Potential trade candidates for Cardinals before final cuts

The Arizona Cardinals have one final preseason game this weekend on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans and then must make final cuts by Tuesday afternoon. They must get the roster down to 53 players.

While most of the roster moves they will make will be cuts, a few players who won’t make the roster could be traded.

A few players have some trade value, even if it ends up being just a Day 3 draft pick next year. Who are those guys? below we name a few.

RB Darrel Williams

Williams is an interesting case. He is the only back on the team behind James Conner with any real NFL production, but the Cardinals’ young backs in Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward and Keaontay Ingram all have looked good.

The way Williams’ contract is, because it is almost all fully guaranteed, he won’t be cut. But if the Cardinals believe they can roll with their young backs, Williams is also the only player in the room with any trade value because he is getting paid very little, has NFL production and really does all things well that a back is asked to do — run, catch and block.

OL Josh Miles

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Miles, a former seventh-round pick who has stuck around for three years on the roster, is a young, athletic tackle. However, with Josh Jones looking like a tackle of the future, it doesn’t look like there is room on the roster for him.

He has made great strides in his development, which could make him valuable elsewhere. After all, the Cardinals managed to get a sixth-round pick a couple of years ago for Korey Cunningham when Miles was a rookie.

OL Josh Jones

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Why would you trade a promising tackle on the verge of getting to play?

Well, there is one particular scenario that works

If the Cardinals believe Miles has similar upside, then Jones could be used along with a draft pick to fetch a big-name player at a premium position of need.

Would I trade him? Probably not, especially since he is one play away from starting at tackle this year.

WR Andy Isabella

Cardinals fans have been waiting all offseason for an Isabella trade. But he finally has shown promise this preseason. If there is one type of receiver that has value across the league, it is one with speed.

OLB Victor Dimukeje

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

A 2021 sixth-round pick out of Duke, he has looked good in the preseason and Kliff Kingsbury has raved about his progress in the offseason.

However, he now finds himself as the sixth outside linebacker in a room where five are roster locks.

