Potential Vikings free agent targets to watch on Wild Card Sunday

Saivion Mixson
·4 min read

This upcoming offseason will be pivotal for Kevin O’Connell, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Minnesota Vikings. Many difficult decisions will be made, including who to add to the roster via free agency. So, to get the ball rolling, we found some possible names to watch from this weekend’s wild-card round matchups.

Three games will be played on Sunday, giving six teams’ worth of free agents to pay attention to:

  • Steelers @ Bills (noon CST, CBS)

  • Packers @ Cowboys (3:30 p.m. CST, Fox)

  • Rams @ Lions (7 p.m. CST, NBC)

Steelers CB Levi Wallace

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers DL Montravius Adams

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers S Miles Killebrew

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers OLB Markus Golden

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers LB Kwon Alexander

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers CB Chandon Sullivan

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers DL Armon Watts

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers LB Mykal Walker

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Bills S Micah Hyde

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Bills OLB Leonard Floyd

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Bills DL Linval Joseph

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Bills DL Poona Ford

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Bills DL A.J. Epenesa

(USA Today Sports Media Group)
(USA Today Sports Media Group)

Bills DE Shaq Lawson

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Bills S Taylor Rapp

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Bills CB Dane Jackson

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Bills WR Trent Sherfield

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Bills RB Damien Harris

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Bills WR Gabriel Davis

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Bills LB Tyrel Dodson

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Bills DL Tim Settle

(USA Today Sports Media Group)
(USA Today Sports Media Group)

Bills IOL David Edwards

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Bills RB Ty Johnson

(USA Today Sports Media Group)
(USA Today Sports Media Group)

Packers RB A.J. Dillon

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Packers S Jonathan Owens

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

Packers IOL Jon Runyan Jr.

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Packers S Rudy Ford

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Packers S Darnell Savage Jr.

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Packers CB Corey Ballentine

Tork Mason-USA TODAY NETWORK
Tork Mason-USA TODAY NETWORK

Packers CB Keisean Nixon

Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports
Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Packers TE Josiah Deguara

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Packers RB Emanuel Wilson

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Packers T Yosuah Nijman

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys T Chuma Edoga

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys S Jayron Kearse

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys CB Noah Igbinoghene

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys DL Johnathan Hankins

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong Sr.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys TE Sean McKeon

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Rams C Coleman Shelton

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rams IOL Kevin Dotson

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rams QB Carson Wentz

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Rams WR Demarcus Robinson

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Rams LB Troy Reeder

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rams CB Akhelo Witherspoon

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Rams S John Johnson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rams DL Larrell Murchison

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rams T Alaric Jackson

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rams DL Jonah Williams

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rams S Jordan Fuller

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rams TE Brycen Hopkins

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rams LB Christian Rozeboom

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rams WR Austin Trammell

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lions S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Jr

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Lions DE Charles Harris

(USA Today Sports Media Group)
(USA Today Sports Media Group)

Lions WR Josh Reynolds

(USA Today Sports Media Group)
(USA Today Sports Media Group)

Lions IOL Graham Glasgow

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Lions IOL Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Lions S Will Harris

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Lions DE Romeo Okwara

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Lions LB James Reeves-Maybin

(USA Today Sports Media Group)
(USA Today Sports Media Group)

Lions QB Nate Sudfeld

(USA Today Sports Media Group)
(USA Today Sports Media Group)

Lions T Matt Nelson

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Lions IOL Jonah Jackson

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Lions CB Kindle Vildor

(USA Today Sports Media Group)
(USA Today Sports Media Group)

Lions TE Brock Wright

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Lions WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Lions LB James Houston

(USA Today Sports Media Group)
(USA Today Sports Media Group)

Lions CB Khalil Dorsey

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Real Forno Show

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire