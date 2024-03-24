Potential Thunder draft prospect Johnny Furphy falters in Kansas’ loss to Gonzaga

The Oklahoma City Thunder could have two 2024 first-round picks in the lottery range. They own the Houston Rockets’ top-four protected pick and the Utah Jazz’s top-10 protected pick. The former looks more likely to go to OKC than the latter.

As the NCAA Tournament progresses, the top prospects are in the spotlight as they draw national eyes for their postseason performances.

Considering the Thunder will likely have at least one lottery pick, plenty of possible additions via the draft give fans a chance to see how they match up in high-stress situations.

One possibility is Kansas guard Johnny Furphy. The shot didn’t fall for the freshman starter as he totaled nine points on 3-of-12 shooting, 2-of-7 from 3 and seven rebounds in 31 minutes in No. 4 Kansas’ 89-68 loss to No. 5 Gonzaga in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

The loss ends the Jayhawks’ season as Furphy will likely declare for the 2024 NBA draft with aspirations of a lottery selection.

The stats don’t jump out, but Furphy plays on a stacked Kansas squad. The 19-year-old’s draft intrigue will be what he can eventually develop into, not his current production.

He’s a high-motor, off-ball moving shooter. The 6-foot-9 wing averaged 8.8 points on 48% shooting and 4.7 rebounds. He shot 35.4% from 3 on 3.6 attempts.

If the Thunder adds Furphy, he’ll bring on an off-ball shooter who can move around the perimeter and find catch-and-shoot opportunities. Considering how drive-heavy Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are, this is an extremely complementary archetype. His spacing will give them more chances at clear lanes toward the basket.

