Potential to reality: How Phillies ace Zack Wheeler evolved into a Cy Young favorite

When Zack Wheeler signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in December 2019, there was plenty of uncertainty about how good he would be, but little disagreement around the narrative. In a 29-year-old who had two-and-a-half years missing from his Baseball-Reference page and a precisely average 3.77 career ERA, front offices saw possibility.

One scout told The Athletic that the Phillies were “paying a premium for untapped potential” with his five-year, $118 million deal.

It didn’t require an expert eye to see that potential. Wheeler threw two different upper-90s fastballs and one of the game’s hardest sliders. Having spent his early years in the New York Mets rotation with Jacob deGrom, it wasn’t hard to compare the pitches and think that, someday, maybe Wheeler’s numbers would line up nearly as nicely.

Over his first two seasons in Philadelphia, fantasy has morphed into reality. Hauling the top-heavy Phillies into a pennant race alongside Bryce Harper, the 31-year-old Wheeler leads baseball in innings, strikeouts, shutouts and complete games. He is running a 2.42 ERA and now, with his comically dominant former teammate sidelined by injury, Wheeler is a +170 favorite for NL Cy Young at BetMGM — leading Milwaukee Brewers star Corbin Burnes (+300) and Dodgers ace Walker Buehler (+325).

Two years after a strong second half convinced the baseball world of Wheeler’s potential, that hardware could cap his instructive evolution into an ace.

Wheeler has evolved into Cy Young form with Phillies

As more detailed, more useful metrics have spread through the game in the past six years, some players have become referendums on their own savviness. Results have always been the ultimate gauge of a player, but Statcast metrics and advanced statistics have emboldened us. It’s no longer, Wheeler could be good. It’s Wheeler should be good.

Story continues

Confidence in our understanding — earned or not — is what drives teams to pay a premium for potential, as the scout put it, and also what drives our impatience.

On the hitting side, the aging curve has been sliding toward youth pretty much since the end of the steroid era, and especially since a 20-year-old Mike Trout blitzed the league in 2012. Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ronald Acuña Jr. arrived fully formed, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. inspired outright anxiety by taking a whopping 183 games to emerge as an MVP candidate.

That has really never been true for elite pitchers. Almost everyone competing for Cy Youngs has undergone some sort of metamorphosis. In the wild-card era (since 1995), the median Cy Young winner has earned their first plaque at age 27, and in their fifth season with at least 10 MLB appearances. The median winner has received their first Cy Young votes at age 26, so it is more often a matter of unlocking a door and walking through than standing just outside and banging it down.

Wheeler’s ascent to the summit is a bit delayed even by pitching standards — though this is his fifth season since returning from a two-and-a-half season layoff due to Tommy John surgery and ensuing setbacks. In his age-31 season, he’d be the oldest first-time winner since R.A. Dickey in 2008, and in the non-anomalous knuckleballer category, the oldest since Bartolo Colon in 2005. His 104 career ERA+ (meaning 4% better than league average, adjusted for park and era) entering 2021 would be the worst for a first-time winner since Corey Kluber broke out in Cleveland.

The pattern of elite upticks after half a decade or more in the majors reinforces the promise of scouting for that Wheeler-like potential, but distracts us from the dozens of unfulfilled theoretical aces who don’t make the necessary strides.

However foretold Wheeler’s success may feel, it was anything but guaranteed.

Zack Wheeler hurled a two-hit shutout against his former team, the New York Mets, in early August. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

How Wheeler amped up his dominance

Before Wheeler trekked through New Jersey to his new NL East home, FanGraphs’ Ben Clemens identified the blueprint for elevating his repertoire. Put simply: Throw the four-seam fastball higher and use the slider to pursue more strikeouts in two-strike counts.

Despite big changes and a big results boost in 2020, Wheeler really only achieved dominance this season. His evolution came in two parts.

The first thing he changed was the usage of his fastballs. With the Mets, he had often deployed a fairly even split of the contemporary game's favored four-seamer and his sinker — which moves more on a horizontal plane, toward his arm side, and is more frequently put into play. With the Phillies, he immediately moved toward the whiff-inducing four-seamer, throwing it two or more times for every sinker.

That on its own did not solve his issue putting away hitters.

From 2017 to 2020, Wheeler struck out 41.8% of batters he worked into two-strike counts — 54th among the 111 pitchers (min. 750 batters faced) and an exact match for league average. Real Cy Young contenders like deGrom, his erstwhile teammate, struck out more than half of the hitters who fell into that hole, and leader Chris Sale somehow sent 58.1% of them to the dugout unhappy.

This year, Wheeler is collecting Ks in 53.4% of those two-strike plate appearances — 11th-best in MLB among pitchers with 150 tries.

What changed? Well, he incorporated that devastating slider more. He’s throwing a career-high 40.8 percent breaking balls with two strikes, up from a nadir of 31.6% in 2020 and a career-low 31.4% in 2019.

But crucially, he has found smart, targeted ways of incorporating the slider — which averages a blistering 91.6 mph, tied for fastest in the majors among starters. Conventional baseball wisdom holds that off-speed or breaking pitches are most effective when moving away from batter — thus the importance of a changeup for starting pitchers who need to combat opposite-handed batters. Against lefties, the foils to Wheeler’s right-handed power, that meant more sinkers and changeups, not so many sliders.

Updated baseball wisdom, however, says to throw your best stuff in the most deceptive, befuddling ways possible. And by far his biggest gains have come from a completely reimagined approach to left-handed hitters that embraces this idea.

Via MLB.com.

Here’s what he did: First, in 2020, he slashed his sinker usage against lefties, which was leading to a bit of a nibbling approach that made him prone to walks and susceptible to hard contact. The adjustment to the four-seamer did not help on its own. He cut down the walks, but hitters were not fooled.

This season, he injected the slider into the mix in a big way, and diversified where he placed it. A slider diving from the bottom of the zone toward the back foot of a lefty is the highlight reel version: It looks like tasty homer-bait, then dips and elicits a silly swing.

Wheeler’s extra dimension of trickery in 2021, though, comes from throwing a slider that looks like the more common four-seamer at the letters, only to pull the rip cord and land in the strike zone — an elevated, bright red spot on his heat map that hitters can't handle.

Via MLB.com.

The results are staggering. After years of subpar results against lefties, he’s striking out 31% of them this season and walking only 6.1%. The gap in those rates is an elite sixth-best in the majors among right-handed starters.

Now equipped to handle any hitter in any situation, Wheeler looks like a powerhouse, dominating deep into games like a seasoned veteran. In his most recent start, with deGrom still sidelined, Wheeler reached the highest summit of his career, shutting out the Mets in a two-hit, 11-strikeout masterpiece. With the Phillies’ second-half surge arriving in time to showcase Wheeler's full-fledged breakout, all signs point to a newly minted Cy Young winner, a case of promise actually bearing out.

More from Yahoo Sports: