that boasts a great combination of size and speed. He’s shown the ability to consistently win at the intermediate level of the field, but he also boasts untapped potential as a deep threat. The production really wasn’t there for Mingo throughout his career, but he played behind some really good wide receivers at Ole Miss. His best season came in 2022 with 51 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdowns.

Fourth Round: Nebraska WR Trey Palmer

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Palmer (6-foot and 192 pounds) has a track background, so it was no surprise when he posted a 4.33s 40-yard dash time at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He was a one-year starter at Nebraska after spending three seasons at LSU. Vertical routes are really his bread and butter as he does a good job getting open 1-on-1 and can track the ball very well in the air. He has all the tools to be great at the next level, but he’s going to work to expand his route tree. He also has a bad habit of catching with his body, especially in contested situations.

Fifth Round: Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

An All-American in the Heptathlon at Princeton, this 6-foot-3 and 205-pound wideout is perhaps the most intriguing athlete at the wide receiver position in this draft class. Iosivas is a natural leader and was voted team captain at Princeton in 2022. His size, athletic ability and straight-line speed are going to have every wide receiver coach in the league wanting to work with him. He needs some polish in terms of his route running, as he relies heavily on double moves to get open on deep routes.

Sixth Round: Charlotte WR Grant DuBose

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

DuBose’s started his NCAA career at D-II Miles College before eventually earning a scholarship as a walk-on with Charlotte. He’s listed at 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds and ran 4.57s 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. He’s a red zone weapon, with 11 touchdowns in that area of the field over the past two seasons. He’s a selfless blocker and plays on special teams, but he’s also capable of doing the dirty work across the middle of the field or making contested grabs in tight coverage.

Seventh Round: South Alabama WR Jalen Wayne

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

This prospect has NFL bloodlines as he’s a relative of former Colts Super Bowl XLI-winning receiver, Reggie Wayne. Listed at 6-2 and 210 pounds, the younger Wayne had a solid workout at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. During the past two seasons at South Alabama, he caught over 100 passes for nearly 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns. He excels in working the short-to-intermediate area of the field, which is something that could prove useful for a late-round prospect.

