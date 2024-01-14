Potential Vikings free agent targets to watch on Wild Card Sunday
This upcoming offseason will be pivotal for Kevin O’Connell, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Minnesota Vikings. Many difficult decisions will be made, including who to add to the roster via free agency. So, to get the ball rolling, we found some possible names to watch from this weekend’s wild-card round matchups.
Three games will be played on Sunday, giving six teams’ worth of free agents to pay attention to:
Steelers @ Bills (noon CST, CBS)
Packers @ Cowboys (3:30 p.m. CST, Fox)
Rams @ Lions (7 p.m. CST, NBC)
Steelers CB Levi Wallace
Steelers DL Montravius Adams
Steelers S Miles Killebrew
Steelers OLB Markus Golden
Steelers LB Kwon Alexander
Steelers CB Chandon Sullivan
Steelers DL Armon Watts
Steelers LB Mykal Walker
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph
Bills S Micah Hyde
Bills OLB Leonard Floyd
Bills DL Linval Joseph
Bills DL Poona Ford
Bills DL A.J. Epenesa
Bills DE Shaq Lawson
Bills S Taylor Rapp
Bills CB Dane Jackson
Bills WR Trent Sherfield
Bills RB Damien Harris
Bills WR Gabriel Davis
Bills LB Tyrel Dodson
Bills DL Tim Settle
Bills IOL David Edwards
Bills RB Ty Johnson
Packers RB A.J. Dillon
Packers S Jonathan Owens
Packers IOL Jon Runyan Jr.
Packers S Rudy Ford
Packers S Darnell Savage Jr.
Packers CB Corey Ballentine
Packers CB Keisean Nixon
Packers TE Josiah Deguara
Packers RB Emanuel Wilson
Packers T Yosuah Nijman
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard
Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore
Cowboys T Chuma Edoga
Cowboys S Jayron Kearse
Cowboys CB Noah Igbinoghene
Cowboys DL Johnathan Hankins
Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis
Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz
Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong Sr.
Cowboys TE Sean McKeon
Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle
Rams C Coleman Shelton
Rams IOL Kevin Dotson
Rams QB Carson Wentz
Rams WR Demarcus Robinson
Rams LB Troy Reeder
Rams CB Akhelo Witherspoon
Rams S John Johnson
Rams DL Larrell Murchison
Rams T Alaric Jackson
Rams DL Jonah Williams
Rams S Jordan Fuller
Rams TE Brycen Hopkins
Rams LB Christian Rozeboom
Rams WR Austin Trammell
Lions S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Jr
Lions DE Charles Harris
Lions WR Josh Reynolds
Lions IOL Graham Glasgow
Lions IOL Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Lions S Will Harris
Lions DE Romeo Okwara
Lions LB James Reeves-Maybin
Lions QB Nate Sudfeld
Lions T Matt Nelson
Lions IOL Jonah Jackson
Lions CB Kindle Vildor
Lions TE Brock Wright
Lions WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
Lions LB James Houston
Lions CB Khalil Dorsey
The Real Forno Show
[lawrence-related id=89168,89173,88721,89176,89172,89191,89188,89178,88783]