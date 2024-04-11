Potential top-six delay 'bizarre' - Kettlewell

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell says a potential delay to finding out who has made it into the top six is "really bizarre" following Dundee's most recent postponement.

A waterlogged Dens Park pitch resulted in their game against Rangers being postponed, but also means Motherwell and Hibs will not know on Saturday if they have leapfrogged Dundee into the top half of the table if results go their way.

Motherwell face Hibs knowing a win could be enough if Dundee fail to get any more points, while fifth-place Hibs may only need a draw, but could have to wait until Wednesday's Dundee v Rangers replay for clarity.

"It doesn't change my mindset in any way because the only outcome that we've got a chance in is by trying to win a game of football," said Kettlewell.

"No doubt you will ask questions about what comes next in terms of the split and the fact that top and bottom six might not be confirmed on Saturday, which for me seems really bizarre, something we have not seen before.

"But I think if you asked Nick Montgomery at Hibs then it's slightly different for him because there are different mindsets as managers, different scenarios which may or may not come about.

"But if I relate it to my team, it's really simple, the only chance we stand is if we win the game, and we need to have that favour or two."