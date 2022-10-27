Potential transfer quarterback for Notre Dame and if they should pursue

With the quarterback position in such a odd place for Notre Dame, it only makes sense to look around and see who else is out there. Recently, I complied a list of current QB’s in the transfer portal and if they would be a fit for the Irish.

Today, 247Sports Clint Brewster looked at hypothetical portal quarterbacks, so let’s do the same drill and see if they are fits for the Irish if they end up in the portal.

Hudson Card - Texas

Texas quarterback Hudson Card (1) directs the Longhorns offense during the game against West Virginia at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Oct. 1, 2022.

As the Longhorns welcomed in Quinn Ewers from the portal, it didn’t take long for the former five-star prospect to make an impact. If healthy, Ewers has started leaving Card as the backup. He will get his degree in the spring and would have two years remaining to play. Solid stats albeit with not much playing time, the Irish should be extremely interested in Card if he hits the portal. He is near the top of my want list.

Luke Altmyer - Ole Miss

Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) runs past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Kyle Kennard (9) in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Another quarterback who got beat out by an incoming transfer, Altmyer has not really played well when give the opportunity. The Irish should pass if Altmyer moves on.

Jacolby Criswell - North Carolina

Dec 5, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Jacolby Criswell (6) with the ball in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The potential is there for Criswell, but again, experience is lacking. Just 29 attempts during his tenure in Chapel Hill but he has played well in those chances. What I like is his dual-threat ability, which if offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is still around, could work well with. Not at the top of my list, but Criswell would be on there.

Jeff Sims - Georgia Tech

October 31, 2020 Atlanta – Georgia Tech’s quarterback Jeff Sims (10) gets off a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Notre Dame won 31-13 over the Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

The Yellow Jacket offense really doesn’t resemble anything like what the Irish would run. Yes, Sims is physically what you are looking for in a quarterback but he’s extremely raw as a passer. The Irish should be looking for a signal caller that is much more of a polished thrower. Pass.

Cade Klubnik - Clemson

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik (2) throws a pass during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

I highly doubt this happens as does Brewster. If it does, he should be at the top of the list. Again, this most likely won’t be the case as this season still could play out with Klubnik taking over the starting job from incumbent DJ Uiagalelei.

TJ Finley - Auburn

Apr 9, 2022; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) warms up before the Spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Finley hasn’t played well this year and overall in his career, at LSU and Auburn, he has just a 12-10 touchdown to interception ratio. He’s not much of a runner either, despite his massive frame. If I’m the Irish, I’m not interested.

Zach Calzada - Auburn

Sep 11, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach talks to Jimbo Fisher quarterback Zach Calzada (10) in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Although he’s sitting out this year after surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, Calzada was solid in 2021 with Texas A&M. The completion percentage, 56.1, leaves some to be desired but he got the ball into the end zone 17 times with 9 interceptions. He’s on the list but not in the upper part of it.

Graham Mertz - Wisconsin

Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers tries to get off a pass as he’s hit by Blake Fisher #54 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Soldier Field on September 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Another Badger transfer quarterback? Who knows if Mertz would move on but he’s severely underperformed his recruiting ranking. The offense is eerily similar and we know the Irish have had success with former a Wisconsin quarterback, Jack Coan, but I still rather have Deacon Hill, who has already let the Badgers know he’s moving on and isn’t a stop-gap graduate transfer.

Donovan Smith & Tyler Shough - Texas Tech

Oct 1, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Not really enamored by Shough but Smith could very well be an option. The completion percentage is high, 67.1, performing very well against Kansas State and Texas this season. The injury to his throwing should this year does scare me a bit, but the upside is there.

Tyler Van Dyke - Miami, FL

Oct 22, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) looks on from the field during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

If you can’t overcome the noise at The U, then you’ll most likely struggle in South Bend. After a stellar end to the 2021 campaign, Van Dyke has struggled all year for Miami. I like to see quarterbacks dealing with adversity and coming around and Van Dyke hasn’t done that this year. If he does enter, the Irish should look elsewhere.

Nick Evers - Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Nick Evers (7) looks to the sideline during the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Texas won 49-0.

A top 200 recruit coming out of high school, the Irish didn’t get after Evers while other schools like Florida, Penn State, and Ole Miss did. He’s a big time unknown at this moment and the Irish can not afford to take a gamble on a player like that. Evers might end up being a very good quarterback, but Notre Dame needs someone who can help them now and not later.

Cade McNamara - Michigan

Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) looks to throw against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter during the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

I hate to say this but it does seem like McNamara would be a fit. He played very well last year, leading the Wolverines to a College Football Playoff berth and finally defeating Ohio State. He’s more of a game-manager, but that would fit the mold of what the Irish need. I’d kick the tires after going after a few others (Card, Smith and Criswell) first.

