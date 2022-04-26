Potential trade-up scenarios for Packers in first round of 2022 NFL draft

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst admitted there is a real “temptation” to move up or down the board during the 2022 NFL draft, especially with so many early picks (five in the top 100 and two each in the first two rounds).

Trading out of the first round (from No. 28 overall) could give the Packers even more ammo during Day 2 of the draft and allow Gutekunst to dominate the second and third rounds. But his modus operandi during his first four drafts has been to move up aggressively to target specific players. And he has a strong roster overall with a few big and obvious needs, so a trade-up to get a top player could be in the cards.

What could a trade-up during Thursday night’s first round look like for the Packers? Here are some potential scenarios.

Trade scenario No. 1

Trade: Packers send No. 22 and No. 92 to Chargers for No. 17

If there’s a run on receivers, or the Packers just want to jump the Eagles (No. 18) and Saints (No. 19) to get a player, moving up to No. 17 could make a lot of sense. The cost would likely be the team’s third-rounder. Considering how poorly the Packers have drafted in the third round under Gutekunst, dealing No. 92 to get a top player (Chris Olave?) at No. 17 might be worth it.

Trade scenario No. 2

Trade: Packers trade No. 22 and No. 59 to Ravens for No. 14 and No. 100

The 14th pick might be a sweet spot for the Packers in a trade-up scenario, especially if Gutekunst fears a big run on the top receivers from the Eagles, Saints, Chargers and Patriots. If the Packers have a clear-cut No. 1 receiver or a blue-chip prospect at another position and he’s still on the board at No. 14, this trade could work. Moving up eight spots in the first round means moving back 41 spots on Day 2 – from the late second round (59) to the late third round (100).

Trade scenario No. 3

Trade: Packers trade No. 53 and No. 59 to Chiefs for No. 30

What if the Packers want to add a third first-round pick? If the board falls right and the Packers think they can add another top talent, this could be one pathway to getting back into the top 32 picks. In this scenario, the Packers would get to pick players at No. 22, No. 28 and No. 30.

Trade scenario No. 4

Trade: Packers send No. 28, No. 132 and No. 140 to Patriots for No. 21

Under Gutekunst, the Packers have often used their fourth-round picks to move up in the first round. Giving up both fourth-rounders could get the Packers as high as No. 21, allowing Gutekunst to make back-to-back picks (21, 22). The Packers could also use just one fourth-rounder to move up from No. 22 to No. 19 (Saints) or from No. 28 to No. 25 (Bills).

Trade scenario No. 5

Trade: Packers send No. 22 and No. 53 to Jets for No. 10

This would be an ultra-aggressive move. If the Packers want to get into the top 10, it might require giving up both the picks received from the Raiders in the Davante Adams trade. But if Gutekunst sees a blue-chip player get to No. 10, he has the ammo to pounce.

