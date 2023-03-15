Which potential transfers has Ohio State men's basketball been linked with?

Like most teams, Ohio State figures to spend some time looking for roster additions via the transfer portal this spring.

When the Buckeyes closed the 2022-23 season, they did so with every roster spot for the upcoming season technically spoken for. The 2023-24 roster is set to feature one fifth-year senior, two fourth-year players, a third-year player, five second-year players and four freshmen. That could put Ohio State at 13 scholarship players, but the likelihood is that at least one or two spots will likely open up in the coming weeks.

It could be from a player or two opting to transfer out, or it could come from projected first-round NBA draft pick Brice Sensabaugh should he decide to enter the draft and not return for a sophomore season. Until decisions are made by the projected members of the roster, it’s difficult to project how many spots could be available and what exact needs the Buckeyes will be targeting.

With that in mind, here’s a running list of players in the portal Ohio State has been linked with. This list will be updated as more names surface.

Cobe Williams, Louisiana Tech

According to Adam Zagoria, Ohio State is one of multiple schools to reach out to the 6-0, 180-pound guard who was a two-time Conference USA all-defensive team selection who averaged 18.8 points per game in his fourth and final season with the program. Williams left the team for what were announced as "personal reasons" before season's end.

Williams saw his scoring increase each season. This year, he shot a career-best 34.4% (45 for 131) from 3-point range and averaged a career-best 4.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game before leaving the team after a Feb. 11 loss to Florida Atlantic.

Nick Timberlake, Towson

A 6-4, 205-pound guard, Timberlake will be playing his sixth season of college basketball. He took a redshirt after playing in nine games including five starts during the 2018-19 season and, in 2022-23, averaged 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists, setting new career highs in scoring and assists.

He’s also a dangerous 3-point shooter, having hit on 92 of 221 attempts (41.6%) this season and 78 of 192 (40.6%) last year.

Kamari Lands, Louisville

A 6-8, 220-pound forward from Indianapolis, Lands was a four-star prospect in the 2022 class and rated No. 69 nationally according to the 247Sports.com composite database. After playing prep ball for Phoenix Hillcrest Prep as a senior, Lands signed with the Cardinals after landing offers from Kansas, Arizona State, Xavier, Texas Tech and others.

In his one season at Louisville, Lands appeared on all 32 games and had six starts, averaging 5.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. After posting three double-digit scoring efforts in the first 21 games of the year, Lands had had four in his final 11 games.

Feb 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kamari Lands (22) shoots against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Dame Adelekun, Dartmouth

In his fourth season with the program, the 6-8, 220-pound forward averaged 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in 2022-23. The Ivy League did not participate for the 2020-21 season, and he only played in nine games as a freshman in 2019-20.

Adelekun has appeared in 56 games including 38 starts and averaged 9.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 58.2% from two-point range and only attempting 19 career 3-pointers. He was primarily used as a center last season.

Chris Ledlum, Harvard

A 6-6, 225-pound wing, Ledlum was a five-time Ivy League rookie of the week in the 2019-20 season and steadily increased his scoring from there. In 2022-23, Ledlum averaged 18.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 assists while playing in 28 games with 27 starts.

Harvard Crimson forward Chris Ledlum (4) shoots against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse.

He's a career 52.0% shooter from two-point range and primarily played power forward for the Crimson last season.

