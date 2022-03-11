Potential trade targets that could be available to the Eagles in a buyers market

The Eagles have three first-round picks and will look towards building momentum in 2022 by acquiring dynamic playmakers at integral positions on both sides of the ball.

According to Over The Cap, the Eagles will have about $17.5 million in cap space before even going through the cuts and restructures.

Teams around the league are looking to rebuild while cutting costs, and that could allow Philadelphia to add several big names to the roster in a buyers market.

Here are six trade targets that could be available via trade.

1. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks are headed towards a rebuild and Howie Roseman would get an opportunity to correct a wrong after he selected J.J. Arcega-Whiteside ahead of the former Ole Miss wideout. Metcalf has logged over 900 yards receiving in each of his three NFL seasons, he’s made a Pro-Bowl and is set to make millions in free agency with no fifth-year option for the Seahawks to control.

Seattle would probably prefer to send Metcalf to the AFC along with Russell Wilson.

2. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are in a serious salary cap dilemma as the franchise sits $14.53 million over the cap. Quarterback Kirk Cousins‘ $45 million cap number is something new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will be unlikely to move or lessen.

Thielen has caught 70% of his 404 targets over the past four seasons and with Justin Jefferson entrenched as the star in Minnesota, the talented veteran could be an option.

If Minnesota were to move Thielen, it would save $5.83 million against the cap with a dead cap hit of $11.1 million.

3. Clelin Ferrell, DE, Las Vegas Raiders

Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

A former No. 4 overall pick of the Raiders and Mike Mayock, Ferrell has just eight total sacks in three seasons and didn’t log a single start in 2021. Such an acquisition would be based on overall potential only.

4. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Lockett has recorded over 1,000 yards in each of his last three seasons and would give the Eagles a smooth and reliable deep threat. He’s also already under contract long-term.

5. Za’Darius Smith, OLB, Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Green Bay would gain $15.75 million if they trade or release Smith, and they could use the cap space after announcing that Aaron Rodgers would return, along with the franchise tag for star wide receiver, Davante Adams. Smith is coming off a back injury in 2021 but had 26 sacks combined the two years prior.

Smith could replace Genard Avery as Jonathan Gannon’s SAM linebacker.

6. N'Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A big-bodied wide receiver, Harry has been the discussion of trade talks around the league for the better part of two years now and he could find his groove in Philadelphia’s offense.

The 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Harry has struggled with the Patriots, appearing in 35 games, and only catching 59 passes for 619 yards and four touchdowns.

