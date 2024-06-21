Potential Warriors target Alex Caruso traded from Bulls to Thunder for Josh Giddey

Shortly after the Boston Celtics were crowned 2024 champions of the NBA, the rest of the association got busy as the doors to the offseason opened up. Before free agency officially got underway, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls completed one of the first impact trades of the offseason.

The Thunder acquired two-time All-Defensive guard and former champ Alex Caruso from the Bulls in a trade for former lottery pick Josh Giddey. Caruso will join the Western Conference on a stacked young Thunder squad built around a dynamic core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.

Via @wojespn on Twitter:

BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are trading two-time All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Josh Giddey, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/V3t12MA3Uo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2024

Since last season, Caruso has been connected to the Warriors as a potential target in trade chatter. According to Will Gottlieb of CHGO reported the Warriors were one of multiple teams interested in Caruso at the trade deadline.

The former Texas A&M Aggie is coming off a career-best season with 10.1 points per game on 46.8% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc. Caruso added 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals and one block per contest. Caruso was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive second team last season.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire