Potential trade packages Knicks could explore to unclog roster amid new rotation

Derrick Rose / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

The unofficial start to NBA trade season is under a week away, with recently signed free agents available for dealing on Dec. 15. With a quarter of the season done, the rumors are already swirling around potentially active teams, with the Knicks being no exception.

New York is taking calls on Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish, Immanuel Quickley and Evan Fournier. This makes sense as three of those names are out of the rotation, and Quickley is due for an extension in the summer of 2024. But what are the Knicks getting in return for them, and what are their options in the trade market as a whole?

It’s impossible to know what New York’s short-term goals are, but in the macro we know they want more draft assets for a superstar trade, and want to improve the team. Tanking or in any way blowing up their big three of Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle isn’t realistic for this front office.

To get specific, two names they’re likely eager to move are Fournier and Reddish, as Fournier $18 million salary won’t come off the books until 2024, and the Reddish hasn’t found a consistent role with the team and will be a restricted free agent this summer. Unfortunately for the Knicks, achieving all of the above won’t be easy.

Reddish could likely net the Knicks a decent pick on his own. Packaged with Rose or Quickley to the right team, they might even be able to secure a rotation upgrade in the process.

However, Fournier will likely cost a pick just to dump. Perhaps they could attach one of their less valuable, protected firsts and get a better pick in return for Reddish.

One rumor said the Knicks would be open to taking on a worse contract with an asset for Fournier. They could also package Fournier and Reddish or Quickley to avoid dealing a pick, while still netting something in return.

It won’t be an easy line to walk, shedding unwanted cap room while bolstering the lineup and/or draft stash. Seemingly every fake trade concocted stinks.

Nov 29, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) and Bojan Bogdanovic (44)during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. / David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

One window that could be open is the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook. His $47 million comes off the books this summer, they have an affinity for Reddish and have two attractive firsts available way out in the future.

Story continues

New York sending Fournier, Rose and Reddish for Westbrook and a first theoretically works. The Knicks could also get Reddish to LA in a smaller deal that still nets them draft capital by taking back Kendrick Nunn’s matching salary.

The Miami Heat could attach a pick to get off Duncan Robinson’s contract that runs through 2026. Perhaps Fournier or Rose works for Miami as shorter-term deals, while the Knicks could actually use Robinson’s shooting.

Another team to watch is the Chicago Bulls. They’re currently 10-14, 12th in the East and marred by injuries after going all-in last season on their current core. While they don’t appear ready to blow it up, teams underachieving to this level are ripe for negotiation.

Should one of their stars -- Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan -- become available, the Knicks would likely be quick to pounce. They still have tons of draft picks and prospects that could be appealing.

The Charlotte Hornets appear to be out of the postseason picture, perhaps opening them up to a flexibility trade. Terry Rozier has an extra year on his deal compared to Fournier, and two on Rose. Gordon Hayward would also bring something to the Knicks when healthy, so long as they could grab a Charlotte pick, or remove protections on the one they have, in the process.

These are just ideas, and as past negotiations have proven, you never know what trade might end up happening. Things will change between now and February as well, meaning this could all be moot in weeks.

There’s always a surprise star who suddenly wants out, which would garner New York’s immediate focus. Until then, they’ll value flexibility and draft capital among all else, gearing us up for what should be an enticing trade season.